xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll’s Best 2021: See readers’ picks for the best in food, services, shopping and events

Carroll County Times
Sep 26, 2021 5:00 AM

Your votes are in! See how Carroll County Times readers voted in Carroll County’s Best 2021.

BEST DINING EXPERIENCE

BANQUET FACILITY

Advertisement
  • Winner: Antrim 1844
  • Honorable Mention: Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention: Maggie’s Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention: Martin’s Westminster

CATERER

  • Winner: Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
  • Honorable Mention: Liberatores Ristorante
  • Honorable Mention: Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering
  • Honorable Mention: Rocksalt Grille

FAMILY DINING

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Winner: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
  • Honorable Mention: Rocksalt Grille
  • Honorable Mention: Basta Pasta Eldersburg
  • Honorable Mention: Fratellis Italian Restaurant

HAPPY HOUR

  • Winner: Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery
  • Honorable Mention: 1623 Brewing Company
  • Honorable Mention: Market Tavern
  • Honorable Mention: Rocksalt Grille

NIGHT SPOT

  • Winner: Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery
  • Honorable Mention: 1623 Brewing Company
  • Honorable Mention: Market Tavern
  • Honorable Mention: Rocksalt Grille

PATIO/DECK DINING

  • Winner: Sykesville Station
  • Honorable Mention: Rocksalt Grille
  • Honorable Mention: 1623 Brewing Company
  • Honorable Mention: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub

ROMANTIC DINING

Advertisement
  • Winner: Rocksalt Grille
  • Honorable Mention: Paradiso Ristorante
  • Honorable Mention: Liberatore’s Ristorante
  • Honorable Mention: The Smokehouse Restaurant at Antrim 1844

WAIT STAFF/CUSTOMER SERVICE

  • Winner: Fratellis Italian Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention: Basta Pasta Eldersburg
  • Honorable Mention: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
  • Honorable Mention: Rocksalt Grille

BEST RESTAURANTS/FOOD

BAGELS

  • Winner: Kismet Cafe
  • Honorable Mention: Panera Bread
  • Honorable Mention: Bertucco’s Bakery
  • Honorable Mention: JeannieBird Baking Company

BAKERY

  • Winner: Bertucco’s Bakery
  • Honorable Mention: Dandelion Doughnuts & Pastries
  • Honorable Mention: Starry Night Bakery
  • Honorable Mention: JeannieBird Baking Company

BREAKFAST

  • Winner: The French Twist Cafe
  • Honorable Mention: Baugher’s Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention: Dutch Corner Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention: Kismet Cafe

BUFFET

  • Winner: Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention: Johanssons Dining House

BURGERS

  • Winner: Five Guys
  • Honorable Mention: Oscar’s Alehouse
  • Honorable Mention: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
  • Honorable Mention: Rafael’s Restaurant

CHINESE RESTAURANT

  • Winner: Forbidden City Chinese Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention: Hunan Garden
  • Honorable Mention: China Manor
  • Honorable Mention: Asian Sakae

COFFEE

  • Winner: Dunkin’
  • Honorable Mention: Starbucks

COLDEST BEER

  • Winner: 1623 Brewing Company
  • Honorable Mention: Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery
  • Honorable Mention: Oscar’s Alehouse
  • Honorable Mention: Pub Dog Brewing Company

CRAB CAKE

  • Winner: Fratellis Italian Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention: Rocksalt Grille
  • Honorable Mention: Mediterraneo
  • Honorable Mention: Basta Pasta Eldersburg

DELI

  • Winner: Big Belly Deli
  • Honorable Mention: Giulianova Inc
  • Honorable Mention: Blue Bistro & Catering
  • Honorable Mention: Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli

DESSERT

  • Winner: Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli
  • Honorable Mention: The Bus Stop
  • Honorable Mention: Starry Night Bakery
  • Honorable Mention: Bertucco’s Bakery

DINER

  • Winner: Baugher’s Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention: Plum Crazy Diner
  • Honorable Mention: Bullocks Family Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention: Dutch Corner Restaurant

