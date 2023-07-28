State board approves Carroll school system’s first Blueprint implementation plan

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carroll County’s first plan for implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a sweeping statewide education reform plan with a decade-long rollout, was approved by the Maryland Accountability and Implementation Board on Thursday.

Carroll County Public Schools will use the 159-page plan to comply with mandates set by the 2021 law designed to radically transform the state public school system by funding billions of dollars of education initiatives.

The accountability and implementation board’s approval of Carroll’s plan will release state money allocated for fiscal 2024.

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is designed to make Maryland’s schools among the highest performing in the country by providing more time for teachers to plan lessons and develop skills outside the classroom, offering universal prekindergarten for 3-year-olds, and redesigning the public education funding formula, among other initiatives.

Few changes were made to the implementation plan draft Carroll County submitted in March, said Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jon O’Neal, who is also Carroll’s designated Blueprint coordinator.

“We did anticipate getting approved, but it’s a relief at the same time because it’s a major part of the Blueprint process,” O’Neal said. “This was the very first year of that part of the process and that is the measure that the AIB is using to approve you or not. By approve, it means not only approve the plan, but also approve the full release of state funding for that fiscal year.”

The $442.6 million CCPS budget for fiscal 2024, which began July 1, is $36 million higher than the budget for fiscal 2023, accounted for by a $13.6 million increase in state funds and a $12.9 million increase in funds from Carroll County, plus a $7.2 million dip into reserve funds, $2.3 million from other sources.

The school system received feedback from the Maryland Department of Education, the accountability and implementation board, and members of the public before the revised plan was approved. O’Neal said changes from the original 158-page plan were minor.

Many of the revisions were clarifications or adding more depth to answers. The accountability and implementation board suggested that answers should be succinct, and O’Neal said Carroll County was a little too brief in the first iteration of the plan.

“One takeaway I had was there was such an emphasis on being as concise as possible,” O’Neal said, “but they actually were looking for a little bit more detail. We took that to be not a big deal in the grand scheme of things.”

Numerous Carroll County staff collaborated to produce the plan based on a state-issued 100-page template, O’Neal said. While the plan itself is 159 pages, it also includes embedded links to additional pages of data tables and information.

Meeting state benchmarks

While the Blueprint sets certain deadlines, such as requiring $60,000 starting salaries for all state teachers by July 1, 2026, it’s up to the school districts to plan how to attain those benchmarks, which might require hiring new staff to help manage the initiatives.

CCPS has appointed an executive leadership team of O’Neal, Superintendent Cynthia McCabe and Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Nick Shockney to oversee Blueprint implementation. School system leaders have been selected to make sure each of the Blueprint’s pillars is met.

According to the plan, Carroll will use high school spaces to provide pre-kindergarten services, partner with McDaniel College for workforce development initiatives and reinvent English and math curricula to promote problem-solving skills.

The Blueprint mandates pre-K be provided as part of a public-private partnership, in which half of students are served by accredited private entities and half are served by the school system. However, O’Neal said Carroll, like most counties, received a waiver for not meeting the 2023 benchmark of having 30% of pre-K capacity provided by private entities. That benchmark will increase by 5% every year until it reaches 50%.

In the current distribution, 88% of pre-K seats are public and 22% are private provider seats. Carroll County has 420 pre-K seats across all elementary schools except for Freedom Elementary School, representing four eligible classrooms and 17 classrooms going through the accreditation process. Two eligible private providers would add roughly 60 additional seats, according to the document.

To address pre-K enrollment, the school system will translate documents to meet the needs of English learner families, make pre-K program information available through special education case managers, and have pupil personnel workers serve as enrollment liaisons for homeless families with eligible students, according to the document.

Diverse teachers and leaders

Carroll County Public Schools also plans to partner with higher education institutions to fulfill Blueprint’s pillar of establishing high-quality and diverse teachers and leaders. During the next two years, McDaniel College in Westminster will provide professional learning modules and offer one-credit graduate courses for some school system staff.

The school system and McDaniel have surveyed teachers in 10 schools across all levels to determine the most relevant and needed topics, and a McDaniel program funded by the Teacher Collaborative Grant will allow cohorts of students to receive National Board certification, a three-semester course of study designated by the Blueprint as a best practice for teacher excellence.

Carroll County Public Schools plans to recruit new teachers by partnering with colleges and universities to inform students about subject areas where instructors are in short supply and available Blueprint incentives. The school system also will provide education-oriented service learning, offer opportunities to become substitute teachers and collaborate with higher education institutions to align curricula with workforce expectations.

The plan also aims to recruit a more diverse teacher pool by partnering with historically Black colleges and universities and universities that serve large populations of Hispanic students. Focus groups will be used to determine other best practices to recruit and hire diverse teachers.

New math curriculum

Carroll’s plan would also update school curricula and will implement a comprehensive mathematics plan spanning all grade levels, to be created this summer by a team of mathematics teacher leaders. Under the new math curriculum, geometry will provide more opportunities for experiential learning through project- and problems-based instruction. Additionally, 11th grade English will be redesigned to be more project- and research-based to promote college and career readiness.

In order to improve students’ career readiness, an Individualized Career Plan will be created for any student who has not met college and career readiness standards by the end of 10th grade. A framework for Carroll County Public School students to be able to dual enroll in an unlimited number of Carroll Community College classes for free has already taken effect.

“We now have one year down and some experience,” O’Neal said. “We’ll look to see what their criteria are for next year’s plan and work on that, probably as soon as the school year opens.”

O’Neal said he appreciates all public awareness, feedback and participation in the Blueprint implementation process.

Most of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions had their plans accepted without further revisions on Thursday, except for Queen Anne’s, Calvert, Charles and Garrett counties.