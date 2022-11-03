Century High’s upcoming performances of ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ aim to entertain and teach empathy

Ed, left, played by Zach Collins, speaks to his son Christopher, played by Ian Jones during a rehearsal of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime at Century High School on November 1, 2022. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

While this fall’s Century High School theater production of the play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” definitely aims to entertain, the production may also teach audiences a few things about what it’s like to live with autism or Asperger’s syndrome.

The play begins its run today at 7 p.m., at the school, 355 Ronsdale Road, Sykesville, and continues Friday and Saturday. Shows are also planned next weekend, Nov. 11 and 12, at 7 p.m. A matinee is set for 2 p.m., Nov. 12.

Advertisement

“I really hope as many people see it as possible. It’s just a really beautiful message and a beautiful story.” — Lucas Hewitt, Century High Drama director

In the play, 15-year-old Christopher, who has Asperger’s, works to solve a murder mystery involving the death of his neighbor’s dog. Century Drama director Lucas Hewitt said performing a show about a neurodivergent character helps teach empathy to student performers and audiences alike.

“What we’re really trying to do is to humanize people who see the world differently,” Hewitt said, “They see and interact with the world differently, and the world doesn’t always conform to what they need, so we’re hoping the audience can take away that we all want the same thing: we all want love and safety and comfort and family.”

Advertisement

Hewitt said a special education consultant has worked with the production to help the 24-student cast understand the challenges of living with autism and related disorders. Every member of the cast has a speaking part, he said, and the play was selected because it allows for many students to participate. The play won five Tony Awards in 2015, including Best Play, and was adapted from a best-selling novel of the same name.

The play presents a technical challenge, Hewitt said, because events are presented through Christopher’s eyes. Neurodivergent individuals can become easily overwhelmed with sensory information, and the production uses projections and other devices to create the world as Christopher experiences it dramatically in both visual and auditory ways.

“We’re known for putting on fairly professional-looking productions,” Hewitt said, “so hopefully that will draw people in to come see it even if they don’t know anyone in the play, because I really hope as many people see it as possible. It’s just a really beautiful message and a beautiful story.”

The director added that the play is set in England and he used a dialect coach to help the cast with their British accents. All performers and directors speak exclusively in British accents at every rehearsal.

Century Drama is using online ticket ordering for the first time with this play. Purchase tickets at https://tickets.centurydrama.com.