FAST FOOD

  • Winner: Chick-fil-A
  • Honorable Mention: Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
  • Honorable Mention: Mission BBQ
  • Honorable Mention: Big Belly Deli

FRIED CHICKEN

  • Winner: Royal Farms
  • Honorable Mention: Bullocks Family Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention: Miller’s Food Market Inc
  • Honorable Mention: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

HOT WINGS

  • Winner: Oscar’s Alehouse
  • Honorable Mention: Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Honorable Mention: E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
  • Honorable Mention: Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse

ICE CREAM

  • Winner: Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli
  • Honorable Mention: The Bus Stop
  • Honorable Mention: J J Hoffmans Creamery
  • Honorable Mention: Norwood Ice Cream & Candy Company

INDEPENDENT COFFEE SHOP

  • Winner: The French Twist Cafe
  • Honorable Mention: American Ice Co. Café
  • Honorable Mention: JeannieBird Baking Company
  • Honorable Mention: Pork and Beans Store

ITALIAN RESTAURANT

  • Winner: Fratellis Italian Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention: Liberatores Ristorante
  • Honorable Mention: Mediterraneo
  • Honorable Mention: Basta Pasta Eldersburg

MEXICAN RESTAURANT

  • Winner: Los Aztecas
  • Honorable Mention: Cinco do Mayo Mexican Restaurant and Bar
  • Honorable Mention: Del Huerto Mexican Grill
  • Honorable Mention: Papa Joe’s Mexican Restaurant

MILKSHAKE

  • Winner: Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli
  • Honorable Mention: The Bus Stop
  • Honorable Mention: J J Hoffmans Creamery
  • Honorable Mention: Chick-fil-A

PIT BBQ

  • Winner: Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
  • Honorable Mention: Smoky’s BBQ
  • Honorable Mention: Mission BBQ
  • Honorable Mention: Char’d Barbecue

PIZZA

  • Winner: Genova’s To Go
  • Honorable Mention: Mediterraneo
  • Honorable Mention: Ledo Pizza
  • Honorable Mention: No Anchovies

SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

  • Winner: Rocksalt Grille
  • Honorable Mention: Captain Dan’s Crabhouse
  • Honorable Mention: Maryland Mallet Restaurant & Smokehouse Pub
  • Honorable Mention: Fratellis Italian Restaurant

STEAK RESTAURANT

  • Winner: Bullock’s Family Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention: Texas Roadhouse
  • Honorable Mention: Oscar’s Alehouse
  • Honorable Mention: Rocksalt GrilleTexas Roadhouse

STEAMED CRABS

  • Winner: Captain Dan’s Crabhouse
  • Honorable Mention: Blue Point Crab House
  • Honorable Mention: Maryland Mallet Restaurant & Smokehouse Pub
  • Honorable Mention: J & T SeafoodBlue Point Crab House

SUBS

  • Winner: Genova’s To Go
  • Honorable Mention: Big Belly Deli
  • Honorable Mention: Giulianova Inc
  • Honorable Mention: Sonny’s NY Pizza
  • Honorable Mention: Jersey Mike’s Subs

SUSHI

  • Winner: J&Y Sushi
  • Honorable Mention: Sushi Q5 Westminster
  • Honorable Mention: Asian Sakae
  • Honorable Mention: Katana Sushi & Ramen

TEA ROOM

  • Winner: Sweet Simplici-Tea
  • Honorable Mention: The Kate Pearl Tea Room
  • Honorable Mention: Steeped Tea Cafe

BEST SERVICES

ACCOUNTING OFFICE

  • Winner: My Tax Lady
  • Honorable Mention: Sturgill & Associates LLP
  • Honorable Mention: Hull Company Accountants, Inc
  • Honorable Mention: Geek Style Solutions

AUTO BODY REPAIR

  • Winner: Mudgett’s Auto Body Repair
  • Honorable Mention: Caples Car Care
  • Honorable Mention: Roy’s Body Shop Inc
  • Honorable Mention: Stahleys Automotive

