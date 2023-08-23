Hands-on, beginner-friendly robotics workshop offered by Carroll County 4-H

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carroll County 4-H members can get a jumpstart on robotics and coding during an upcoming workshop using hands-on beginner-friendly Ozobots.

The Beginners’ Robotics and Coding Workshop will be held Sept. 22 and 29 at the Carroll County University of Maryland Extension Office, 700 Agricultural Center Drive, Westminster, which oversees the county’s 4-H program.

Advertisement

The $5 workshop is for 4-H members ages 8 to 11, said 4-H environmental educator and workshop instructor Torrey Silliman.

“We’re gonna do a little bit about the engineering design process, learn a little bit about how engineers think,” Silliman said.

Advertisement

Five Ozobots were purchased by the UME to aid in robotics instruction. Silliman said the robots are easy to use and understand for younger children. An Ozobot is about the size of a silver dollar and is capable of being programmed to recognize and perform actions when it encounters a certain color.

Activities are designed to familiarize students with the engineering design process, and how coding works. Silliman explained that coding is basically providing hyper-detailed instructions for what should be a simple task.

So, students will be tasked with writing detailed instructions for how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. And Silliman said she’ll find silly and creative ways to misinterpret the students’ directions, demonstrating the importance of being very detailed and specific with instructions in coding.

It can be difficult for the youngest students to understand robotics as competently as their older peers, Silliman said, and the robotics workshop is designed to help bridge the age gap and elevate students’ technical knowledge.

“It’s limited only by the kids’ imaginations,” Silliman said.

Advertisement

Carroll County’s 4-H Youth Development Program is open to all youths ages 5-18 and includes clubs and programs focused on a variety of topics, including animal and environmental sciences as well as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs, such as robotics.

“4-H basically is a home for anyone who has an interest and is willing to put time into learning more about it,” Silliman said.

Learn more about joining the Carroll County 4-H program at https://extension.umd.edu/programs/4-h-youth-development.