Carroll’s Best 2021: See readers’ picks for the best in food, services, shopping and events

Your votes are in! See how Carroll County Times readers voted in Carroll County’s Best 2021.
BEST DINING EXPERIENCE
BANQUET FACILITY
- Winner: Antrim 1844
- Honorable Mention: Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant
- Honorable Mention: Maggie’s Restaurant
- Honorable Mention: Martin’s Westminster
CATERER
- Winner: Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
- Honorable Mention: Liberatores Ristorante
- Honorable Mention: Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering
- Honorable Mention: Rocksalt Grille
FAMILY DINING
- Winner: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
- Honorable Mention: Rocksalt Grille
- Honorable Mention: Basta Pasta Eldersburg
- Honorable Mention: Fratellis Italian Restaurant
HAPPY HOUR
- Winner: Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery
- Honorable Mention: 1623 Brewing Company
- Honorable Mention: Market Tavern
- Honorable Mention: Rocksalt Grille
NIGHT SPOT
- Winner: Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery
- Honorable Mention: 1623 Brewing Company
- Honorable Mention: Market Tavern
- Honorable Mention: Rocksalt Grille
PATIO/DECK DINING
- Winner: Sykesville Station
- Honorable Mention: Rocksalt Grille
- Honorable Mention: 1623 Brewing Company
- Honorable Mention: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
ROMANTIC DINING
- Winner: Rocksalt Grille
- Honorable Mention: Paradiso Ristorante
- Honorable Mention: Liberatore’s Ristorante
- Honorable Mention: The Smokehouse Restaurant at Antrim 1844
WAIT STAFF/CUSTOMER SERVICE
- Winner: Fratellis Italian Restaurant
- Honorable Mention: Basta Pasta Eldersburg
- Honorable Mention: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
- Honorable Mention: Rocksalt Grille
BEST RESTAURANTS/FOOD
BAGELS
- Winner: Kismet Cafe
- Honorable Mention: Panera Bread
- Honorable Mention: Bertucco’s Bakery
- Honorable Mention: JeannieBird Baking Company
BAKERY
- Winner: Bertucco’s Bakery
- Honorable Mention: Dandelion Doughnuts & Pastries
- Honorable Mention: Starry Night Bakery
- Honorable Mention: JeannieBird Baking Company
BREAKFAST
- Winner: The French Twist Cafe
- Honorable Mention: Baugher’s Restaurant
- Honorable Mention: Dutch Corner Restaurant
- Honorable Mention: Kismet Cafe
BUFFET
- Winner: Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant
- Honorable Mention: Johanssons Dining House
BURGERS
- Winner: Five Guys
- Honorable Mention: Oscar’s Alehouse
- Honorable Mention: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
- Honorable Mention: Rafael’s Restaurant
CHINESE RESTAURANT
- Winner: Forbidden City Chinese Restaurant
- Honorable Mention: Hunan Garden
- Honorable Mention: China Manor
- Honorable Mention: Asian Sakae
COFFEE
- Winner: Dunkin’
- Honorable Mention: Starbucks
COLDEST BEER
- Winner: 1623 Brewing Company
- Honorable Mention: Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery
- Honorable Mention: Oscar’s Alehouse
- Honorable Mention: Pub Dog Brewing Company
CRAB CAKE
- Winner: Fratellis Italian Restaurant
- Honorable Mention: Rocksalt Grille
- Honorable Mention: Mediterraneo
- Honorable Mention: Basta Pasta Eldersburg
DELI
- Winner: Big Belly Deli
- Honorable Mention: Giulianova Inc
- Honorable Mention: Blue Bistro & Catering
- Honorable Mention: Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli
DESSERT
- Winner: Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli
- Honorable Mention: The Bus Stop
- Honorable Mention: Starry Night Bakery
- Honorable Mention: Bertucco’s Bakery
DINER
- Winner: Baugher’s Restaurant
- Honorable Mention: Plum Crazy Diner
- Honorable Mention: Bullocks Family Restaurant
- Honorable Mention: Dutch Corner Restaurant
FAST FOOD
- Winner: Chick-fil-A
- Honorable Mention: Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