AUTO SERVICE CENTER

  • Winner: Joe’s Garage
  • Honorable Mention: Caples Car Care
  • Honorable Mention: Lee’s Automotive
  • Honorable Mention: C & A Automotive

BANK

  • Winner: PNC Bank
  • Honorable Mention: NWSB Bank
  • Honorable Mention: M&T Bank
  • Honorable Mention: BB&T

BARBER SHOP

  • Winner: HeadMasters Grooming Salon for Men
  • Honorable Mention: Hair by Bryce
  • Honorable Mention: Rhoten’s Barber Shop
  • Honorable Mention: Krysztof’s Barber Shop

CAR WASH

  • Winner: Westminster Car Wash & Detailing
  • Honorable Mention: Reda’s Mobile Detailing
  • Honorable Mention: All Shined Up Car Wash
  • Honorable Mention: Duke’s Car Wash and Detail Center

CHIROPRACTIC OFFICE

  • Winner: Freedom Chiropractic & Rehab
  • Honorable Mention: Carroll Chiropractic and Sports Injury Center
  • Honorable Mention: K & S Chiropractic: Eldersburg Sykesville
  • Honorable Mention: Liberty Chiropractic

COMPUTER REPAIR

  • Winner: Down The Street IT
  • Honorable Mention: Carroll Computer Connection
  • Honorable Mention: Staples
  • Honorable Mention: Tomlin Technology

DAY SPA

  • Winner: The Natural Aesthetic Medspa
  • Honorable Mention: The Spa on West Main
  • Honorable Mention: Elements of Style Hair Salon Eldersburg
  • Honorable Mention: Bello Hair & Nails

DENTAL OFFICE

  • Winner: Finksburg Dental Associates & Carroll County Dental Associates
  • Honorable Mention: All Smiles Care
  • Honorable Mention: Grosso Family Dentistry
  • Honorable Mention: Resh Family Dentistry LLC

DRY CLEANER

  • Winner: Admiral West Cleaners
  • Honorable Mention: Avenue Tailor, Cleaners & Shoe Repair
  • Honorable Mention: Care Cleaners Westminster
  • Honorable Mention: Monroe Cleaners

EVENT/WEDDING PLANNER

  • Winner: Love by Lauren
  • Honorable Mention: Montagu Meadows
  • Honorable Mention: Ann Massie
  • Honorable Mention: Events by Michele

EVENT/WEDDING VENUE

  • Winner: Montagu Meadows
  • Honorable Mention: Antrim 1844
  • Honorable Mention: Martin’s Caterers: Westminster
  • Honorable Mention: The Union Mills Homestead

EYE CARE

  • Winner: Opti-Care
  • Honorable Mention: Center For Total Eye Care
  • Honorable Mention: Carroll Eye Care
  • Honorable Mention: Levin Eyecare Westminster

FAMILY PHYSICIAN

  • Winner: BW Primary Care
  • Honorable Mention: Carroll Primary Care, PA
  • Honorable Mention: Liberty Pediatrics and Family Medicine
  • Honorable Mention: Dr. Wilbur Kuo, MD

FLORIST

  • Winner: Cutting Garden Florist
  • Honorable Mention: Hutchinson’s Flowers Inc
  • Honorable Mention: Flowers by Evelyn
  • Honorable Mention: Emali’s Farmhouse LLC

FUNERAL HOME

  • Winner: Fletcher Funeral Home And Cremation Services, PA
  • Honorable Mention: Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel
  • Honorable Mention: Haight Funeral Home and Chapel
  • Honorable Mention: Zumbrun Funeral Home

HAIR SALON

  • Winner: Great Clips
  • Honorable Mention: HeadMasters Grooming Salon for Men
  • Honorable Mention: Elements of Style Hair Salon Eldersburg
  • Honorable Mention: Artistic Edge Salon & Spa of Eldersburg

