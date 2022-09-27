Carroll’s Best 2022: See readers’ picks for the best in food, services, shopping and events

Your votes are in! See how Carroll County Times readers voted in Carroll County’s Best 2022.
DINING EXPERIENCE
Banquet Facility
Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering, Winner
Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant, Honorable Mention
Antrim 1844, Honorable Mention
Maggie’s Restaurant, Honorable Mention
Caterer
Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse, Winner
MISSION BBQ, Honorable Mention
Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering, Honorable Mention
Cheers to Snacks, Honorable Mention
Family Dining
Rocksalt Grille, Winner
E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub, Honorable Mention
Greenmount Station, Honorable Mention
Fratellis Italian Restaurant, Honorable Mention
Happy Hour
1623 Brewing Company, Winner
Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery, Honorable Mention
Rocksalt Grille, Honorable Mention
E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub, Honorable Mention
Night Spot
Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery, Winner
1623 Brewing Company, Honorable Mention
The Stables at Westminster, Honorable Mention
Oscar’s Alehouse, Honorable Mention
Patio/Deck Dining
Rocksalt Grille, Winner
Sykesville Station, Honorable Mention
E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub, Honorable Mention
1623 Brewing Company, Honorable Mention
Romantic Dining
Antrim 1844, Winner
Rocksalt Grille, Honorable Mention
Fratellis Italian Restaurant, Honorable Mention
Paradiso Ristorante, Honorable Mention
Wait Staff
Rocksalt Grille, Winner
Fratellis Italian Restaurant, Honorable Mention
E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub, Honorable Mention
Greenmount Station, Honorable Mention
HOME & GARDEN
Carpet/Flooring
Towne Pride Interiors, Winner
Lady Baltimore Floors, Honorable Mention
Baltimore Floor Works, Honorable Mention
Traynor’s Floors & Carpets, Honorable Mention
Chimney Cleaning Service
Miller’s Chimney and Hearth, Winner
Ash Away Chimney Services, Honorable Mention
Westminster Chimney Sweep, Honorable Mention
Bob’s Budget Sweep, Honorable Mention
Electrical Contractor
Tim Kyle Electrical Service, Winner
Brosenne Electric Service Inc, Honorable Mention
Case Electric, Honorable Mention
James M. Klasmeier Electric, Honorable Mention
Furniture Store
Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Westminster, Winner
Gavigan’s Furniture, Honorable Mention
KELLY + CO., Honorable Mention
Garden Center/Nursery
Bowman’s Home & Garden, Winner
Farmer Stan’s Plants & Produce, Honorable Mention
Bupperts / Doran’s Chance Farm & CSA, Honorable Mention
Wakefield Valley Nursery, Honorable Mention
Home Heating Oil/Propane
Tevis Energy, Winner
Fleming Petroleum Services Inc, Honorable Mention
Southern States - Carroll-Howard Petroleum Service, Honorable Mention
A/1 Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., Honorable Mention
Home Remodeling Company
S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows, Winner
P.A. Martin & Sons, LLC, Honorable Mention
Owings Brothers Contracting, Honorable Mention
GranitePro LLC, Honorable Mention
HVAC
Modern Comfort Systems, Inc., Winner
Design Flow Heating & Cooling LLC, Honorable Mention
A-Quality Heating & Air Conditioning, Honorable Mention
Hochheiser Plumbing & Heating, Honorable Mention
Landscape Service
Ecker Lawn Services LLC, Winner
Precision Property Services, Honorable Mention
Lawnscapes Unlimited Md Inc, Honorable Mention
Straight Line Lawn Care, Honorable Mention
Lawn Mower/Tractor Dealer
Liberty Discount Lawn Equipment, Winner
Rippeon Equipment Company, Honorable Mention
New Home Builder
Timothy Hatfield Building & Remodeling, INC., Winner
Owings Brothers Contracting, Honorable Mention
JA Myers, Honorable Mention
