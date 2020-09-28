xml:space="preserve">
Readers choose Carroll’s Best for 2020 in food, services, shopping and events

Carroll County Times
Sep 28, 2020 6:00 PM
Your votes are in! See how Carroll County Times readers voted in Carroll County’s Best 2020.

BEST DINING EXPERIENCE

BANQUET FACILITY

  • Winner Antrim 1844
  • Honorable Mention Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Greenmount Station
  • Honorable Mention Liberatores Ristorante

CATERER

  • Winner Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
  • Honorable Mention Blue Bistro & Catering
  • Honorable Mention Rocksalt Grille
  • Honorable Mention Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering

FAMILY DINING
  • Winner Rocksalt Grille
  • Honorable Mention Fratellis Italian Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Mediterraneo
  • Honorable Mention Oscar’s Alehouse

HAPPY HOUR

  • Winner Rocksalt Grille
  • Honorable Mention Greenmount Station
  • Honorable Mention O’Lordan’s
  • Honorable Mention Oscar’s Alehouse

NIGHT SPOT

  • Winner 1623 Brewing Company
  • Honorable Mention Maggie’s Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Rafael’s Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention The Stables at Westminster

PATIO/DECK DINING

  • Winner Rocksalt Grille
  • Honorable Mention E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
  • Honorable Mention O’Lordan’s
  • Honorable Mention Rafael’s Restaurant

ROMANTIC DINING

  • Winner Rocksalt Grille
  • Honorable Mention Fratellis Italian Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Paradiso Ristorante
  • Honorable Mention The Smokehouse Restaurant at Antrim 1844

WAIT STAFF/CUSTOMER SERVICE

  • Winner Chick-fil-A
  • Honorable Mention Basta Pasta Eldersburg
  • Honorable Mention Fratellis Italian Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Rocksalt Grille

BEST RESTAURANTS/FOOD

BAGELS

  • Winner Kismet Cafe
  • Honorable Mention JeannieBird Baking Company
  • Honorable Mention Panera Bread
  • Honorable Mention Snickerdoodles Bakery & Coffee House

BAKERY

  • Winner Bertucco’s Bakery
  • Honorable Mention JeannieBird Baking Company
  • Honorable Mention Snickerdoodles Bakery & Coffee House
  • Honorable Mention Starry Night Bakery

BREAKFAST

  • Winner Dutch Corner Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Baugher’s Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention French Twist
  • Honorable Mention JeannieBird Baking Company

BUFFET

  • Winner Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Daughters Cafe of Hampstead
  • Honorable Mention Johanssons Dining House

BURGERS

  • Winner Oscar’s Alehouse
  • Honorable Mention E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
  • Honorable Mention Five Guys
  • Honorable Mention Rafael’s Restaurant

CHINESE RESTAURANT

  • Winner Forbidden City Chinese Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Asian Sakae
  • Honorable Mention China Manor
  • Honorable Mention Hunan Garden

COFFEE

  • Winner Pork and Beans Store at Hahn’s of Westminster
  • Honorable Mention Dunkin'
  • Honorable Mention Furnace Hills Coffee
  • Honorable Mention JeannieBird Baking Company
  • Honorable Mention The French Twist Cafe

COLDEST BEER

  • Winner 1623 Brewing Company
  • Honorable Mention Greenmount Station
  • Honorable Mention Oscar’s Alehouse
  • Honorable Mention Pub Dog Brewing Company

CRAB CAKE

  • Winner Fratellis Italian Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Basta Pasta Eldersburg
  • Honorable Mention Maggie’s Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Rocksalt Grille

DELI

  • Winner Big Belly Deli
  • Honorable Mention Blue Bistro & Catering
  • Honorable Mention Giulianova Inc
  • Honorable Mention Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli

DESSERT

  • Winner Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli
  • Honorable Mention Bertucco’s Bakery
  • Honorable Mention Fratellis Italian Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Starry Night Bakery

DINER

  • Winner Baugher’s Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Dutch Corner Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Greenmount Station
  • Honorable Mention Plum Crazy Diner

FAST FOOD

  • Winner Chick-fil-A
  • Honorable Mention Burger King
  • Honorable Mention Five Guys
  • Honorable Mention Taco Bell

FRIED CHICKEN

  • Winner Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Baugher’s Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Friendly Farm Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Royal Farms

