Carroll County Board of Education to livestream special meeting regarding coronavirus impact, April 1

The Carroll County Board of Education will meet virtually for a special meeting on April 1 at 10 a.m. to deliver updates about the impact of the coronavirus on the school system.
The BOE still plans to hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on April 8 at 5 p.m., and that too will be conducted virtually.
The meetings will be streamed live on the CCPS website at www.carrollk12.org. You may access the meeting by clicking on the link under “News and Notices” on the homepage. The meeting also will be broadcast live on CETV Channel 21.
Carroll public school students have not been in class since March 13 and, per state orders, won’t return until April 27 at the earliest. The school system is expected to commence with online learning beginning the week of March 30.