Bob Ward, Honorable Mention
Painting Contractor
Witte Custom Painting, Winner
Cutting Edge Custom Painting, Honorable Mention
Garret Miller, Honorable Mention
Paving Contractor
C J Miller LLC, Winner
M.T. Laney, Honorable Mention
E & Sons Paving, Honorable Mention
Henry’s Blacktop Paving, Honorable Mention
Pest Control
Home Guard Termite, Pest, and Home Services, Winner
Freedom Pest Solutions, Honorable Mention
Excello Termite & Pest Solutions, Honorable Mention
Van-Cal Pest Solutions LLC, Honorable Mention
Plumbing Contractor
Tim Crews Plumbing Service LLC, Winner
Atlantic Blue Water Services, Honorable Mention
Hochheiser Plumbing & Heating, Honorable Mention
Apple Plumbing, Honorable Mention
Pool/Spa Dealer
Gallagher Pools & Spas, Winner
Waterworks Pools & Spas, Inc., Honorable Mention
Atlantic Pools Inc, Honorable Mention
Rowan Landscape and Pools, Honorable Mention
Roofing Contractor
S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows, Winner
Roof Right Inc., Honorable Mention
K&D Roofing, LLC, Honorable Mention
Arocon Roofing and Construction, Honorable Mention
Septic Tank Cleaning
Fogle’s Septic Services, Winner
Young Septic Services, Honorable Mention
Freedom Septic Service, Inc., Honorable Mention
Fringer Septic Tank Cleaning, Honorable Mention
Water Softening/Conditioning
Atlantic Blue Water Services, Winner
Fogle’s Well Pump & Water Treatment, LLC, Honorable Mention
Sterling Quality Water, Honorable Mention
R & G Water Systems, Inc., Honorable Mention
OTHER
Assisted Living Facility
Carroll Lutheran Village, Winner
Brightview Westminster Ridge - Senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Honorable Mention
Lorien Mt. Airy, Honorable Mention
Golden Crest Assisted Living, Honorable Mention
Birthday Party Venue
Stratosphere Social, Winner
Players Fun Zone, Honorable Mention
Tristar Martial Arts Academy, Honorable Mention
Bubala Indoor Playground Eldersburg, Honorable Mention
Christmas Tree Farm
Zepp’s Tree Farm, Winner
Showvaker’s Quality Evergreens, Honorable Mention
Gaver Tree Farm, Honorable Mention
Davidson Tree Farm, Honorable Mention
Clergyperson
Reverend Sam Chamelin, Winner
Rev. Matthew Glasgow, Honorable Mention
Pastor Ian Collier, Honorable Mention
Rev. Dr. Malcolm Stranathan, Honorable Mention
Dance Studio
Savage Dance Co, Winner
Tami Gee’s Studio of Dance Inc, Honorable Mention
The Ballet Slipper, Honorable Mention
Jump, Move, Dance, Honorable Mention
Farm/Agritourism
Baugher’s Orchards & Farms, Winner
Local Homestead Products LLC, Honorable Mention
Carroll County Farm Museum, Honorable Mention
Red Power Valley Farm, Honorable Mention
Karate/Martial Arts School
Tristar Martial Arts Academy, Winner
Sykesville Family Tae Kwon Do, Honorable Mention
Sibora Chan’s Tribal Kenpo Karate Studio, Honorable Mention
Music Lessons
Lydia Bandy’s Piano Studio, Winner
Carroll Music Teachers, Honorable Mention
Menchey Music Service, Inc., Honorable Mention
Hess Music, Honorable Mention
Nursing Home
Carroll Lutheran Village, Winner
Lorien Taneytown, Honorable Mention
Birch Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Honorable Mention
Private School
St. John Catholic School, Winner
Gerstell Academy, Honorable Mention
Carroll Lutheran School, Honorable Mention
Retirement Community
Carroll Lutheran Village, Winner
Brightview Westminster Ridge - Senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Honorable Mention
Carroll Vista Comm Association Inc, Honorable Mention
Fairhaven, Honorable Mention
Storage Facility
Lizzie’s Locker, Winner
Taneytown Auto Parts, Honorable Mention
Tutoring
Kumon Math and Reading Center of ELDERSBURG, Winner
RESTAURANTS/FOOD
Breakfast
The French Twist Cafe, Winner
Kismet Cafe, Honorable Mention
Dutch Corner Restaurant, Honorable Mention
Baugher’s Restaurant, Honorable Mention
Buffet
Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant, Winner
Johansson’s Dining House, Honorable Mention
Burger
Island Green, Winner
