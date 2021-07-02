Battaglia files for reelection to Carroll County school board; vote is in 2022

Carroll County Board of Education member Tara Battaglia filed for reelection this week.
Battaglia first joined the board in 2018. The primary election for the board is June 28, 2022, and the general election is Nov. 8, 2022. The terms for board members Ken Kiler, the body’s vice president, and Patricia Dorsey will also end in 2022. However, Battaglia is the only sitting school board member to file for reelection so far.
Battaglia made the announcement on a Facebook Live video on Tuesday.
“The big announcement I am making, is that I am running again,” she said. “I want to continue to do what is good for our students.”
Battaglia said the past school year as a board member was challenging. She was called names and received negative remarks from the public, she added. However, she said the reason she wants to continue being a board member is because she’s in it for the kids. The mother of three CCPS students added later that her grandmother, who passed away two weeks ago, is also a reason.
“So, this is for my grammy,” Battaglia said on Facebook.
The issues she is running on are the same three points she ran on for the last election: keeping communities together, drug prevention and consistency in education. She said in an interview they have made progress on those goals but she wants to build on it.
One of her consistency in education goals is to allow all high schoolers take the same classes offered at other schools. For example, if a Manchester Valley High student wants to take the American Sign Language class offered at Westminster High School, they can do so virtually by watching a recorded lesson later in the day.
She also has an idea for shared field trips. If Ebb Valley and Manchester elementary schools’ fifth grade classes can combine field trips, it would save on cost and allow consistency in experiences for the students.
She said she would like to see schools like Liberty High and Freedom Elementary be modernized and agriculture courses added to the curriculum.
During her first term, Battaglia, 42, said she was one of the members who voted to allow Carroll’s Career and Technology Center to expand, supported the replacement of East Middle School and played a significant role in the creation of Navigating Difficult Waters — a mental wellness resource.
Other county candidates who filed so far are David Reese Sr. for the county commissioner District 2 seat; Heather DeWees, the current clerk of the circuit court, for the same position; and Jim DeWees, the current county sheriff for the same position.