- Honorable Mention: Mission BBQ
- Honorable Mention: Big Belly Deli
FRIED CHICKEN
- Winner: Royal Farms
- Honorable Mention: Bullocks Family Restaurant
- Honorable Mention: Miller’s Food Market Inc
- Honorable Mention: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
HOT WINGS
- Winner: Oscar’s Alehouse
- Honorable Mention: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Honorable Mention: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
- Honorable Mention: Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
ICE CREAM
- Winner: Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli
- Honorable Mention: The Bus Stop
- Honorable Mention: J J Hoffmans Creamery
- Honorable Mention: Norwood Ice Cream & Candy Company
INDEPENDENT COFFEE SHOP
- Winner: The French Twist Cafe
- Honorable Mention: American Ice Co. Café
- Honorable Mention: JeannieBird Baking Company
- Honorable Mention: Pork and Beans Store
ITALIAN RESTAURANT
- Winner: Fratellis Italian Restaurant
- Honorable Mention: Liberatores Ristorante
- Honorable Mention: Mediterraneo
- Honorable Mention: Basta Pasta Eldersburg
MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- Winner: Los Aztecas
- Honorable Mention: Cinco do Mayo Mexican Restaurant and Bar
- Honorable Mention: Del Huerto Mexican Grill
- Honorable Mention: Papa Joe’s Mexican Restaurant
MILKSHAKE
- Winner: Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli
- Honorable Mention: The Bus Stop
- Honorable Mention: J J Hoffmans Creamery
- Honorable Mention: Chick-fil-A
PIT BBQ
- Winner: Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
- Honorable Mention: Smoky’s BBQ
- Honorable Mention: Mission BBQ
- Honorable Mention: Char’d Barbecue
PIZZA
- Winner: Genova’s To Go
- Honorable Mention: Mediterraneo
- Honorable Mention: Ledo Pizza
- Honorable Mention: No Anchovies
SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
- Winner: Rocksalt Grille
- Honorable Mention: Captain Dan’s Crabhouse
- Honorable Mention: Maryland Mallet Restaurant & Smokehouse Pub
- Honorable Mention: Fratellis Italian Restaurant
STEAK RESTAURANT
- Winner: Bullock’s Family Restaurant
- Honorable Mention: Texas Roadhouse
- Honorable Mention: Oscar’s Alehouse
- Honorable Mention: Rocksalt GrilleTexas Roadhouse
STEAMED CRABS
- Winner: Captain Dan’s Crabhouse
- Honorable Mention: Blue Point Crab House
- Honorable Mention: Maryland Mallet Restaurant & Smokehouse Pub
- Honorable Mention: J & T SeafoodBlue Point Crab House
SUBS
- Winner: Genova’s To Go
- Honorable Mention: Big Belly Deli
- Honorable Mention: Giulianova Inc
- Honorable Mention: Sonny’s NY Pizza
- Honorable Mention: Jersey Mike’s Subs
SUSHI
- Winner: J&Y Sushi
- Honorable Mention: Sushi Q5 Westminster
- Honorable Mention: Asian Sakae
- Honorable Mention: Katana Sushi & Ramen
TEA ROOM
- Winner: Sweet Simplici-Tea
- Honorable Mention: The Kate Pearl Tea Room
- Honorable Mention: Steeped Tea Cafe
BEST SERVICES
ACCOUNTING OFFICE
- Winner: My Tax Lady
- Honorable Mention: Sturgill & Associates LLP
- Honorable Mention: Hull Company Accountants, Inc
- Honorable Mention: Geek Style Solutions
AUTO BODY REPAIR
- Winner: Mudgett’s Auto Body Repair
- Honorable Mention: Caples Car Care
- Honorable Mention: Roy’s Body Shop Inc
- Honorable Mention: Stahleys Automotive
AUTO SERVICE CENTER
- Winner: Joe’s Garage
- Honorable Mention: Caples Car Care
- Honorable Mention: Lee’s Automotive
- Honorable Mention: C & A Automotive
BANK
- Winner: PNC Bank
- Honorable Mention: NWSB Bank
- Honorable Mention: M&T Bank
- Honorable Mention: BB&T
BARBER SHOP
- Winner: HeadMasters Grooming Salon for Men
- Honorable Mention: Hair by Bryce
- Honorable Mention: Rhoten’s Barber Shop
- Honorable Mention: Krysztof’s Barber Shop
CAR WASH
- Winner: Westminster Car Wash & Detailing
- Honorable Mention: Reda’s Mobile Detailing
