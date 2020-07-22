Backpack giveaway offered to Carroll County students

A national backpack and school supply giveaway is available to Carroll County students this weekend.
The event takes place Sunday, July 26 from 1-4 p.m. at TCC, which has stores through Maryland, including in Taneytown, Hampstead and New Market. Each store is donating up to 180 backpacks, on a first-come, first-served basis.
One backpack per child will be given away to families, but to limit the number of people at the event, children are not required to be present to receive the backpack. Any backpacks left over will be donated to schools in the area.
The company will also offer five $10,000 scholarships. Students can be entered at a participating store from July 24 to 31. Students must be in kindergarten through 12th grade to be eligible.
The annual TCC School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has operated since 2013. Nationwide, they will donate 140,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies this year.
Each participating store location “will follow the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]’s social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees,” according to a news release from the company. Specific rules for each store can be found by contacting that location directly.
A full list of Maryland locations is available at locations.tccrocks.com/search.html.