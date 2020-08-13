When will it be safe to reopen schools? Carroll County health officer outlines benchmarks

Regarding his second metric, Singer said he and Carroll Hospital President Garrett Hoover look at hospital data on a daily basis. He said that what concerns the hospital most is intensive care unit capacity. The hospital is normally staffed for seven ICU beds and can push it to 10, but going beyond that level would potentially become an issue. The number of emergency department patients and the overall number of patients are also statistics to consider, but ICU capacity in particular was the one Singer asked school board members to consider.