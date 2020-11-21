Carroll County commissioner plans to speak to BOE members; advocacy groups, parents react to rift

Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, said he believes he can still work with the Carroll County Board of Education despite a confrontational exchange in which he said he has been mistreated by board members.
The commissioner read a prepared statement expressing his frustration at being interrupted, cut off and called a liar by board members near the end of Wednesday night’s school board meeting. Frazier, who has been the ex-officio member of the board for a year, said commissioners have done a lot for the school system in the past and he thought he had a good relationship with BOE members.
He said he has received a “tremendous amount of support from the public” about not only what he said on Wednesday but his input during the last four or five meetings. But as of Friday morning, he had not heard from school board members, other than board member Marsha Herbert, who left him a voicemail.
Herbert, who left the room when Frazier read his statement on Wednesday and returned after he had finished, declined to comment for this article other than to clarify that she walked out of the room only to deal with an emergency situation happening at her horse farm. She said via Facebook post that she was not trying to disrespect the commissioner.
After Frazier read his statement Wednesday, board member Ken Kiler said he stood by comments Frazier attributed to an email sent by Kiler that stated the commissioner had a personal agenda and should not be part of the meetings. After the meeting, board member Tara Battaglia said Frazier’s statement was unprofessional and board president Donna Sivigny said the statement was uncalled for.
“I do plan to reach out to a couple members to talk to them,” Frazier said. “And hopefully make things a little better between us. Make sure things run smoother.”
Frazier said his goal for reading the statement was not to be confrontational but to make sure he will be heard in future meetings.
“I believe what I have to say has some importance,” he said.
He added that he wouldn’t be doing a good job if he had a “yes man” mentality, and if he sees things differently, he should bring it up.
Kiler, who said he only speaks for himself and not the board, declined to answer questions for this article, but did make a statement.
“Right now, the most important thing is students and families and the teachers and staff. Not bickering and petty arguments that amount to nothing,” he said.
Kiler added that he is disappointed that the exchange between Frazier and board members would be considered news when the system is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and 25,000 students.
Board members Sivigny, Battaglia and Patricia Dorsey had not responded to a request for comment by 7 p.m. Friday.
Members of Carroll Values Education, a group that promotes quality education, and VOCAL Carroll County, an advocacy group for ethical and just principles, policies, and officials in local government, said they sent a letter to the county commissioners last week requesting the two boards work together and create a task force to keep students safe during the pandemic.
The groups sent the Times a joint statement in response to Wednesday’s meeting.
“In light of our recent request that the boards actively cooperate and collaborate, what seems like an active feud would be a very disappointing and significant step backwards,” it stated. “At a time that calls for unity and leadership, we would encourage the members of the two boards to swiftly put their differences behind them and move forward in the interests of the safe and sustainable operation of our schools and the health and well-being of our community.”
Parents of CCPS students who responded to social media requests for comment on the situation said they were unhappy with remarks made during the meeting.
“Airing dirty laundry on a live stream is never professional regardless of your personal circumstances,” Christina Olsen of Westminster said. “Commissioner Frazier presents the same ideas repeatedly during meetings and gets visibly annoyed when the board respectfully explains to him why the ideas are not feasible.”
Olsen said Battaglia and Kiler keep the well-being of students at the forefront of every discussion while Frazier seems to have a personal agenda.
Olsen, who started the Return2Learn Maryland Facebook group, said the relationship between school board members and commissioners seemed to be reasonable in the past. However, it’s been “contentious” since Frazier joined the school board.
“I don’t believe this commissioner should attend the board of ed meetings,” she said during a phone interview. “There’s five commissioners. They can certainly pick another.”
Matthew Stubblefield of Sykesville said Frazier was fully within his rights to read his statement since it addressed what happened during board meetings. He added that the board’s president should have dealt with the interruptions when they happened.
He said he was disappointed in the exchange and when he debates people, both present their arguments civilly and acknowledge when the other makes a valid point instead of cutting off one another.
“As a parent, I expect the board of ed to set an example,” Stubblefield said in a phone interview.
Stubblefied, parent of two students who attend the public schools, said Frazier is generally “the voice of reason.” He was also critical of board members’ replies to the public’s emails. He said they are either ignored, defensive or combative.
“Watching this board in action has made me very aware of how important it is to vote on local levels,” Stephanie Brown of Westminster said.
She said she has also been unhappy with the board’s responses to emails, and she questions how much they care about the school community.
The parent of two said she sent Frazier an email in support of him.
Latest Carroll County Education
“Nobody deserves to be treated like that,” she said by phone, “especially on that level.”