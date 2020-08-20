How will remote learning be different for Carroll County schools? More face time, different schedules and more.

The first-phase students would be those working in construction, transportation, cosmetology and the culinary arts. They would return virtually for a week and then go back to the school for three weeks. Then, if things go well, the Tech Center would move to a second phase, consisting of those who are new and those who are in programs that are less shop-intense, such as engineering. The third phase would be the more computer-centric programs. Anderson said the first phase includes 248 students, the second 332 and the third 78.