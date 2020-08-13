Carroll County school board debates whether teachers should work from classrooms during virtual learning

“The Carroll County Education Association is very concerned that a final decision has not been determined by the Board of Education and the vote from July 29 may be reversed, denying teachers the option of working from the safety of home. While many teachers may prefer to teach virtually from their classrooms, we strongly believe that it should continue to be an option,” McCulloh said. “In addition, waiting until the Board votes on August 26 puts an undo [sic] and additional burden on our teachers to decide what accommodations they may need to make for their own families, while also preparing for their classes and the school year ahead. We all want what is best for children, but our first priority is the health and safety of our staff and students.”