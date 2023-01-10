Carroll school board meetings’ agendas include elementary health opt-out, 2024 budget planning, and increasing substitute pay

At two meetings Wednesday, the Carroll County Board of Education will discuss the school system’s fiscal 2024 budget, funding and implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, and hold a vote to approve options to opt out of the state’s new health curriculum standards for elementary students.

The school board’s day will begin with a joint meeting with the Board of Carroll County Commissioners at 1 p.m. in Room 003 of the County Office Building, 225 N. Center St., Westminster.

Advertisement

That meeting will be followed by the school board’s regular monthly meeting, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the board room at 125 N. Court St., Westminster.

The school board and commissioners will discuss funding and implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and the school system’s budget for fiscal 2024.

Advertisement

The status of feasibility studies for new construction at Freedom Elementary and Sykesville Middle schools will also be addressed at the joint meeting. The studies were ordered by the school board on Sept. 7 in an effort to better understand options for relieving classroom crowding at the schools.

The 10-year, $3.8 billion Blueprint aims to help Maryland schools bridge achievement gaps among students of all backgrounds and produce graduates capable of competing in the global jobs market, but it also introduces an element of uncertainty to school system budgeting and operations.

The school board expects its total budget to increase by $26.5 million next year and plans to ask the county for a $13.4 million budgetary increase in fiscal 2024.

Superintendent Cynthia McCabe said costs have increased for a variety of reasons, including inflation and the Blueprint’s implementation.

The agenda for the Board of Education’s evening meeting includes a vote to approve recommendations made by the 31-person Family Life Advisory Committee for elementary school students whose parents want to opt out of the state’s new health curriculum standards. The Board of Education has already approved the committee’s option for parents to remove high school or middle school children from family life and sex education in schools.

The Elementary Subcommittee proposed changes to the state-mandated Blueprint curriculum for elementary students in Carroll in November, including cutting the topic of gender expression. Lessons on alternative families would also be simplified under the committee’s implementation plan and puberty instruction would remain largely unchanged.

Advertisement

When discussing opt-out options for middle schoolers in October, school board member Marsha Herbert said she believed much of the health education curriculum should be taught at home, not in schools.

“There’s a time and a place for everything,” Herbert said, “and I think parents need to do some of this at home and not be taught by a teacher and a group of, let’s say, eighth graders. They are 13-, 14-year-olds and I will tell you right now, I don’t think they need to be talking about different kinds of sexual activity. I really don’t think that’s necessary to be in there. I’m old-timey but I have been through the ranks and that should be done at home.”

The Maryland Health Education Standards, updated in 2019 as part of the state′s Comprehensive Education Framework, were reviewed by the Board of Education’s Family Life Committee last year and are in the process of being approved by the school board.

According to the framework, Maryland parents can opt their children out of the lessons if they’re in fourth grade or higher. During a public comment session at an April 13 board meeting, some Carroll County Public School parents urged board members not to approve the plans, which they said would “sexualize” young students in the school system.

Since January 2022, the CCPS Family Life Advisory Committee has been working with the school board to align the state-mandated curriculum with the “values” of the Carroll County community. The committee is comprised of about 30 parent and school representatives from elementary, middle, and high schools.

Advertisement

Implementation of the elementary family life curriculum will not go into effect until September 2024, while middle and high schools will implement the new program this September, said school board member Donna Sivigny, who sits on the Family Life Advisory Committee.

The agenda also includes a vote on a measure that would increase pay for substitute teachers and a measure that would enact a memorandum of understanding with the Juvenile Services Education Program aimed at helping students by easing educational transitions and streamlining record-keeping.

Additionally, board members will hear a presentation about the pros and cons of a school day with four instructional periods rather than seven. Carroll County schools have had four daily classes since the mid-1990s.

Both meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the CCPS YouTube channel and are viewable on the right side of the Board of Education’s website at carrollk12.org/board-of-education/meeting-information, under CETV LiveStream. Meetings are also broadcast live throughout the month on Carroll Educational Television, Channel 21.