- Honorable Mention: All Shined Up Car Wash
- Honorable Mention: Duke’s Car Wash and Detail Center
CHIROPRACTIC OFFICE
- Winner: Freedom Chiropractic & Rehab
- Honorable Mention: Carroll Chiropractic and Sports Injury Center
- Honorable Mention: K & S Chiropractic: Eldersburg Sykesville
- Honorable Mention: Liberty Chiropractic
COMPUTER REPAIR
- Winner: Down The Street IT
- Honorable Mention: Carroll Computer Connection
- Honorable Mention: Staples
- Honorable Mention: Tomlin Technology
DAY SPA
- Winner: The Natural Aesthetic Medspa
- Honorable Mention: The Spa on West Main
- Honorable Mention: Elements of Style Hair Salon Eldersburg
- Honorable Mention: Bello Hair & Nails
DENTAL OFFICE
- Winner: Finksburg Dental Associates & Carroll County Dental Associates
- Honorable Mention: All Smiles Care
- Honorable Mention: Grosso Family Dentistry
- Honorable Mention: Resh Family Dentistry LLC
DRY CLEANER
- Winner: Admiral West Cleaners
- Honorable Mention: Avenue Tailor, Cleaners & Shoe Repair
- Honorable Mention: Care Cleaners Westminster
- Honorable Mention: Monroe Cleaners
EVENT/WEDDING PLANNER
- Winner: Love by Lauren
- Honorable Mention: Montagu Meadows
- Honorable Mention: Ann Massie
- Honorable Mention: Events by Michele
EVENT/WEDDING VENUE
- Winner: Montagu Meadows
- Honorable Mention: Antrim 1844
- Honorable Mention: Martin’s Caterers: Westminster
- Honorable Mention: The Union Mills Homestead
EYE CARE
- Winner: Opti-Care
- Honorable Mention: Center For Total Eye Care
- Honorable Mention: Carroll Eye Care
- Honorable Mention: Levin Eyecare Westminster
FAMILY PHYSICIAN
- Winner: BW Primary Care
- Honorable Mention: Carroll Primary Care, PA
- Honorable Mention: Liberty Pediatrics and Family Medicine
- Honorable Mention: Dr. Wilbur Kuo, MD
FLORIST
- Winner: Cutting Garden Florist
- Honorable Mention: Hutchinson’s Flowers Inc
- Honorable Mention: Flowers by Evelyn
- Honorable Mention: Emali’s Farmhouse LLC
FUNERAL HOME
- Winner: Fletcher Funeral Home And Cremation Services, PA
- Honorable Mention: Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel
- Honorable Mention: Haight Funeral Home and Chapel
- Honorable Mention: Zumbrun Funeral Home
HAIR SALON
- Winner: Great Clips
- Honorable Mention: HeadMasters Grooming Salon for Men
- Honorable Mention: Elements of Style Hair Salon Eldersburg
- Honorable Mention: Artistic Edge Salon & Spa of Eldersburg
HEALTH/FITNESS CENTER
- Winner: Blackbird CrossFit
- Honorable Mention: Merritt Clubs Eldersburg
- Honorable Mention: Dani K Gym & Wellness
- Honorable Mention: Downtown Yoga
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE
- Winner: Perfectly Maid
- Honorable Mention: Polished, LLC
- Honorable Mention: Immaculate Clean Inc.
- Honorable Mention: Mer-Maids
INDEPENDENT PHARMACY
- Winner: McDougalls Drug Center
- Honorable Mention: Finksburg Pharmacy
- Honorable Mention: Anchor Pharmacy
- Honorable Mention: Manchester Pharmacy
INVESTMENT CENTER
- Winner: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
- Honorable Mention: Puckett & Sturgill Financial Group - LPL Financial Advisors
- Honorable Mention: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Ben Rogers, AAMS®
- Honorable Mention: RBC Wealth Management Branch - Westminster
KENNEL
- Winner: Airpark Animal Hospital Ltd
- Honorable Mention: Lucky Stars Country Kennels
- Honorable Mention: We’ve Gone To the Dogs
- Honorable Mention: Deer Park Kennels
LICENSED DAY CARE CENTER
- Winner: New Beginnings Christian Learning
- Honorable Mention: Little People’s Place
- Honorable Mention: Berry Patch Early Learning Center
- Honorable Mention: Celebree School of Westminster
LOCAL INSURANCE AGENCY
- Winner: Barnes-Bollinger Insurance
- Honorable Mention: Passauer & Miller Insurance
- Honorable Mention: Yingling Crawford
- Honorable Mention: Barnes Drager Insurance
- Honorable Mention: Freedom Insurance Agency, Inc.