Oscar’s Alehouse, Honorable Mention
E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub, Honorable Mention
Rocksalt Grille, Honorable Mention
Chinese
Forbidden City Chinese Restaurant, Winner
Asian Sakae, Honorable Mention
Hunan Garden, Honorable Mention
Asian Taste, Honorable Mention
Coldest Beer
1623 Brewing Company, Winner
Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery, Honorable Mention
E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub, Honorable Mention
Oscar’s Alehouse, Honorable Mention
Crab Cake
Fratellis Italian Restaurant, Winner
Rocksalt Grille, Honorable Mention
Island Green, Honorable Mention
Basta Pasta Eldersburg, Honorable Mention
Deli
Big Belly Deli, Winner
Giulianova Inc, Honorable Mention
Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli, Honorable Mention
Blue Bistro & Catering, Honorable Mention
Dessert
Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli, Winner
Bertucco’s Bakery, Honorable Mention
snickerdoodles Bakery & Coffeehouse, Honorable Mention
The Bus Stop, Honorable Mention
Diner
Baugher’s Restaurant, Winner
Plum Crazy Diner 2002, Honorable Mention
Dutch Corner Restaurant, Honorable Mention
Fast Food
Chick-fil-A, Winner
Mr. Jack Peruvian Chicken, Honorable Mention
Jersey Mike’s Subs, Honorable Mention
Five Guys, Honorable Mention
Fried Chicken
Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant, Winner
Royal Farms, Honorable Mention
Miller’s Food Market Inc, Honorable Mention
Kennie’s Market, Honorable Mention
Hot Wings
E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub, Winner
Buffalo Wild Wings, Honorable Mention
Genova’s To Go, Honorable Mention
Lost Lion, Honorable Mention
Ice Cream
Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli, Winner
J J Hoffmans Creamery, Honorable Mention
The Bus Stop, Honorable Mention
Norwood Ice Cream & Candy Company, Honorable Mention
Italian Restaurant
Fratellis Italian Restaurant, Winner
Liberatore’s Ristorante, Honorable Mention
Paradiso Ristorante, Honorable Mention
Basta Pasta Eldersburg, Honorable Mention
Local Bakery
Bertucco’s Bakery, Winner
JeannieBird Baking Company, Honorable Mention
snickerdoodles Bakery & Coffeehouse, Honorable Mention
Starry Night Bakery, Honorable Mention
Local Coffee Shop
JeannieBird Baking Company, Winner
Birdie’s Cafe, Honorable Mention
The French Twist Cafe, Honorable Mention
Kismet Cafe, Honorable Mention
Mexican Restaurant
Papa Joe’s Mexican Restaurant, Winner
Los Aztecas, Honorable Mention
CINCO DE MAYO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND BAR, Honorable Mention
Del Huerto Mexican Grill, Honorable Mention
Milkshake
Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli, Winner
The Bus Stop, Honorable Mention
J J Hoffmans Creamery, Honorable Mention
Chick-fil-A, Honorable Mention
Pit BBQ
Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse, Winner
MISSION BBQ, Honorable Mention
Smoky’s BBQ, Honorable Mention
Char’d Barbecue, Honorable Mention
Pizza
Genova’s To Go, Winner
Ledo Pizza, Honorable Mention
Mediterraneo, Honorable Mention
Illiano’s J&P Restaurant, Honorable Mention
Seafood Restaurant
Rocksalt Grille, Winner
Maryland Mallet Restaurant & Smokehouse Pub, Honorable Mention
Fratellis Italian Restaurant, Honorable Mention
Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering, Honorable Mention
Steak Restaurant
Texas Roadhouse, Winner
Rafael’s Steak & Oyster, Honorable Mention
Bud’s at Silver Run, Honorable Mention
Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant, Honorable Mention
Steamed Crabs
Blue Point Crab House, Winner
Maryland Mallet Restaurant & Smokehouse Pub, Honorable Mention
Captain Dan’s Crabhouse, Honorable Mention
Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering, Honorable Mention
Sushi
J & Y Sushi Restaurant, Winner
Sushi Q5 Westminster, Honorable Mention
Katana Sushi & Ramen, Honorable Mention
Asian Sakae, Honorable Mention
Tea Room
Sweet Simplici-Tea, Winner