HEALTH/FITNESS CENTER

  • Winner: Blackbird CrossFit
  • Honorable Mention: Merritt Clubs Eldersburg
  • Honorable Mention: Dani K Gym & Wellness
  • Honorable Mention: Downtown Yoga

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE

  • Winner: Perfectly Maid
  • Honorable Mention: Polished, LLC
  • Honorable Mention: Immaculate Clean Inc.
  • Honorable Mention: Mer-Maids

INDEPENDENT PHARMACY

  • Winner: McDougalls Drug Center
  • Honorable Mention: Finksburg Pharmacy
  • Honorable Mention: Anchor Pharmacy
  • Honorable Mention: Manchester Pharmacy

INVESTMENT CENTER

  • Winner: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
  • Honorable Mention: Puckett & Sturgill Financial Group - LPL Financial Advisors
  • Honorable Mention: Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Ben Rogers, AAMS®
  • Honorable Mention: RBC Wealth Management Branch - Westminster

KENNEL

  • Winner: Airpark Animal Hospital Ltd
  • Honorable Mention: Lucky Stars Country Kennels
  • Honorable Mention: We’ve Gone To the Dogs
  • Honorable Mention: Deer Park Kennels

LICENSED DAY CARE CENTER

  • Winner: New Beginnings Christian Learning
  • Honorable Mention: Little People’s Place
  • Honorable Mention: Berry Patch Early Learning Center
  • Honorable Mention: Celebree School of Westminster

LOCAL INSURANCE AGENCY

  • Winner: Barnes-Bollinger Insurance
  • Honorable Mention: Passauer & Miller Insurance
  • Honorable Mention: Yingling Crawford
  • Honorable Mention: Barnes Drager Insurance
  • Honorable Mention: Freedom Insurance Agency, Inc.

MASSAGE

  • Winner: Bello Hair & Nails
  • Honorable Mention: TheraKneads Wellness Center
  • Honorable Mention: The Spa on West Main
  • Honorable Mention: Artistic Edge Salon and Spa

MORTGAGE

  • Winner: BB&T
  • Honorable Mention: Farmers & Merchants Bank
  • Honorable Mention: PNC Bank
  • Honorable Mention: NWSB Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank

NAIL SALON

  • Winner: Bello Hair & Nails
  • Honorable Mention: Citron Organic Nail Lounge
  • Honorable Mention: Nina’s Nails & Lashes
  • Honorable Mention: Us Nails Inc

ORTHODONTIC CARE

  • Winner: Carroll County Dental Specialists
  • Honorable Mention: PSJ Orthodontics
  • Honorable Mention: Carroll County Dental Associates (Dr. Angelique Fallahi)
  • Honorable Mention: Baltimore Orthodontic Group/Catonsville/Ellicott City/Eldersburg

PET GROOMING

  • Winner: Buddy’s Place Dog Grooming LLC
  • Honorable Mention: A Country Pup Pet Spa
  • Honorable Mention: Norma’s K-9 Designs, LLC
  • Honorable Mention: Poochies

PHYSICAL THERAPY

  • Winner: Prime Physical Therapy
  • Honorable Mention: Therafit Rehab
  • Honorable Mention: Pivot Occupational Health
  • Honorable Mention: Freedom Chiropractic & Rehab

PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER

  • Winner: Valerie Michelle Photography
  • Honorable Mention: Sarah Wockenfuss Photography
  • Honorable Mention: Carly Hudson
  • Honorable Mention: Diane Flowers

REAL ESTATE AGENCY

  • Winner: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty | Westminster
  • Honorable Mention: Re/Max Solutions
  • Honorable Mention: Brook-Owen Real Estate
  • Honorable Mention: White Oak Home Group

REAL ESTATE AGENT

  • Winner: Chris Ciccarelli
  • Honorable Mention: Elisabeth Yeager
  • Honorable Mention: Jeannette Hitchcock
  • Honorable Mention: Michael Griesser

