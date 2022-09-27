Carroll’s Best 2022: See readers’ picks for the best in food, services, shopping and events

Your votes are in! See how Carroll County Times readers voted in Carroll County’s Best 2022.

DINING EXPERIENCE

Banquet Facility

Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering, Winner

Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant, Honorable Mention

Antrim 1844, Honorable Mention

Maggie’s Restaurant, Honorable Mention

Caterer

Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse, Winner

MISSION BBQ, Honorable Mention

Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering, Honorable Mention

Cheers to Snacks, Honorable Mention

Family Dining

Rocksalt Grille, Winner

E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub, Honorable Mention

Greenmount Station, Honorable Mention

Fratellis Italian Restaurant, Honorable Mention

Happy Hour

1623 Brewing Company, Winner

Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery, Honorable Mention

Rocksalt Grille, Honorable Mention

E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub, Honorable Mention

Night Spot

Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery, Winner

1623 Brewing Company, Honorable Mention

The Stables at Westminster, Honorable Mention

Oscar’s Alehouse, Honorable Mention

Patio/Deck Dining

Rocksalt Grille, Winner

Sykesville Station, Honorable Mention

E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub, Honorable Mention

1623 Brewing Company, Honorable Mention

Romantic Dining

Antrim 1844, Winner

Rocksalt Grille, Honorable Mention

Fratellis Italian Restaurant, Honorable Mention

Paradiso Ristorante, Honorable Mention

Wait Staff

Rocksalt Grille, Winner

Fratellis Italian Restaurant, Honorable Mention

E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub, Honorable Mention

Greenmount Station, Honorable Mention

HOME & GARDEN

Carpet/Flooring

Towne Pride Interiors, Winner

Lady Baltimore Floors, Honorable Mention

Baltimore Floor Works, Honorable Mention

Traynor’s Floors & Carpets, Honorable Mention

Chimney Cleaning Service

Miller’s Chimney and Hearth, Winner

Ash Away Chimney Services, Honorable Mention

Westminster Chimney Sweep, Honorable Mention

Bob’s Budget Sweep, Honorable Mention

Electrical Contractor

Tim Kyle Electrical Service, Winner

Brosenne Electric Service Inc, Honorable Mention

Case Electric, Honorable Mention

James M. Klasmeier Electric, Honorable Mention

Furniture Store

Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Westminster, Winner

Gavigan’s Furniture, Honorable Mention

KELLY + CO., Honorable Mention

Garden Center/Nursery

Bowman’s Home & Garden, Winner

Farmer Stan’s Plants & Produce, Honorable Mention

Bupperts / Doran’s Chance Farm & CSA, Honorable Mention

Wakefield Valley Nursery, Honorable Mention

Home Heating Oil/Propane

Tevis Energy, Winner

Fleming Petroleum Services Inc, Honorable Mention

Southern States - Carroll-Howard Petroleum Service, Honorable Mention

A/1 Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., Honorable Mention

Home Remodeling Company

S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows, Winner

P.A. Martin & Sons, LLC, Honorable Mention

Owings Brothers Contracting, Honorable Mention

GranitePro LLC, Honorable Mention

HVAC

Modern Comfort Systems, Inc., Winner

Design Flow Heating & Cooling LLC, Honorable Mention

A-Quality Heating & Air Conditioning, Honorable Mention

Hochheiser Plumbing & Heating, Honorable Mention

Landscape Service

Ecker Lawn Services LLC, Winner

Precision Property Services, Honorable Mention

Lawnscapes Unlimited Md Inc, Honorable Mention

Straight Line Lawn Care, Honorable Mention

