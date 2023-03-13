Carroll County school board will receive feedback from parents and Curriculum Council on textbooks to be used next year

A list of textbooks and instructional materials proposed for use in the 2023-2024 school year will be available for public review at the Carroll County Public Schools Department of Curriculum and Instruction, 125 North Court Street in Westminster.

“You don’t need to be a Curriculum Council member to come in and review the results,” Carroll County Board of Education member Donna Sivigny said at the board’s Wednesday meeting, adding that anyone can submit commentary on the materials.

The list of instructional materials was on the agenda for the school board meeting and the Curriculum Council had its first chance to begin its formal review process at a Friday meeting.

The Curriculum Council will meet again on April 21 before a May 12 vote on which materials to recommend. The council will consider stereotypes, representations of diverse groups and appropriate use of language in the instructional materials, which were selected because they are considered to be content and level appropriate, according to the CCPS website.

The council is a board-appointed committee that meets several times each year, much like the Family Life Advisory Committee, which was recently tasked with providing opt-out family life and sexual education curricula recommendations that the school board unanimously approved.

The council is comprised of parents of students who attend each school, students from each high school, at least one member of the Board of Education, a representative of the Carroll County Education Association, school principals or assistant principals and other interested citizens. Director of Curriculum and Instruction Steven Wernick said the Curriculum Council is going strong.

Council members have until May 11 to leave written comments on the books by visiting the Department of Curriculum and Instruction. Board member Patricia Dorsey said she hopes the May 12 meeting will be productive in responding to comments and making sure community members know their voice has been heard.

An additional four-hour period will be set for anyone to review the instructional materials, which board member Tara Battaglia said addresses scheduling concerns from interested parties.

The council’s recommendations and written comments will be presented to the school board for approval at its June 14 meeting.

Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education and budget meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the CCPS YouTube channel and are viewable on the right side of the Board of Education’s website at carrollk12.org/board-of-education/meeting-information, under CETV Livestream. Meetings are also broadcast live throughout the month on Carroll Educational Television, Channel 21.