RENTAL CENTER

  • Winner: Ben’s Rentals
  • Honorable Mention: Elite Tents & Events
  • Honorable Mention: Rental Solutions

SIGN SHOP

  • Winner: Shannon-Baum Signs
  • Honorable Mention: Maryland Print House
  • Honorable Mention: Woodland Signs
  • Honorable Mention: Ink Splash Vehicle Wraps, Signage & Apparel

TANNING SALON

  • Winner: Bello Hair & Nails
  • Honorable Mention: Malibu Tan
  • Honorable Mention: Bladerunner Hair, Nails, & Skin
  • Honorable Mention: Hollywood Tans Westminster

TATTOO PARLOR

  • Winner: Little Vinnies Tattoos
  • Honorable Mention: House of Madness
  • Honorable Mention: Tiki Tattoo
  • Honorable Mention: Westminster Tattoo Company

TOWING COMPANY

  • Winner: A&D Auto Parts Inc. and Towing
  • Honorable Mention: Top Notch Towing & Recovery, Inc.
  • Honorable Mention: Leckron’s Towing & Storing
  • Honorable Mention: Taneytown Towing

TRAVEL AGENCY

  • Winner: Dreamers Travel
  • Honorable Mention: AAA Westminster
  • Honorable Mention: Diana’s Destinations
  • Honorable Mention: Absolute Travel

VETERINARY CLINIC

  • Winner: Airpark Animal Hospital Ltd
  • Honorable Mention: Maryland Mobile Veterinary Clinic, LLC
  • Honorable Mention: Carrolltown Veterinary Hospital
  • Honorable Mention: Summit Animal Hospital

BEST SHOPPING

ANTIQUES

  • Winner: KELLY + CO.
  • Honorable Mention: Ben Gue Antiques & Gifts

AUTO DEALER - NEW CAR SALES

  • Winner: Koons Westminster Toyota
  • Honorable Mention: Wantz Chevrolet Inc
  • Honorable Mention: Crouse Ford Sales
  • Honorable Mention: Century Ford of Mt. Airy

AUTO DEALER - USED CAR SALES

  • Winner: Hampstead Pre-Owned
  • Honorable Mention: Koons Westminster Toyota
  • Honorable Mention: United Used Cars Inc
  • Honorable Mention: Crouse Ford Sales

AUTO PARTS

  • Winner: Advance Auto Parts
  • Honorable Mention: Hampstead Auto Parts
  • Honorable Mention: NAPA Auto Parts - Mason Dixon Auto Parts

BATTERY SHOP

  • Winner: Battery Warehouse
  • Honorable Mention: Advance Auto Parts
  • Honorable Mention: Interstate Battery System

BICYCLE SHOP

  • Winner: Race Pace Bicycles

BOOKSTORE

  • Winner: A Likely Story Bookstore

BUTCHER

  • Winner: Bullock’s Country Meats & Farm Market
  • Honorable Mention: Miller’s Food Market Inc
  • Honorable Mention: A & W Country Meats Inc
  • Honorable Mention: Wagner Meats, LLC

COLLECTIBLES STORE

  • Winner: Cultivated
  • Honorable Mention: All Time Toys
  • Honorable Mention: Be Blends Collective
  • Honorable Mention: Union Bridge Gift Shop

COMPUTER RETAILER

  • Winner: Carroll Computer Connection
  • Honorable Mention: Staples

CONSIGNMENT SHOP

  • Winner: Tidal Salt on Main
  • Honorable Mention: Cultivated
  • Honorable Mention: NESAP
  • Honorable Mention: White Rabbit Thrift Boutique At Carroll Hospital

DRUG STORE

  • Winner: CVS
  • Honorable Mention: Walgreens
  • Honorable Mention: Family Pharmacy of Hampstead (a Healthmart Pharmacy)
  • Honorable Mention: McDougalls Drug Center

FORMAL WEAR

  • Winner: Country View Tuxedo & Wedding Accessories and Gift Shop
  • Honorable Mention: LUX Boutique
  • Honorable Mention: JoS. A. Bank Corporate Headquarters