Lawn Mower/Tractor Dealer

Liberty Discount Lawn Equipment, Winner

Rippeon Equipment Company, Honorable Mention

New Home Builder

Timothy Hatfield Building & Remodeling, INC., Winner

Owings Brothers Contracting, Honorable Mention

JA Myers, Honorable Mention

Bob Ward, Honorable Mention

Painting Contractor

Witte Custom Painting, Winner

Cutting Edge Custom Painting, Honorable Mention

Garret Miller, Honorable Mention

Paving Contractor

C J Miller LLC, Winner

M.T. Laney, Honorable Mention

E & Sons Paving, Honorable Mention

Henry’s Blacktop Paving, Honorable Mention

Pest Control

Home Guard Termite, Pest, and Home Services, Winner

Freedom Pest Solutions, Honorable Mention

Excello Termite & Pest Solutions, Honorable Mention

Van-Cal Pest Solutions LLC, Honorable Mention

Plumbing Contractor

Tim Crews Plumbing Service LLC, Winner

Atlantic Blue Water Services, Honorable Mention

Hochheiser Plumbing & Heating, Honorable Mention

Apple Plumbing, Honorable Mention

Pool/Spa Dealer

Gallagher Pools & Spas, Winner

Waterworks Pools & Spas, Inc., Honorable Mention

Atlantic Pools Inc, Honorable Mention

Rowan Landscape and Pools, Honorable Mention

Roofing Contractor

S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows, Winner

Roof Right Inc., Honorable Mention

K&D Roofing, LLC, Honorable Mention

Arocon Roofing and Construction, Honorable Mention

Septic Tank Cleaning

Fogle’s Septic Services, Winner

Young Septic Services, Honorable Mention

Freedom Septic Service, Inc., Honorable Mention

Fringer Septic Tank Cleaning, Honorable Mention

Water Softening/Conditioning

Atlantic Blue Water Services, Winner

Fogle’s Well Pump & Water Treatment, LLC, Honorable Mention

Sterling Quality Water, Honorable Mention

R & G Water Systems, Inc., Honorable Mention

OTHER

Assisted Living Facility

Carroll Lutheran Village, Winner

Brightview Westminster Ridge - Senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Honorable Mention

Lorien Mt. Airy, Honorable Mention

Golden Crest Assisted Living, Honorable Mention

Birthday Party Venue

Stratosphere Social, Winner

Players Fun Zone, Honorable Mention

Tristar Martial Arts Academy, Honorable Mention

Bubala Indoor Playground Eldersburg, Honorable Mention

Christmas Tree Farm

Zepp’s Tree Farm, Winner

Showvaker’s Quality Evergreens, Honorable Mention

Gaver Tree Farm, Honorable Mention

Davidson Tree Farm, Honorable Mention

Clergyperson

Reverend Sam Chamelin, Winner

Rev. Matthew Glasgow, Honorable Mention

Pastor Ian Collier, Honorable Mention

Rev. Dr. Malcolm Stranathan, Honorable Mention

Dance Studio

Savage Dance Co, Winner

Tami Gee’s Studio of Dance Inc, Honorable Mention

The Ballet Slipper, Honorable Mention

Jump, Move, Dance, Honorable Mention

Farm/Agritourism

Baugher’s Orchards & Farms, Winner

Local Homestead Products LLC, Honorable Mention

Carroll County Farm Museum, Honorable Mention

Red Power Valley Farm, Honorable Mention

Karate/Martial Arts School

Tristar Martial Arts Academy, Winner

Sykesville Family Tae Kwon Do, Honorable Mention

Sibora Chan’s Tribal Kenpo Karate Studio, Honorable Mention

Music Lessons

Lydia Bandy’s Piano Studio, Winner

Carroll Music Teachers, Honorable Mention

Menchey Music Service, Inc., Honorable Mention

Hess Music, Honorable Mention

Nursing Home

Carroll Lutheran Village, Winner

Lorien Taneytown, Honorable Mention

Birch Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Honorable Mention

Private School

St. John Catholic School, Winner

Gerstell Academy, Honorable Mention

Carroll Lutheran School, Honorable Mention

Retirement Community

Carroll Lutheran Village, Winner

Brightview Westminster Ridge - Senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Honorable Mention