The Kate Pearl Tea Room, Honorable Mention
American Ice Co. Cafe, Honorable Mention
Steeped Tea Cafe, Honorable Mention
SERVICES
Accounting Office
Sturgill & Associates LLP, Winner
My Tax Lady, Honorable Mention
Hull Company Accountants, Inc., Honorable Mention
Jones, Lakin & Company, CPAs, PC, Honorable Mention
Auto Body Repair
Mudgett’s Auto Body, Winner
Ron’s Automotive Collision Center, Honorable Mention
Jeff Barnes Collision Center, Honorable Mention
Roy’s Body Shop Inc, Honorable Mention
Auto Service Center
Caples Car Care, Winner
Joe’s Garage, Honorable Mention
Schnauble Automotive, Honorable Mention
Barnes Service Center, Honorable Mention
Bank
NWSB Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank, Winner
PNC Bank, Honorable Mention
First Financial Federal Credit Union, Honorable Mention
M&T Bank, Honorable Mention
Barber Shop
HeadMasters Grooming Salon for Men, Winner
Krysztof’s Barber Shop, Honorable Mention
Westminster Barber Shop, Honorable Mention
Tu Style Salon & Barbershop, Honorable Mention
Car Wash
Westminster Car Wash & Detailing, Winner
Reda’s Mobile Detailing, Honorable Mention
Keith’s Car Wash, Honorable Mention
Chiropractic Office
Freedom Chiropractic & Rehab, Winner
Chiropractic First Family Well, Honorable Mention
Lewis Family Chiropractic and Wellness Center P.A., Honorable Mention
K & S Chiropractic: Eldersburg Sykesville, Honorable Mention
Computer Repair Shop
Down The Street IT, Winner
LevelUp Computers & Technology, Honorable Mention
Carroll Computer Connection, Honorable Mention
The Computer Doctors, Honorable Mention
Day Spa
The Spa On West Main, Winner
Restore Therapy Spa, Honorable Mention
The Natural Aesthetic Medspa, Honorable Mention
Spirited Aesthetics and Wellness/Heather Speert RN, Honorable Mention
Dental Office
Finksburg Dental Associates & Carroll County Dental Associates, Winner
Resh Family Dentistry, Honorable Mention
Gallagher & Kuhn Dental Group, Honorable Mention
All Smiles Care, Honorable Mention
Dry Cleaner
Avenue Tailor, Cleaners & Shoe Repair, Winner
Enchanted Dry, Honorable Mention
Event/Wedding Planner
Married with Love by Lauren, LLC, Winner
Simply Grater Events, Honorable Mention
Events by Michele, Honorable Mention
Lindsay Callaway Designs, Honorable Mention
Event/Wedding Venue
Montagu Meadows, Winner
Antrim 1844, Honorable Mention
Bowling Brook Mansion, Honorable Mention
Cold Saturday Farm, Honorable Mention
Eye Care
Levin Eyecare Westminster, Winner
Dr. Andrew I. Kessler, MD, Honorable Mention
Opti-Care, Honorable Mention
Visionworks Townmall of Westminster, Honorable Mention
Family Physician
Carroll Family Medicine LLC, Winner
BW Primary Care, Honorable Mention
Liberty Pediatrics and Family Medicine, Honorable Mention
Carroll Health Group Primary Care, Honorable Mention
Florist
Cutting Garden Florist, Winner
Flowers by Evelyn, Honorable Mention
Hutchinson’s Flowers, Honorable Mention
Emali’s Farmhouse LLC, Honorable Mention
Funeral Home
Fletcher Funeral Home And Cremation Services, PA, Winner
Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Honorable Mention
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel P.A., Honorable Mention
Eline Funeral Homes, Honorable Mention
Hair Salon
HeadMasters Grooming Salon for Men, Winner
Elements of Style Hair Salon Eldersburg, Honorable Mention
Artistic Edge Salon and Spa, Honorable Mention
Hair by Samsara Salon, Honorable Mention
Health/Fitness Center
Dani K Gym & Wellness, Winner
Blackbird CrossFit, Honorable Mention
Merritt Clubs Eldersburg, Honorable Mention
Downtown Yoga, Barre & Cycle, Honorable Mention
House Cleaning Service
Mer-Maids, Winner
Immaculate Clean Inc., Honorable Mention
Perfectly Maid, Honorable Mention
Kingan Klean LLC, Honorable Mention
Independent Pharmacy
Finksburg Pharmacy, Winner
McDougalls Drug Center, Honorable Mention
Anchor Pharmacy, Honorable Mention
Manchester Pharmacy, Honorable Mention
Investment Center
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Winner