HOT WINGS

  • Winner Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Honorable Mention E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
  • Honorable Mention Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
  • Honorable Mention Upper Deck

ICE CREAM

  • Winner Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli
  • Mention J J Hoffmans Creamery
  • Honorable Mention The Cow
  • Honorable Mention The Sundae Shack

ITALIAN RESTAURANT

  • Winner Fratellis Italian Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Basta Pasta Eldersburg
  • Honorable Mention Liberatores Ristorante
  • Honorable Mention Mediterraneo

MEXICAN RESTAURANT

  • Winner Papa Joe’s Mexican Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention CINCO DE MAYO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND BAR
  • Honorable Mention Los Aztecas
  • Honorable Mention LunaZul

MILKSHAKE

  • Winner Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli
  • Honorable Mention Chick-fil-A
  • Honorable Mention J J Hoffmans Creamery
  • Honorable Mention The Cow

PIT BBQ

  • Winner Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
  • Honorable Mention Char’d Barbecue
  • Honorable Mention MISSION BBQ
  • Honorable Mention Smoky’s BBQ

PIZZA

  • Winner Genova’s To Go
  • Honorable Mention Classico Pizzeria
  • Honorable Mention Ledo Pizza
  • Honorable Mention Mediterraneo

SALAD BAR

  • Winner Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Giant Food
  • Honorable Mention Molli’s Cafe
  • Honorable Mention Weis Markets

SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

  • Winner Rocksalt Grille
  • Honorable Mention Captain Dan’s Crabhouse
  • Honorable Mention Fratellis Italian Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Maryland Mallet Restaurant & Smokehouse Pub

STEAK RESTAURANT

  • Winner Texas Roadhouse
  • Honorable Mention Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Michael’s of Hampstead
  • Honorable Mention The Smokehouse Restaurant at Antrim 1844

STEAMED CRABS

  • Winner Blue Point Crab House
  • Honorable Mention Captain Dan’s Crabhouse
  • Honorable Mention Maryland Mallet Restaurant & Smokehouse Pub
  • Honorable Mention Steamin Mad Crabs

SUBS

  • Winner Genova’s To Go
  • Honorable Mention Big Belly Deli
  • Honorable Mention Firehouse Subs
  • Honorable Mention Original Pizza
  • Honorable Mention Roberto’s Pizza

SUSHI

  • Winner J & Y Sushi Restaurant
  • Honorable Mention Asian Sakae
  • Honorable Mention Katana’s
  • Honorable Mention Sushi Q5

TEA ROOM

  • Winner The Kate Pearl Tea Room
  • Honorable Mention Linens & Lace Tea Room
  • Honorable Mention Sweet Simplici-Tea
  • Honorable Mention tCUP cafe

BEST SERVICES

ACCOUNTING OFFICE

  • Winner Sturgill & Associates LLP
  • Honorable Mention Hull Company Accountants, Inc.
  • Honorable Mention Jones, Lakin & Company, CPAs, PC
  • Honorable Mention My Tax Lady

AUTO BODY REPAIR

  • Winner Mudgett’s Auto Body Repair
  • Honorable Mention Staley’s Body Shop Inc.
  • Honorable Mention Caples Car Care
  • Honorable Mention Joe’s Garage

AUTO GLASS REPAIR

  • Winner Westminster Auto Glass
  • Honorable Mention Clear Choice Auto Glass
  • Honorable Mention Safelite AutoGlass
  • Honorable Mention Westminster Glass & Mirror Inc

AUTO SERVICE CENTER

  • Winner Caples Car Care
  • Honorable Mention Barnes Service Center
  • Honorable Mention Joe’s Garage
  • Honorable Mention Lee’s Automotive

BANK

  • Winner PNC Bank
  • Honorable Mention BB&T
  • Honorable Mention Farmers & Merchants
  • Honorable Mention New Windsor State Bank

BARBER SHOP

  • Winner Rhoten’s Barber Shop
  • Honorable Mention HeadMasters Grooming Salon for Men
  • Honorable Mention Krysztof’s Barber Shop
  • Honorable Mention Nana and Pop’s Barbershop

CAR WASH

  • Winner Westminster Car Wash & Detailing
  • Honorable Mention Duke’s Car Wash Westminster
  • Honorable Mention Keith’s Car Wash
  • Honorable Mention Reda’s Mobile Detailing