Carroll Vista Comm Association Inc, Honorable Mention

Fairhaven, Honorable Mention

Storage Facility

Lizzie’s Locker, Winner

Taneytown Auto Parts, Honorable Mention

Tutoring

Kumon Math and Reading Center of ELDERSBURG, Winner

RESTAURANTS/FOOD

Breakfast

The French Twist Cafe, Winner

Kismet Cafe, Honorable Mention

Dutch Corner Restaurant, Honorable Mention

Baugher’s Restaurant, Honorable Mention

Buffet

Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant, Winner

Johansson’s Dining House, Honorable Mention

Burger

Island Green, Winner

Oscar’s Alehouse, Honorable Mention

E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub, Honorable Mention

Rocksalt Grille, Honorable Mention

Chinese

Forbidden City Chinese Restaurant, Winner

Asian Sakae, Honorable Mention

Hunan Garden, Honorable Mention

Asian Taste, Honorable Mention

Coldest Beer

1623 Brewing Company, Winner

Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery, Honorable Mention

E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub, Honorable Mention

Oscar’s Alehouse, Honorable Mention

Crab Cake

Fratellis Italian Restaurant, Winner

Rocksalt Grille, Honorable Mention

Island Green, Honorable Mention

Basta Pasta Eldersburg, Honorable Mention

Deli

Big Belly Deli, Winner

Giulianova Inc, Honorable Mention

Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli, Honorable Mention

Blue Bistro & Catering, Honorable Mention

Dessert

Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli, Winner

Bertucco’s Bakery, Honorable Mention

snickerdoodles Bakery & Coffeehouse, Honorable Mention

The Bus Stop, Honorable Mention

Diner

Baugher’s Restaurant, Winner

Plum Crazy Diner 2002, Honorable Mention

Dutch Corner Restaurant, Honorable Mention

Fast Food

Chick-fil-A, Winner

Mr. Jack Peruvian Chicken, Honorable Mention

Jersey Mike’s Subs, Honorable Mention

Five Guys, Honorable Mention

Fried Chicken

Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant, Winner

Royal Farms, Honorable Mention

Miller’s Food Market Inc, Honorable Mention

Kennie’s Market, Honorable Mention

Hot Wings

E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub, Winner

Buffalo Wild Wings, Honorable Mention

Genova’s To Go, Honorable Mention

Lost Lion, Honorable Mention

Ice Cream

Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli, Winner

J J Hoffmans Creamery, Honorable Mention

The Bus Stop, Honorable Mention

Norwood Ice Cream & Candy Company, Honorable Mention

Italian Restaurant

Fratellis Italian Restaurant, Winner

Liberatore’s Ristorante, Honorable Mention

Paradiso Ristorante, Honorable Mention

Basta Pasta Eldersburg, Honorable Mention

Local Bakery

Bertucco’s Bakery, Winner

JeannieBird Baking Company, Honorable Mention

snickerdoodles Bakery & Coffeehouse, Honorable Mention

Starry Night Bakery, Honorable Mention

Local Coffee Shop

JeannieBird Baking Company, Winner

Birdie’s Cafe, Honorable Mention

The French Twist Cafe, Honorable Mention

Kismet Cafe, Honorable Mention

Mexican Restaurant

Papa Joe’s Mexican Restaurant, Winner

Los Aztecas, Honorable Mention

CINCO DE MAYO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND BAR, Honorable Mention

