Carroll County Public Schools, McDaniel College offer opportunities to learn during Black History Month

Schools and colleges in Carroll County have February booked with Black History Month-related activities and lessons.
Carroll Community College, McDaniel College and Carroll County Public Schools are holding events, activities and assigning work during Black History Month that highlight famous Black Americans and the community’s contribution to the nation.
Carroll Community College employees are completing a 30-day challenge that includes reading or watching a video about the Black experience in the United States. The college’s website also has the month of February filled with links to TED talks, short films, podcasts and articles that highlight Black people and the Black experience they created for the public.
“The idea is that people will complete this learning on their own time and that the resources we’ve provided will help them continue to explore and learn about the Black experience — even beyond February,” Becki Maurio, assistant professor of world languages, said in an email.
Maurio also highlighted a live panel discussion Feb. 25 with Black leaders, board of trustee member Diane Foster, Winters Mill Principal Michael Brown and retired engineer and community leader Bernie Jones, sharing and reflecting on their career journeys.
McDaniel College is hosting two events for Black History Month — a Crown Act panel discussion and a session on dismantling racist structures and norms. The Crown Act panel on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. will highlight the law that prohibits discrimination against Black hairstyles.
The Feb. 11 discussion on dismantling racist structures at 6:30 p.m. includes Jack Hill, a diversity consultant and founder of National Anti-Racism Teach-In, a national anti-racist conference and global movement. Hill’s discussion topics will include his work on white fragility and racial equity versus racial equality.
“This session will shed a light on how to be an advocate and improve cross racial-relationships as well as racial literacy for all,” a release states.
The public school system had several events listed for each school. Some of them include lessons on Jackie Robinson and Ruby Bridges for kindergartners at Carrolltowne Elementary School, Culture Appreciation Week from Feb. 22-26 at Century High School and videos, readings and lessons about Civil Rights, Vice President Kamala Harris, Misty Copeland, Harriet Tubman and Guion Bluford at Cranberry Station Elementary School.
Students at Francis Scott Key High School will have a scavenger hunt of household items that were invented or developed by Black Americans, virtual field trips through Black museums, discussions on “The Hill We Climb,” a poem read by Amanda Gorman at the presidential inauguration and a Black History Month Jeopardy game.
Freedom Elementary School fifth graders will do research projects on famous Black Americans and music classes will highlight Black American composers. Hampstead Elementary School students will read about famous Black Americans and Liberty High School students will explore National Parks that honor, celebrate and remember the contributions of Black Americans.
Students at Linton Springs Elementary School will read quotes from Martin Luther King Jr., Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes, Muhammad Ali, Oprah Winfrey, the Obamas, and more. Others will read “The Lost History of African American Inventors” and continue to learn about music inspired by Black culture and experiences.
Manchester Elementary School staff will be given books by Black authors through the equity team. Manchester Valley High School’s dance class will focus on Black dancers, the Black Student Union will meet with the county’s NAACP and English classes will share lessons on the poem Gorman wrote for the inauguration.
Mt. Airy Elementary School students are reading novels about slavery and assigned research projects on famous Black Americans. Runnymede Elementary School students are also doing research projects and learning about Black artists in art class.
Each grade level at Sandymount Elementary School will do a research project on Black Americans, and Shiloh Middle School students will see a “Did You Know” slideshow about Black Americans.
South Carroll High School students will watch movies with Black actors during lunch. The book and diversity clubs will read “So You Want to Talk About Race,” while Spring Garden Elementary School students are reading and discussing how to help fulfil Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream.
Some of Westminster Elementary School’s activities include discussing books by Black authors, reading biographies of famous Black Americans, learning about the One Room Colored Schoolhouse in Sykesville and learning about Black artists.
Choirs at Westminster High School are singing African American music and learning about them, the business class will learn about Black Americans in accounting and the LFI classes will share daily inspirations from famous African Americans from history.
Black History Month pins will be distributed to all staff at Winters Mill High School, students will discuss why Black History Month is celebrated, and the school will hold its first African American read-in on Feb. 26.