JEWELRY STORE

  • Winner: Shipley’s Fine Jewelry
  • Honorable Mention: Pomeroy Jewelers
  • Honorable Mention: DK Jewelers
  • Honorable Mention: Cowboys and Angels Boutique

LIQUOR STORE

  • Winner: Total Discount Liquors
  • Honorable Mention: Rite Aid Liquors
  • Honorable Mention: Main Street Liquors, Market And Deli
  • Honorable Mention: House of Liquors

MUSIC STORE

  • Winner: Coffey Music
  • Honorable Mention: Hess Music
  • Honorable Mention: Menchey Music Service, Inc.

PET SHOP

  • Winner: The Mill of Hampstead
  • Honorable Mention: PetSmart Westminster
  • Honorable Mention: Petco
  • Honorable Mention: Pet Supplies Plus

SPORTING GOOD STORE

  • Winner: Geared Up Firearm Training Courses and Accessories, Inc.
  • Honorable Mention: Play It Again Sports
  • Honorable Mention: Tri Sport Junction
  • Honorable Mention: DICK’S Sporting Goods

SUPERMARKET

  • Winner: Martin’s Food
  • Honorable Mention: ALDI
  • Honorable Mention: Weis Markets
  • Honorable Mention: Miller’s Food Market Inc

THRIFT STORE

  • Winner: NESAP
  • Honorable Mention: White Rabbit Thrift Boutique At Carroll Hospital
  • Honorable Mention: Addiction Healing Center at the Westminster Rescue Mission
  • Honorable Mention: Goodwill Store & Donation Center

TIRE DEALER

  • Winner: Barnes Service Center
  • Honorable Mention: Bay Area Tire & Service
  • Honorable Mention: Firestone Complete Auto Care
  • Honorable Mention: C&A Automotive

WINE SELECTION

  • Winner: Total Discount Liquors
  • Honorable Mention: Old Westminster Winery
  • Honorable Mention: Rite Aid Liquors
  • Honorable Mention: College Square Liquors

BEST THINGS PLACES

BED & BREAKFAST

  • Winner: Antrim 1844
  • Honorable Mention: Georges on York B&B
  • Honorable Mention: Inn at Norwood
  • Honorable Mention: Solace the Bed & Breakfast

BINGO

  • Winner: Gamber & Community Fire Company
  • Honorable Mention: 1623 Brewing Company
  • Honorable Mention: Pleasant Valley Gun Bingo
  • Honorable Mention: Reese Volunteer Fire Company

CARNIVAL

  • Winner: Reese Volunteer Fire Company
  • Honorable Mention: Sykesville Freedom District Fire
  • Honorable Mention: Gamber & Community Fire Company
  • Honorable Mention: Winfield & Community Fire Co

CARROLL COUNTY EVENT

  • Winner: Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair
  • Honorable Mention: Maryland Wine Festival
  • Honorable Mention: MREC Garden Party and Croquet Benefit
  • Honorable Mention: Sykesville Beer Festival

COMMUNITY PARK

  • Winner: Piney Run Park
  • Honorable Mention: Hashawha Environmental Center
  • Honorable Mention: Christmas Tree Park
  • Honorable Mention: Westminster Community Pond

FISHING HOLE

  • Winner: Liberty Reservoir
  • Honorable Mention: Prettyboy Reservoir
  • Honorable Mention: Robert’s Mill Pond in Taneytown, MD
  • Honorable Mention: Taneytown Duck Pond

GOLF COURSE

  • Winner: Island Green Family Fun Center
  • Honorable Mention: Oakmont Green Golf Course
  • Honorable Mention: River Downs Golf Club
  • Honorable Mention: The Links at Challedon

LOCAL ART GALLERY

  • Winner: Carroll County Arts Council
  • Honorable Mention: Galley 99 - Ain’T That A Frame
  • Honorable Mention: Gallery | TEN at Georges On York BnB