MASSAGE
- Winner: Bello Hair & Nails
- Honorable Mention: TheraKneads Wellness Center
- Honorable Mention: The Spa on West Main
- Honorable Mention: Artistic Edge Salon and Spa
MORTGAGE
- Winner: BB&T
- Honorable Mention: Farmers & Merchants Bank
- Honorable Mention: PNC Bank
- Honorable Mention: NWSB Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank
NAIL SALON
- Winner: Bello Hair & Nails
- Honorable Mention: Citron Organic Nail Lounge
- Honorable Mention: Nina’s Nails & Lashes
- Honorable Mention: Us Nails Inc
ORTHODONTIC CARE
- Winner: Carroll County Dental Specialists
- Honorable Mention: PSJ Orthodontics
- Honorable Mention: Carroll County Dental Associates (Dr. Angelique Fallahi)
- Honorable Mention: Baltimore Orthodontic Group/Catonsville/Ellicott City/Eldersburg
PET GROOMING
- Winner: Buddy’s Place Dog Grooming LLC
- Honorable Mention: A Country Pup Pet Spa
- Honorable Mention: Norma’s K-9 Designs, LLC
- Honorable Mention: Poochies
PHYSICAL THERAPY
- Winner: Prime Physical Therapy
- Honorable Mention: Therafit Rehab
- Honorable Mention: Pivot Occupational Health
- Honorable Mention: Freedom Chiropractic & Rehab
PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER
- Winner: Valerie Michelle Photography
- Honorable Mention: Sarah Wockenfuss Photography
- Honorable Mention: Carly Hudson
- Honorable Mention: Diane Flowers
REAL ESTATE AGENCY
- Winner: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty | Westminster
- Honorable Mention: Re/Max Solutions
- Honorable Mention: Brook-Owen Real Estate
- Honorable Mention: White Oak Home Group
REAL ESTATE AGENT
- Winner: Chris Ciccarelli
- Honorable Mention: Elisabeth Yeager
- Honorable Mention: Jeannette Hitchcock
- Honorable Mention: Michael Griesser
RENTAL CENTER
- Winner: Ben’s Rentals
- Honorable Mention: Elite Tents & Events
- Honorable Mention: Rental Solutions
SIGN SHOP
- Winner: Shannon-Baum Signs
- Honorable Mention: Maryland Print House
- Honorable Mention: Woodland Signs
- Honorable Mention: Ink Splash Vehicle Wraps, Signage & Apparel
TANNING SALON
- Winner: Bello Hair & Nails
- Honorable Mention: Malibu Tan
- Honorable Mention: Bladerunner Hair, Nails, & Skin
- Honorable Mention: Hollywood Tans Westminster
TATTOO PARLOR
- Winner: Little Vinnies Tattoos
- Honorable Mention: House of Madness
- Honorable Mention: Tiki Tattoo
- Honorable Mention: Westminster Tattoo Company
TOWING COMPANY
- Winner: A&D Auto Parts Inc. and Towing
- Honorable Mention: Top Notch Towing & Recovery, Inc.
- Honorable Mention: Leckron’s Towing & Storing
- Honorable Mention: Taneytown Towing
TRAVEL AGENCY
- Winner: Dreamers Travel
- Honorable Mention: AAA Westminster
- Honorable Mention: Diana’s Destinations
- Honorable Mention: Absolute Travel
VETERINARY CLINIC
- Winner: Airpark Animal Hospital Ltd
- Honorable Mention: Maryland Mobile Veterinary Clinic, LLC
- Honorable Mention: Carrolltown Veterinary Hospital
- Honorable Mention: Summit Animal Hospital
BEST SHOPPING
ANTIQUES
- Winner: KELLY + CO.