Puckett & Sturgill Financial Group, Honorable Mention
Kairos Wealth Advisors of Raymond James, Honorable Mention
Kennel
Lucky Stars Country Kennels, Winner
Airpark Animal Hospital Ltd, Honorable Mention
We’ve Gone To the Dogs, Honorable Mention
Misty Ridge Animal Resort & German Shepherds, Honorable Mention
Licensed Day Care Center
New Beginnings Christian Day Care, Winner
Little People’s Place, Honorable Mention
Berry Patch Early Learning Center, Honorable Mention
Celebree School of Westminster, Honorable Mention
Local Insurance Agency
Barnes-Bollinger Insurance, Winner
Passauer & Miller Insurance, Honorable Mention
Tim Hopkins - State Farm Insurance Agent, Honorable Mention
Barnes Drager Insurance - Erie Insurance, Honorable Mention
Massage
Restore Therapy Spa, Winner
The Spa On West Main, Honorable Mention
TheraKneads Wellness Center, Honorable Mention
Bello Hair & Nails, Honorable Mention
Mortgage
Farmers & Merchants Bank, Winner
PNC Bank, Honorable Mention
Mutual of Omaha Reverse Mortgage, Honorable Mention
Nail Salon
Artistic Edge Salon and Spa, Winner
Nina’s Nails & Lashes, Honorable Mention
The Spa On West Main, Honorable Mention
Us Nails Inc, Honorable Mention
Orthodontic Care
PSJ Orthodontics, Winner
Carroll County Dental Specialists, Honorable Mention
All Smiles Care, Honorable Mention
Pet Grooming
Amanda’s Waggin’ Tails, Winner
Laura’s Dog Grooming & Spa, Honorable Mention
Lucky Stars Country Kennels, Honorable Mention
Fancy Paws Grooming Salon, Honorable Mention
Physical Therapy
Prime Physical Therapy, Winner
Pivot Physical Therapy, Honorable Mention
Restore Therapy Spa, Honorable Mention
Freedom Chiropractic & Rehab, Honorable Mention
Professional Photographer
Thomas Walker Photography, Winner
Sarah Wockenfuss Photography, Honorable Mention
Frozen in Time Photography, Honorable Mention
Valerie Michelle Photography, Honorable Mention
Real Estate Agency
Yeager Homes and Farms Group of Keller Williams Realty Partners, Winner
Iron Valley Real Estate of Central MD, Honorable Mention
Atlas Premier Realty, Honorable Mention
Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Westminster Office, Honorable Mention
Real Estate Agent
Chris Ciccarelli, Winner
Erica Pfeiffer, Honorable Mention
Jeannette Hitchcock, Honorable Mention
Morgan Muse, Honorable Mention
Rental Center
Ben’s Rentals, Winner
Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Honorable Mention
Rental Solutions and Events, Honorable Mention
Sign Shop
Maryland Print House, Winner
Shannon-Baum Signs, Honorable Mention
Instasigns, Honorable Mention
Tanning Salon
Hollywood Tans Westminster, Winner
Malibu Tan, Honorable Mention
Bello Hair & Nails, Honorable Mention
Bladerunner Hair, Nails, & Skin, Honorable Mention
Tattoo Parlor
House of Madness, Winner
Westminster Tattoo Company, Honorable Mention
Matteo Ink, Honorable Mention
Tiki Tattoo, Honorable Mention
Towing Company
Top Notch Towing & Recovery, Inc., Winner
A&D Auto Parts Inc and Towing, Honorable Mention
Green’s Garage, Honorable Mention
Leckron’s Towing & Storing, Honorable Mention
Travel Agency
Rill’s Bus Service, Winner
Dreamers Travel, Honorable Mention
Absolute Travel, Honorable Mention
Veterinary Clinic
Airpark Animal Hospital Ltd, Winner
Maryland Mobile Veterinary Clinic, LLC, Honorable Mention
Manchester Veterinary Services, Honorable Mention
Carroll County Veterinary Clinic, Honorable Mention
SHOPPING
Antiques/Collectibles
Tidal Salt on Main, Winner
Cotton & Co Vintage Boutique, Honorable Mention
KELLY + CO., Honorable Mention
Second Chances, Honorable Mention
Auto Dealer - New Car Sales
Koons Westminster Toyota, Winner
Crouse Ford Sales, Honorable Mention
Len Stoler Chevrolet, Honorable Mention
Auto Dealer - Used Car Sales
Koons Westminster Toyota, Winner
Hampstead Pre-Owned, Honorable Mention
United Used Cars Inc, Honorable Mention
Crouse Ford Sales, Honorable Mention
Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Winner
