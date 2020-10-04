For CCPS, hundreds of teachers requesting leave when hybrid learning begins presents ‘greatest challenge’

One of those possible approaches is to ask teachers to continue to remotely teach if they have requested leave because they have medical or childcare issues that make coming into the buildings a nonstarter. In those situations, the students would be at their desks learning from their teacher virtually, but an adult would still need to be in the classroom to supervise. O’Neal said they would be using their pool of substitute teachers and instructional assistants, as well as advertising for and hiring hourly workers to cover the classes of teachers instructing remotely.