SUMMER CAMP

  • Winner: River Valley Ranch (RVR)
  • Honorable Mention: Merritt Clubs Eldersburg
  • Honorable Mention: Carroll County Public Library Summer Reading Program
  • Honorable Mention: Coppermine 4 Seasons

SWIMMING POOL

  • Winner: Westminster Riding Club
  • Honorable Mention: South Carroll Swim Club
  • Honorable Mention: Coppermine 4 Seasons
  • Honorable Mention: Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club

WINERY

  • Winner: Old Westminster Winery
  • Honorable Mention: Linganore Winecellars
  • Honorable Mention: Black Ankle Vineyards
  • Honorable Mention: Serpent Ridge Vineyard

BEST HOME & GARDEN

CARPET/FLOORING COMPANY

  • Winner: Baltimore Floor Works
  • Honorable Mention: Towne Pride Interiors
  • Honorable Mention: Traynor’s Floors & Carpet
  • Honorable Mention: Mercer Carpet One Floor & Home

CHIMNEY CLEANING SERVICE

  • Winner: Westminster Ash Away Chimney Service
  • Honorable Mention: Magic Mountain Chimney Sweep, Fireplaces & Grills
  • Honorable Mention: Miller’s Chimney Sweep

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

  • Winner: Tim Kyle Electrical Service
  • Honorable Mention: Westminster Electrical Service
  • Honorable Mention: James M Klasmier Electric
  • Honorable Mention: Brosenne Electric Service Inc

FENCING COMPANY

  • Winner: Naills Contracting
  • Honorable Mention: Invisible Fence Brand of Carroll County
  • Honorable Mention: Thor’s Hammer & Forge
  • Honorable Mention: The Mill of Hampstead

FURNITURE STORE

  • Winner: KELLY + CO.
  • Honorable Mention: Gavigan’s Furniture
  • Honorable Mention: Habitat for Humanity ReStore - Westminster

GARDEN CENTER/NURSERY

  • Winner: Bowman’s Home & Garden
  • Honorable Mention: Local Homestead Products LLC
  • Honorable Mention: Snell’s Greenhouses
  • Honorable Mention: Farmer Stan’s Plants & Produce

HARDWARE STORE

  • Winner: Carroll County True Value
  • Honorable Mention: Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Honorable Mention: Green’s Ace Home Center
  • Honorable Mention: Ace Hardware

HOME HEATING OIL/PROPANE DEALER

  • Winner: Tevis Energy
  • Honorable Mention: Southern States

HOME REMODELING COMPANY

  • Winner: S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows
  • Honorable Mention: GranitePro LLC
  • Honorable Mention: Jfj & Sons Construction Restoration
  • Honorable Mention: J.R. LeFaivre Construction Company Inc.

HVAC CONTRACTOR

  • Winner: A/1 Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.
  • Honorable Mention: Alisea Hvac
  • Honorable Mention: Design Flow Heating & Cooling LLC
  • Honorable Mention: Modern Comfort Systems, Inc.

LANDSCAPING SERVICE

  • Winner: Douglas Lawn & Landscape
  • Honorable Mention: Cutting Edge Lawn Care Services
  • Honorable Mention: Precision Property Services
  • Honorable Mention: Ecker Lawn Services LLC

LAWN MOWER/TRACTOR DEALER

  • Winner: Liberty Discount Lawn Equipment
  • Honorable Mention: Atlantic Tractor (Finch Services)
  • Honorable Mention: Eldersburg Sales & Services Repair
  • Honorable Mention: Rippeon Equipment Company

NEW HOME BUILDER

  • Winner: Wilson Homes Inc
  • Honorable Mention: David C Bullock General Contractor
  • Honorable Mention: Bob Ward Companies
  • Honorable Mention: Owings Brothers Contracting

PAINTING CONTRACTOR

  • Winner: Witte Custom Painting
  • Honorable Mention: Cutting Edge Custom Painting - Taneytown
  • Honorable Mention: Nusbaum & Ott Inc.