Manchester Auto Parts Inc., Honorable Mention
McQuay’s Auto Supply, Honorable Mention
Battery Shop
Battery Warehouse, Winner
Interstate Battery System, Honorable Mention
AutoZone Auto Parts, Honorable Mention
Bicycle Shop
White’s Bicycles, Winner
Trek Bicycle Westminster, Honorable Mention
Bookstore
A Likely Story Bookstore, Winner
Rudolph Girls Books, Honorable Mention
Butcher/Custom Meat Shop
Bullock’s Country Meats & Farm Market, Winner
Wagner Meats, LLC, Honorable Mention
A & W Country Meats Inc, Honorable Mention
Consignment Shop
Tidal Salt on Main, Winner
Cultivated, Honorable Mention
KELLY + CO., Honorable Mention
Georgie Lu’s Childrens Consignment, Honorable Mention
Gift Shop
Cultivated, Winner
The Vine on Main, Honorable Mention
Rudolph Girls Books, Honorable Mention
Jewelry Store
Shipley’s Fine Jewelry, Winner
Pomeroy Jewelers, Honorable Mention
Tidal Salt on Main, Honorable Mention
DK Jewelers, Honorable Mention
Liquor Store
Total Discount Liquors, Winner
Rite Aid Liquors, Honorable Mention
Main Street Liquors, Market And Deli, Honorable Mention
House of Liquors, Honorable Mention
Music Store
The Band Shoppe Sykesville, Winner
Menchey Music Service, Inc., Honorable Mention
Pet Shop
Bowmans Feed & Pet, Winner
PetSmart Westminster, Honorable Mention
Petco, Honorable Mention
Sporting Goods
Run Moore, Winner
DICK’S Sporting Goods, Honorable Mention
Geared Up Firearm Training Courses and Accessories, Inc., Honorable Mention
Tri Sport Junction, Honorable Mention
Thrift Store
White Rabbit Thrift Boutique At Carroll Hospital, Winner
Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Westminster, Honorable Mention
Goodwill Retail Store, Donation Center and Self-Service Career Center, Honorable Mention
Pippin’s New and Used Thrift Shop, Honorable Mention
Tire Dealer
Barnes Service Center, Winner
Matthews Tire & Auto Services, Honorable Mention
Bay Area Tire & Service, Honorable Mention
C&A Automotive, Honorable Mention
THINGS TO DO & PLACES TO GO
Bed & Breakfast
Antrim 1844, Winner
Georges on York B&B, Honorable Mention
Inn at Norwood, Honorable Mention
Bingo
Gamber & Community Fire Company, Winner
Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, Honorable Mention
Reese Fire Department, Honorable Mention
1623 Brewing Company, Honorable Mention
Brewery
1623 Brewing Company, Winner
Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery, Honorable Mention
Brewery Fire, Honorable Mention
Pub Dog Brewing Company, Honorable Mention
Carnival
Reese Volunteer Fire Company, Winner
Gamber & Community Fire Company, Honorable Mention
Sykesville Freedom District Fire, Honorable Mention
Manchester VFD Carnival, Honorable Mention
Carroll County Event
The Maryland Wine Festival, Winner
Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair, Honorable Mention
Westminster Pride Festival, Honorable Mention
Westminster Fallfest, Honorable Mention
Community Park
Piney Run Park, Winner
Hashawha Environmental Center, Honorable Mention
Christmas Tree Park, Honorable Mention
Millard Cooper Park, Honorable Mention
Fishing Hole
Liberty Reservoir, Winner
Charlotte’s Quest Nature Center, Honorable Mention
Taneytown Duck Pond, Honorable Mention
Golf Course
The Links at Challedon, Winner
Piney Branch Golf Course, Honorable Mention
Westminster National Golf Course, Honorable Mention
McDaniel College Golf Club, Honorable Mention
Local Art Gallery
Carroll County Arts Council, Winner
Gallery 99 - Ain’t That A Frame, Honorable Mention
Summer Camp
River Valley Ranch (RVR), Winner
Tristar Martial Arts Academy, Honorable Mention
Coppermine 4 Seasons, Honorable Mention
Merritt Athletic, Honorable Mention
Swimming Pool
Carroll County Daily Headlines
South Carroll Swim Club, Winner
Westminster Riding Club, Honorable Mention
Westminster Municipal Pool, Honorable Mention
Winery
Old Westminster Winery, Winner
Linganore Winecellars, Honorable Mention
The Vine on Main, Honorable Mention
Black Ankle Vineyards, Honorable Mention