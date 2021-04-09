Nearly three-fourths of Carroll County Public Schools students attending in person

There were 97 people, including 82 students, who had the virus this week and 199 people have symptoms. Of the symptomatic people, 183 were students and 16 were, an overall drop of 24 from last week. Karl Streaker, director of student services, recently said the higher numbers could be a result of allergies from the weather and the larger population of students in the buildings as kids are now able to attend in-person classes at least four days a week.