- Honorable Mention: Ben Gue Antiques & Gifts
AUTO DEALER - NEW CAR SALES
- Winner: Koons Westminster Toyota
- Honorable Mention: Wantz Chevrolet Inc
- Honorable Mention: Crouse Ford Sales
- Honorable Mention: Century Ford of Mt. Airy
AUTO DEALER - USED CAR SALES
- Winner: Hampstead Pre-Owned
- Honorable Mention: Koons Westminster Toyota
- Honorable Mention: United Used Cars Inc
- Honorable Mention: Crouse Ford Sales
AUTO PARTS
- Winner: Advance Auto Parts
- Honorable Mention: Hampstead Auto Parts
- Honorable Mention: NAPA Auto Parts - Mason Dixon Auto Parts
BATTERY SHOP
- Winner: Battery Warehouse
- Honorable Mention: Advance Auto Parts
- Honorable Mention: Interstate Battery System
BICYCLE SHOP
- Winner: Race Pace Bicycles
BOOKSTORE
- Winner: A Likely Story Bookstore
BUTCHER
- Winner: Bullock’s Country Meats & Farm Market
- Honorable Mention: Miller’s Food Market Inc
- Honorable Mention: A & W Country Meats Inc
- Honorable Mention: Wagner Meats, LLC
COLLECTIBLES STORE
- Winner: Cultivated
- Honorable Mention: All Time Toys
- Honorable Mention: Be Blends Collective
- Honorable Mention: Union Bridge Gift Shop
COMPUTER RETAILER
- Winner: Carroll Computer Connection
- Honorable Mention: Staples
CONSIGNMENT SHOP
- Winner: Tidal Salt on Main
- Honorable Mention: Cultivated
- Honorable Mention: NESAP
- Honorable Mention: White Rabbit Thrift Boutique At Carroll Hospital
DRUG STORE
- Winner: CVS
- Honorable Mention: Walgreens
- Honorable Mention: Family Pharmacy of Hampstead (a Healthmart Pharmacy)
- Honorable Mention: McDougalls Drug Center
FORMAL WEAR
- Winner: Country View Tuxedo & Wedding Accessories and Gift Shop
- Honorable Mention: LUX Boutique
- Honorable Mention: JoS. A. Bank Corporate Headquarters
JEWELRY STORE
- Winner: Shipley’s Fine Jewelry
- Honorable Mention: Pomeroy Jewelers
- Honorable Mention: DK Jewelers
- Honorable Mention: Cowboys and Angels Boutique
LIQUOR STORE
- Winner: Total Discount Liquors
- Honorable Mention: Rite Aid Liquors
- Honorable Mention: Main Street Liquors, Market And Deli
- Honorable Mention: House of Liquors
MUSIC STORE
- Winner: Coffey Music
- Honorable Mention: Hess Music
- Honorable Mention: Menchey Music Service, Inc.
PET SHOP
- Winner: The Mill of Hampstead
- Honorable Mention: PetSmart Westminster
- Honorable Mention: Petco
- Honorable Mention: Pet Supplies Plus
SPORTING GOOD STORE
- Winner: Geared Up Firearm Training Courses and Accessories, Inc.
- Honorable Mention: Play It Again Sports
- Honorable Mention: Tri Sport Junction
- Honorable Mention: DICK’S Sporting Goods
SUPERMARKET
- Winner: Martin’s Food
- Honorable Mention: ALDI
- Honorable Mention: Weis Markets
- Honorable Mention: Miller’s Food Market Inc
THRIFT STORE
- Winner: NESAP
- Honorable Mention: White Rabbit Thrift Boutique At Carroll Hospital
- Honorable Mention: Addiction Healing Center at the Westminster Rescue Mission
- Honorable Mention: Goodwill Store & Donation Center
TIRE DEALER
- Winner: Barnes Service Center
- Honorable Mention: Bay Area Tire & Service
- Honorable Mention: Firestone Complete Auto Care
- Honorable Mention: C&A Automotive
WINE SELECTION
- Winner: Total Discount Liquors
- Honorable Mention: Old Westminster Winery
- Honorable Mention: Rite Aid Liquors
- Honorable Mention: College Square Liquors
BEST THINGS PLACES
BED & BREAKFAST
- Winner: Antrim 1844
- Honorable Mention: Georges on York B&B
- Honorable Mention: Inn at Norwood
- Honorable Mention: Solace the Bed & Breakfast
BINGO
- Winner: Gamber & Community Fire Company
- Honorable Mention: 1623 Brewing Company
- Honorable Mention: Pleasant Valley Gun Bingo
- Honorable Mention: Reese Volunteer Fire Company
CARNIVAL
- Winner: Reese Volunteer Fire Company