PAVING CONTRACTOR

  • Winner: C J Miller LLC
  • Honorable Mention: M.T. Laney
  • Honorable Mention: E & Sons Paving
  • Honorable Mention: Caples Concrete
  • Honorable Mention: Deer Park Paving & Excavating, Inc.

PEST CONTROL SERVICE

  • Winner: Home Guard Termite, Pest, and Home Services
  • Honorable Mention: Home Paramount Pest Control
  • Honorable Mention: Excello West Exterminating Co
  • Honorable Mention: Fogle Termite and Pest Control

PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

  • Winner: Atlantic Blue Water Services
  • Honorable Mention: Tim Crews Plumbing Service
  • Honorable Mention: Hochheiser Plumbing & Heating
  • Honorable Mention: MABE Plumbing LLC

POOL/SPA DEALER

  • Winner: Gallagher Pools & Spas
  • Honorable Mention: Carroll County Swimming Pools
  • Honorable Mention: Waterworks Pools & Spas, Inc.
  • Honorable Mention: Leslie’s

ROOFING CONTRACTOR

  • Winner: S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows
  • Honorable Mention: DWM Roofing
  • Honorable Mention: AROCON Roofing & Construction LLC
  • Honorable Mention: Roof Right Inc.

SEPTIC TANK CLEANING

  • Winner: Fogle’s Septic Services
  • Honorable Mention: Freedom Septic Service
  • Honorable Mention: Fringer Septic Tank Cleaning
  • Honorable Mention: Legacy Septic

WATER SOFTENING/CONDITIONING

  • Winner: Atlantic Blue Water Services
  • Honorable Mention: Tim Crews Plumbing Service
  • Honorable Mention: Fogle’s Septic Services
  • Honorable Mention: R & G Water Systems, Inc.

BEST OTHERS

ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY

  • Winner: Carroll Lutheran Village
  • Honorable Mention: Fairhaven
  • Honorable Mention: Brightview Westminster Ridge
  • Honorable Mention: Lorien Taneytown

BIRTHDAY PARTY VENUE

  • Winner: Stratosphere Social
  • Honorable Mention: Thunderhead Bowl & Grill
  • Honorable Mention: Escape Adventures!
  • Honorable Mention: Old Westminster Winery

CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

  • Winner: Zepp’s Tree Farm
  • Honorable Mention: Showvaker’s Quality Evergreens
  • Honorable Mention: Hirt Tree Farm
  • Honorable Mention: Wolfe’s PIne Valley Farms, LLC (Sykesville Md)

DANCE STUDIO

  • Winner: Carroll County Dance Center
  • Honorable Mention: Tami Gee’s Studio of Dance Inc
  • Honorable Mention: Taneytown Dance Center
  • Honorable Mention: Jump, Move, Dance

KARATE/MARTIAL ARTS SCHOOL

  • Winner: Tristar Martial Arts Academy
  • Honorable Mention: 150 Grappling
  • Honorable Mention: Global Martial Arts & Fitness
  • Honorable Mention: Rising Tide

MUSIC LESSONS

  • Winner: Coffey Music
  • Honorable Mention: Hess Music
  • Honorable Mention: Limelight Music School
  • Honorable Mention: Music Together by It’s Groovy Baby Music

NURSING HOME

  • Winner: Carroll Lutheran Village
  • Honorable Mention: Lorien Taneytown
  • Honorable Mention: Golden Crest Assisted Living
  • Honorable Mention: Fairhaven

RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

  • Winner: Carroll Lutheran Village
  • Honorable Mention: Fairhaven
  • Honorable Mention: South Carroll Senior and Community Center
  • Honorable Mention: Carroll Vista by Summit Homes

STORAGE FACILITY

  • Winner: Westminster Self Storage
  • Honorable Mention: Lizzie’s Locker
  • Honorable Mention: Store N Lock
  • Honorable Mention: Affordable Self Storage - Taneytown, MD
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest 2021 Carroll's Best

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement