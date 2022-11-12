Updates to cellphone use policy and 2023-24 school calendar approved by Carroll County school board

During its monthly meeting last week, the Carroll County Board of Education approved a new cellphone use policy and the school system calendar for next year.

The 2023-2024 school year calendar was approved by a 4-1 vote, with board member Patricia Dorsey opposed. Dorsey said she favored canceling school on Sept. 25 to show respect to students and staff celebrating Yom Kippur. Yom Kippur is considered the holiest day in Judaism.

Superintendent Cynthia McCabe defended the decision to hold school that day by explaining that no tests can be scheduled on Yom Kippur and missing school for the holiday is considered an excused absence.

The approved calendar, which can be viewed on the school board’s website, has a start date of Sept. 5, the Tuesday after Labor Day. The calendar includes five inclement weather days. Winter break is set to last about one week, from Dec. 25, 2023-Jan. 1, 2024, and includes an early dismissal on Dec. 22, the Friday before the Christmas holiday.

Spring break is planned as a long weekend, March 28-April 2, 2024, the same weekend as the Easter holiday.

The last day of school for students could be as early as June 6, if none of the five built-in emergency closing days are used, or as late as June 12, if they are used.

School board President Ken Kiler said starting classes after Labor Day makes sense because an August start date risks school being canceled for extreme heat. He said extra school time at the beginning of the year is not especially helpful for students preparing for Advanced Placement tests.

The board also unanimously approved a new countywide portable electronic device use policy, or “bring your own device policy.” The policy, developed in 2002 and last revised in July 2019, is generally aimed at cellphone use, but states that it covers “any non-stationary electronic apparatus with singular or multiple capabilities of recording, storing, processing, and/or transmitting data, video, photographic images, and/or voice emanations.”

The policy aims to create an “educational environment where distractions are minimized and learning is maximized,” and therefore states that though cellphones may be brought to school, they should be silenced and stored during the school day.

The policy can be accessed on the school system’s website and was presented during the board’s October meeting. It gives separate guidances for cellphone use by elementary, middle, and high school students.

Generally, elementary school students are not allowed to use their phones anywhere but in classrooms, in the media center, and during field trips, unless otherwise directed by a staff member. Middle and high school students are also allowed to use them in hallways and stairwells and in the cafeteria. It prohibits use of cellphones in restrooms, during assemblies, in locker rooms, or during recess.

At all levels, students are allowed to use them on buses with earbuds, unless otherwise instructed by the bus driver. Classroom teachers and administrators are given the authority to make exceptions to the policy at all grade levels.

In other board business...

Sharon Lilly, supervisor of gifted and talented & advanced academics, gave a presentation about advanced programs of study for gifted and talented students. According to Code of Maryland Regulations (COMAR) guidelines, a minimum of 10% of students across the county are identified to receive curricular extensions. Lilly said students are identified for gifted and talented instruction by teachers, adding that a universal identifier test would not be effective, as students exhibit academic capacity in a variety of ways. “I don’t think the way we have been approaching G&T and advanced academics in the past will work under the new COMAR requirements,” board member Donna Sivigny said. Although it has not been set as an agenda item, the board may consider changes to the gifted and talented program at a future meeting.

The board approved a policy that supplies up to $14,500 to any school that needs to buy new marching band uniforms. Replacement of uniforms must be approved by the Supervisor of Fine Arts prior to consideration by Carroll County Public Schools.

This meeting was the last with the board’s current composition. Three seats on the school board were up for election this year. Kiler, who has reached the end of his two-term limit, was elected to serve as a county commissioner; Tara Battaglia and Dorsey ran for reelection this year, and election results are still pending, but are expected Nov. 18. School board members will be sworn into office Dec. 5. A ceremony recognizing outgoing board members will be held Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. in the board room at 125 N. Court St., Westminster.

Recommendations for alternative elementary school education in family life and gender made by the CCPS Family Life Advisory Committee’s Elementary Education Subcommittee could be voted on at the next board meeting, scheduled for Dec. 14.