- Honorable Mention: Sykesville Freedom District Fire
- Honorable Mention: Gamber & Community Fire Company
- Honorable Mention: Winfield & Community Fire Co
CARROLL COUNTY EVENT
- Winner: Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair
- Honorable Mention: Maryland Wine Festival
- Honorable Mention: MREC Garden Party and Croquet Benefit
- Honorable Mention: Sykesville Beer Festival
COMMUNITY PARK
- Winner: Piney Run Park
- Honorable Mention: Hashawha Environmental Center
- Honorable Mention: Christmas Tree Park
- Honorable Mention: Westminster Community Pond
FISHING HOLE
- Winner: Liberty Reservoir
- Honorable Mention: Prettyboy Reservoir
- Honorable Mention: Robert’s Mill Pond in Taneytown, MD
- Honorable Mention: Taneytown Duck Pond
GOLF COURSE
- Winner: Island Green Family Fun Center
- Honorable Mention: Oakmont Green Golf Course
- Honorable Mention: River Downs Golf Club
- Honorable Mention: The Links at Challedon
LOCAL ART GALLERY
- Winner: Carroll County Arts Council
- Honorable Mention: Galley 99 - Ain’T That A Frame
- Honorable Mention: Gallery | TEN at Georges On York BnB
SUMMER CAMP
- Winner: River Valley Ranch (RVR)
- Honorable Mention: Merritt Clubs Eldersburg
- Honorable Mention: Carroll County Public Library Summer Reading Program
- Honorable Mention: Coppermine 4 Seasons
SWIMMING POOL
- Winner: Westminster Riding Club
- Honorable Mention: South Carroll Swim Club
- Honorable Mention: Coppermine 4 Seasons
- Honorable Mention: Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club
WINERY
- Winner: Old Westminster Winery
- Honorable Mention: Linganore Winecellars
- Honorable Mention: Black Ankle Vineyards
- Honorable Mention: Serpent Ridge Vineyard
BEST HOME & GARDEN
CARPET/FLOORING COMPANY
- Winner: Baltimore Floor Works
- Honorable Mention: Towne Pride Interiors
- Honorable Mention: Traynor’s Floors & Carpet
- Honorable Mention: Mercer Carpet One Floor & Home
CHIMNEY CLEANING SERVICE
- Winner: Westminster Ash Away Chimney Service
- Honorable Mention: Magic Mountain Chimney Sweep, Fireplaces & Grills
- Honorable Mention: Miller’s Chimney Sweep
ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
- Winner: Tim Kyle Electrical Service
- Honorable Mention: Westminster Electrical Service
- Honorable Mention: James M Klasmier Electric
- Honorable Mention: Brosenne Electric Service Inc
FENCING COMPANY
- Winner: Naills Contracting
- Honorable Mention: Invisible Fence Brand of Carroll County
- Honorable Mention: Thor’s Hammer & Forge
- Honorable Mention: The Mill of Hampstead
FURNITURE STORE
- Winner: KELLY + CO.
- Honorable Mention: Gavigan’s Furniture
- Honorable Mention: Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Westminster
GARDEN CENTER/NURSERY
- Winner: Bowman’s Home & Garden
- Honorable Mention: Local Homestead Products LLC
- Honorable Mention: Snell’s Greenhouses
- Honorable Mention: Farmer Stan’s Plants & Produce
HARDWARE STORE
- Winner: Carroll County True Value
- Honorable Mention: Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Honorable Mention: Green’s Ace Home Center
- Honorable Mention: Ace Hardware
HOME HEATING OIL/PROPANE DEALER
- Winner: Tevis Energy
- Honorable Mention: Southern States
HOME REMODELING COMPANY
- Winner: S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows
- Honorable Mention: GranitePro LLC
- Honorable Mention: Jfj & Sons Construction Restoration
- Honorable Mention: J.R. LeFaivre Construction Company Inc.
HVAC CONTRACTOR
- Winner: A/1 Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.
- Honorable Mention: Alisea Hvac
- Honorable Mention: Design Flow Heating & Cooling LLC
- Honorable Mention: Modern Comfort Systems, Inc.