Del Huerto Mexican Grill, Honorable Mention

Milkshake

Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli, Winner

The Bus Stop, Honorable Mention

J J Hoffmans Creamery, Honorable Mention

Chick-fil-A, Honorable Mention

Pit BBQ

Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse, Winner

MISSION BBQ, Honorable Mention

Smoky’s BBQ, Honorable Mention

Char’d Barbecue, Honorable Mention

Pizza

Genova’s To Go, Winner

Ledo Pizza, Honorable Mention

Mediterraneo, Honorable Mention

Illiano’s J&P Restaurant, Honorable Mention

Seafood Restaurant

Rocksalt Grille, Winner

Maryland Mallet Restaurant & Smokehouse Pub, Honorable Mention

Fratellis Italian Restaurant, Honorable Mention

Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering, Honorable Mention

Steak Restaurant

Texas Roadhouse, Winner

Rafael’s Steak & Oyster, Honorable Mention

Bud’s at Silver Run, Honorable Mention

Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant, Honorable Mention

Steamed Crabs

Blue Point Crab House, Winner

Maryland Mallet Restaurant & Smokehouse Pub, Honorable Mention

Captain Dan’s Crabhouse, Honorable Mention

Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering, Honorable Mention

Sushi

J & Y Sushi Restaurant, Winner

Sushi Q5 Westminster, Honorable Mention

Katana Sushi & Ramen, Honorable Mention

Asian Sakae, Honorable Mention

Tea Room

Sweet Simplici-Tea, Winner

The Kate Pearl Tea Room, Honorable Mention

American Ice Co. Cafe, Honorable Mention

Steeped Tea Cafe, Honorable Mention

SERVICES

Accounting Office

Sturgill & Associates LLP, Winner

My Tax Lady, Honorable Mention

Hull Company Accountants, Inc., Honorable Mention

Jones, Lakin & Company, CPAs, PC, Honorable Mention

Auto Body Repair

Mudgett’s Auto Body, Winner

Ron’s Automotive Collision Center, Honorable Mention

Jeff Barnes Collision Center, Honorable Mention

Roy’s Body Shop Inc, Honorable Mention

Auto Service Center

Caples Car Care, Winner

Joe’s Garage, Honorable Mention

Schnauble Automotive, Honorable Mention

Barnes Service Center, Honorable Mention

Bank

NWSB Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank, Winner

PNC Bank, Honorable Mention

First Financial Federal Credit Union, Honorable Mention

M&T Bank, Honorable Mention

Barber Shop

HeadMasters Grooming Salon for Men, Winner

Krysztof’s Barber Shop, Honorable Mention

Westminster Barber Shop, Honorable Mention

Tu Style Salon & Barbershop, Honorable Mention

Car Wash

Westminster Car Wash & Detailing, Winner

Reda’s Mobile Detailing, Honorable Mention

Keith’s Car Wash, Honorable Mention

Chiropractic Office

Freedom Chiropractic & Rehab, Winner

Chiropractic First Family Well, Honorable Mention

Lewis Family Chiropractic and Wellness Center P.A., Honorable Mention

K & S Chiropractic: Eldersburg Sykesville, Honorable Mention

Computer Repair Shop

Down The Street IT, Winner

LevelUp Computers & Technology, Honorable Mention

Carroll Computer Connection, Honorable Mention

The Computer Doctors, Honorable Mention

Day Spa

The Spa On West Main, Winner

Restore Therapy Spa, Honorable Mention

The Natural Aesthetic Medspa, Honorable Mention

Spirited Aesthetics and Wellness/Heather Speert RN, Honorable Mention

Dental Office

Finksburg Dental Associates & Carroll County Dental Associates, Winner

Resh Family Dentistry, Honorable Mention

Gallagher & Kuhn Dental Group, Honorable Mention

All Smiles Care, Honorable Mention

Dry Cleaner

Avenue Tailor, Cleaners & Shoe Repair, Winner

Enchanted Dry, Honorable Mention

Event/Wedding Planner

Married with Love by Lauren, LLC, Winner

Simply Grater Events, Honorable Mention

Events by Michele, Honorable Mention

Lindsay Callaway Designs, Honorable Mention

Event/Wedding Venue

Montagu Meadows, Winner

Antrim 1844, Honorable Mention

Bowling Brook Mansion, Honorable Mention

Cold Saturday Farm, Honorable Mention

Eye Care

Levin Eyecare Westminster, Winner

Dr. Andrew I. Kessler, MD, Honorable Mention

Opti-Care, Honorable Mention

Visionworks Townmall of Westminster, Honorable Mention

Family Physician

Carroll Family Medicine LLC, Winner

BW Primary Care, Honorable Mention

Liberty Pediatrics and Family Medicine, Honorable Mention

Carroll Health Group Primary Care, Honorable Mention

Florist

Cutting Garden Florist, Winner

Flowers by Evelyn, Honorable Mention

Hutchinson’s Flowers, Honorable Mention

Emali’s Farmhouse LLC, Honorable Mention

Funeral Home

Fletcher Funeral Home And Cremation Services, PA, Winner

Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Honorable Mention

Haight Funeral Home & Chapel P.A., Honorable Mention

Eline Funeral Homes, Honorable Mention

Hair Salon

HeadMasters Grooming Salon for Men, Winner

Elements of Style Hair Salon Eldersburg, Honorable Mention

Artistic Edge Salon and Spa, Honorable Mention

Hair by Samsara Salon, Honorable Mention

Health/Fitness Center

Dani K Gym & Wellness, Winner

Blackbird CrossFit, Honorable Mention

Merritt Clubs Eldersburg, Honorable Mention

Downtown Yoga, Barre & Cycle, Honorable Mention

House Cleaning Service

Mer-Maids, Winner

Immaculate Clean Inc., Honorable Mention

Perfectly Maid, Honorable Mention

Kingan Klean LLC, Honorable Mention

Independent Pharmacy

Finksburg Pharmacy, Winner

McDougalls Drug Center, Honorable Mention

Anchor Pharmacy, Honorable Mention

Manchester Pharmacy, Honorable Mention

Investment Center

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Winner

Puckett & Sturgill Financial Group, Honorable Mention

Kairos Wealth Advisors of Raymond James, Honorable Mention

Kennel

Lucky Stars Country Kennels, Winner

Airpark Animal Hospital Ltd, Honorable Mention

We’ve Gone To the Dogs, Honorable Mention

Misty Ridge Animal Resort & German Shepherds, Honorable Mention

Licensed Day Care Center

New Beginnings Christian Day Care, Winner

Little People’s Place, Honorable Mention

Berry Patch Early Learning Center, Honorable Mention

Celebree School of Westminster, Honorable Mention

Local Insurance Agency

Barnes-Bollinger Insurance, Winner

Passauer & Miller Insurance, Honorable Mention

Tim Hopkins - State Farm Insurance Agent, Honorable Mention

Barnes Drager Insurance - Erie Insurance, Honorable Mention

Massage

Restore Therapy Spa, Winner

The Spa On West Main, Honorable Mention

TheraKneads Wellness Center, Honorable Mention

Bello Hair & Nails, Honorable Mention

Mortgage

Farmers & Merchants Bank, Winner

PNC Bank, Honorable Mention

Mutual of Omaha Reverse Mortgage, Honorable Mention

Nail Salon

Artistic Edge Salon and Spa, Winner

Nina’s Nails & Lashes, Honorable Mention

The Spa On West Main, Honorable Mention

Us Nails Inc, Honorable Mention

Orthodontic Care

PSJ Orthodontics, Winner

Carroll County Dental Specialists, Honorable Mention

All Smiles Care, Honorable Mention

Pet Grooming

Amanda’s Waggin’ Tails, Winner

Laura’s Dog Grooming & Spa, Honorable Mention

Lucky Stars Country Kennels, Honorable Mention

Fancy Paws Grooming Salon, Honorable Mention

Physical Therapy

Prime Physical Therapy, Winner

Pivot Physical Therapy, Honorable Mention

Restore Therapy Spa, Honorable Mention

Freedom Chiropractic & Rehab, Honorable Mention

Professional Photographer

Thomas Walker Photography, Winner

Sarah Wockenfuss Photography, Honorable Mention

Frozen in Time Photography, Honorable Mention

Valerie Michelle Photography, Honorable Mention

Real Estate Agency

Yeager Homes and Farms Group of Keller Williams Realty Partners, Winner

Iron Valley Real Estate of Central MD, Honorable Mention

Atlas Premier Realty, Honorable Mention

Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Westminster Office, Honorable Mention

Real Estate Agent

Chris Ciccarelli, Winner

Erica Pfeiffer, Honorable Mention

Jeannette Hitchcock, Honorable Mention

Morgan Muse, Honorable Mention

Rental Center

Ben’s Rentals, Winner

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Honorable Mention

Rental Solutions and Events, Honorable Mention

Sign Shop

Maryland Print House, Winner

Shannon-Baum Signs, Honorable Mention

Instasigns, Honorable Mention

Tanning Salon

Hollywood Tans Westminster, Winner

Malibu Tan, Honorable Mention

Bello Hair & Nails, Honorable Mention

Bladerunner Hair, Nails, & Skin, Honorable Mention

Tattoo Parlor

House of Madness, Winner

Westminster Tattoo Company, Honorable Mention

Matteo Ink, Honorable Mention

Tiki Tattoo, Honorable Mention

Towing Company

Top Notch Towing & Recovery, Inc., Winner

A&D Auto Parts Inc and Towing, Honorable Mention

Green’s Garage, Honorable Mention

Leckron’s Towing & Storing, Honorable Mention

Travel Agency

Rill’s Bus Service, Winner

Dreamers Travel, Honorable Mention

Absolute Travel, Honorable Mention

Veterinary Clinic

Airpark Animal Hospital Ltd, Winner

Maryland Mobile Veterinary Clinic, LLC, Honorable Mention

Manchester Veterinary Services, Honorable Mention

Carroll County Veterinary Clinic, Honorable Mention

SHOPPING

Antiques/Collectibles

Tidal Salt on Main, Winner

Cotton & Co Vintage Boutique, Honorable Mention

KELLY + CO., Honorable Mention

Second Chances, Honorable Mention

Auto Dealer - New Car Sales

Koons Westminster Toyota, Winner

Crouse Ford Sales, Honorable Mention

Len Stoler Chevrolet, Honorable Mention

Auto Dealer - Used Car Sales

Koons Westminster Toyota, Winner

Hampstead Pre-Owned, Honorable Mention

United Used Cars Inc, Honorable Mention

Crouse Ford Sales, Honorable Mention

Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Winner

Manchester Auto Parts Inc., Honorable Mention

McQuay’s Auto Supply, Honorable Mention

Battery Shop

Battery Warehouse, Winner

Interstate Battery System, Honorable Mention

AutoZone Auto Parts, Honorable Mention

Bicycle Shop

White’s Bicycles, Winner

Trek Bicycle Westminster, Honorable Mention

Bookstore

A Likely Story Bookstore, Winner

Rudolph Girls Books, Honorable Mention

Butcher/Custom Meat Shop

Bullock’s Country Meats & Farm Market, Winner

Wagner Meats, LLC, Honorable Mention

A & W Country Meats Inc, Honorable Mention

Consignment Shop

Tidal Salt on Main, Winner

Cultivated, Honorable Mention

KELLY + CO., Honorable Mention

Georgie Lu’s Childrens Consignment, Honorable Mention

Gift Shop

Cultivated, Winner

The Vine on Main, Honorable Mention

Rudolph Girls Books, Honorable Mention

Jewelry Store

Shipley’s Fine Jewelry, Winner

Pomeroy Jewelers, Honorable Mention

Tidal Salt on Main, Honorable Mention

DK Jewelers, Honorable Mention

Liquor Store

Total Discount Liquors, Winner

Rite Aid Liquors, Honorable Mention

Main Street Liquors, Market And Deli, Honorable Mention

House of Liquors, Honorable Mention

Music Store

The Band Shoppe Sykesville, Winner

Menchey Music Service, Inc., Honorable Mention

Pet Shop

Bowmans Feed & Pet, Winner

PetSmart Westminster, Honorable Mention

Petco, Honorable Mention

Sporting Goods

Run Moore, Winner

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Honorable Mention

Geared Up Firearm Training Courses and Accessories, Inc., Honorable Mention

Tri Sport Junction, Honorable Mention

Thrift Store

White Rabbit Thrift Boutique At Carroll Hospital, Winner

Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Westminster, Honorable Mention

Goodwill Retail Store, Donation Center and Self-Service Career Center, Honorable Mention

Pippin’s New and Used Thrift Shop, Honorable Mention

Tire Dealer

Barnes Service Center, Winner

Matthews Tire & Auto Services, Honorable Mention

Bay Area Tire & Service, Honorable Mention

C&A Automotive, Honorable Mention

THINGS TO DO & PLACES TO GO

Bed & Breakfast

Antrim 1844, Winner

Georges on York B&B, Honorable Mention

Inn at Norwood, Honorable Mention

Bingo

Gamber & Community Fire Company, Winner

Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, Honorable Mention

Reese Fire Department, Honorable Mention

1623 Brewing Company, Honorable Mention

Brewery

1623 Brewing Company, Winner

Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery, Honorable Mention

Brewery Fire, Honorable Mention

Pub Dog Brewing Company, Honorable Mention

Carnival

Reese Volunteer Fire Company, Winner

Gamber & Community Fire Company, Honorable Mention

Sykesville Freedom District Fire, Honorable Mention

Manchester VFD Carnival, Honorable Mention

Carroll County Event

The Maryland Wine Festival, Winner

Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair, Honorable Mention

Westminster Pride Festival, Honorable Mention

Westminster Fallfest, Honorable Mention

Community Park

Piney Run Park, Winner

Hashawha Environmental Center, Honorable Mention

Christmas Tree Park, Honorable Mention

Millard Cooper Park, Honorable Mention

Fishing Hole

Liberty Reservoir, Winner

Charlotte’s Quest Nature Center, Honorable Mention

Taneytown Duck Pond, Honorable Mention

Golf Course

The Links at Challedon, Winner

Piney Branch Golf Course, Honorable Mention

Westminster National Golf Course, Honorable Mention

McDaniel College Golf Club, Honorable Mention

Local Art Gallery

Carroll County Arts Council, Winner

Gallery 99 - Ain’t That A Frame, Honorable Mention

Summer Camp

River Valley Ranch (RVR), Winner

Tristar Martial Arts Academy, Honorable Mention

Coppermine 4 Seasons, Honorable Mention

Merritt Athletic, Honorable Mention

Swimming Pool

Swimming Pool

South Carroll Swim Club, Winner

Westminster Riding Club, Honorable Mention

Westminster Municipal Pool, Honorable Mention

Winery

Old Westminster Winery, Winner

Linganore Winecellars, Honorable Mention

The Vine on Main, Honorable Mention

Black Ankle Vineyards, Honorable Mention