LANDSCAPING SERVICE
- Winner: Douglas Lawn & Landscape
- Honorable Mention: Cutting Edge Lawn Care Services
- Honorable Mention: Precision Property Services
- Honorable Mention: Ecker Lawn Services LLC
LAWN MOWER/TRACTOR DEALER
- Winner: Liberty Discount Lawn Equipment
- Honorable Mention: Atlantic Tractor (Finch Services)
- Honorable Mention: Eldersburg Sales & Services Repair
- Honorable Mention: Rippeon Equipment Company
NEW HOME BUILDER
- Winner: Wilson Homes Inc
- Honorable Mention: David C Bullock General Contractor
- Honorable Mention: Bob Ward Companies
- Honorable Mention: Owings Brothers Contracting
PAINTING CONTRACTOR
- Winner: Witte Custom Painting
- Honorable Mention: Cutting Edge Custom Painting - Taneytown
- Honorable Mention: Nusbaum & Ott Inc.
PAVING CONTRACTOR
- Winner: C J Miller LLC
- Honorable Mention: M.T. Laney
- Honorable Mention: E & Sons Paving
- Honorable Mention: Caples Concrete
- Honorable Mention: Deer Park Paving & Excavating, Inc.
PEST CONTROL SERVICE
- Winner: Home Guard Termite, Pest, and Home Services
- Honorable Mention: Home Paramount Pest Control
- Honorable Mention: Excello West Exterminating Co
- Honorable Mention: Fogle Termite and Pest Control
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
- Winner: Atlantic Blue Water Services
- Honorable Mention: Tim Crews Plumbing Service
- Honorable Mention: Hochheiser Plumbing & Heating
- Honorable Mention: MABE Plumbing LLC
POOL/SPA DEALER
- Winner: Gallagher Pools & Spas
- Honorable Mention: Carroll County Swimming Pools
- Honorable Mention: Waterworks Pools & Spas, Inc.
- Honorable Mention: Leslie’s
ROOFING CONTRACTOR
- Winner: S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows
- Honorable Mention: DWM Roofing
- Honorable Mention: AROCON Roofing & Construction LLC
- Honorable Mention: Roof Right Inc.
SEPTIC TANK CLEANING
- Winner: Fogle’s Septic Services
- Honorable Mention: Freedom Septic Service
- Honorable Mention: Fringer Septic Tank Cleaning
- Honorable Mention: Legacy Septic
WATER SOFTENING/CONDITIONING
- Winner: Atlantic Blue Water Services
- Honorable Mention: Tim Crews Plumbing Service
- Honorable Mention: Fogle’s Septic Services
- Honorable Mention: R & G Water Systems, Inc.
BEST OTHERS
ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY
- Winner: Carroll Lutheran Village
- Honorable Mention: Fairhaven
- Honorable Mention: Brightview Westminster Ridge
- Honorable Mention: Lorien Taneytown
BIRTHDAY PARTY VENUE
- Winner: Stratosphere Social
- Honorable Mention: Thunderhead Bowl & Grill
- Honorable Mention: Escape Adventures!
- Honorable Mention: Old Westminster Winery
CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
- Winner: Zepp’s Tree Farm
- Honorable Mention: Showvaker’s Quality Evergreens
- Honorable Mention: Hirt Tree Farm
- Honorable Mention: Wolfe’s PIne Valley Farms, LLC (Sykesville Md)
DANCE STUDIO
- Winner: Carroll County Dance Center
- Honorable Mention: Tami Gee’s Studio of Dance Inc
- Honorable Mention: Taneytown Dance Center
- Honorable Mention: Jump, Move, Dance
KARATE/MARTIAL ARTS SCHOOL
- Winner: Tristar Martial Arts Academy
- Honorable Mention: 150 Grappling
- Honorable Mention: Global Martial Arts & Fitness
- Honorable Mention: Rising Tide
MUSIC LESSONS
- Winner: Coffey Music
- Honorable Mention: Hess Music
- Honorable Mention: Limelight Music School
- Honorable Mention: Music Together by It’s Groovy Baby Music
NURSING HOME
- Winner: Carroll Lutheran Village
- Honorable Mention: Lorien Taneytown
- Honorable Mention: Golden Crest Assisted Living
- Honorable Mention: Fairhaven
RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
- Winner: Carroll Lutheran Village
- Honorable Mention: Fairhaven
- Honorable Mention: South Carroll Senior and Community Center
- Honorable Mention: Carroll Vista by Summit Homes
STORAGE FACILITY
- Winner: Westminster Self Storage
- Honorable Mention: Lizzie’s Locker
- Honorable Mention: Store N Lock
- Honorable Mention: Affordable Self Storage - Taneytown, MD