CARPET CLEANING

  • Winner Perfectly Maid
  • Honorable Mention Chem-Dry Advantage II
  • Honorable Mention Hydro Clean
  • Honorable Mention Jen’s Cleaning

CHIROPRACTIC OFFICE

  • Winner Freedom Chiropractic & Rehab
  • Honorable Mention Carroll Chiropractic and Sports Injury Center
  • Honorable Mention K & S Chiropractic: Eldersburg Sykesville
  • Honorable Mention Lewis Family Chiropractic

COMPUTER REPAIR

  • Winner Carroll Computer Connection
  • Honorable Mention Down the Street IT
  • Honorable Mention Staples
  • Honorable Mention Tomlin Technology, Inc

DAY SPA

  • Winner The Spa on West Main
  • Honorable Mention Bello Hair & Nails
  • Honorable Mention Freestyle Hair & Body Spa
  • Honorable Mention Restore Therapy Spa

DENTAL OFFICE

  • Winner Finksburg Dental Associates & Carroll County Dental Associates
  • Honorable Mention All Smiles Care
  • Honorable Mention Ellis Hollie B DDS
  • Honorable Mention Resh Family Dentistry

DRY CLEANER

  • Winner Admiral West Cleaners
  • Honorable Mention Avenue Tailor, Cleaners & Shoe Repair
  • Honorable Mention C & C Cleaners & Tailors
  • Honorable Mention Care Cleaners Westminster

EVENT/WEDDING PLANNER

  • Winner Events by Lexi
  • Honorable Mention Events by Michele
  • Honorable Mention Katie Price Events
  • Honorable Mention Montagu Meadows

EVENT/WEDDING VENUE

  • Winner Montagu Meadows
  • Honorable Mention Antrim 1844
  • Honorable Mention Carroll County FarmMuseum
  • Honorable Mention Martin’s Westminster

BEST EYE CARE

  • Winner Center For Total Eye Care
  • Honorable Mention Carroll Eye Care
  • Honorable Mention Dr. Andrew Kessler (Carroll Vision Center)
  • Honorable Mention Levin Eyecare - Westminister

FAMILY PHYSICIAN

  • Winner Magass Family Medicine & Urgent Care
  • Honorable Mention BW Primary Care
  • Honorable Mention Carroll Primary Care, PA
  • Honorable Mention Liberty Pediatrics and Family Medicine

FLORIST

  • Winner The Cutting Garden Westminster
  • Honorable Mention Flowers by Evelyn
  • Honorable Mention Hutchinson’s Flowers Inc
  • Honorable Mention Petals Flowers & Gifts LLC

FUNERAL HOME

  • Winner Fletcher Funeral Home And Cremation Services, PA
  • Honorable Mention Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
  • Honorable Mention Eline Funeral Homes
  • Honorable Mention Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel

HAIR SALON

  • Winner The Spa on West Main
  • Honorable Mention Artistic Edge Salon and Spa
  • Honorable Mention Bello Hair & Nails
  • Honorable Mention Elements of Style Salon & Day Spa

HEALTH/FITNESS CENTER

  • Winner Downtown Yoga
  • Honorable Mention Blackbird Crossfit
  • Honorable Mention Dani K Gym & Wellness
  • Honorable Mention Planet Fitness

HEATING/AIR CONDITIONING

  • Winner Modern Comfort Systems, Inc.
  • Honorable Mention A-Quality Heating & Air Conditioning
  • Honorable Mention ColtLee Mechanical
  • Honorable Mention Will Air LLC

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE

  • Winner Perfectly Maid
  • Honorable Mention Jen’s Cleaning
  • Honorable Mention Mer-Maids
  • Honorable Mention Polished, LLC

INDEPENDENT PHARMACY

  • Winner Finksburg Pharmacy
  • Honorable Mention Anchor Pharmacy
  • Honorable Mention Family Pharmacy of Hampstead (a Healthmart Pharmacy)
  • Honorable Mention McDougall’s Pharmacy

INVESTMENT CENTER

  • Winner Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
  • Honorable Mention Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Ben Rogers, AAMS®
  • Honorable Mention NWSB Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank
  • Honorable Mention Puckett & Sturgill Financial Group - LPL Financial Advisors

KENNEL

  • Winner Airpark Animal Hospital Ltd
  • Honorable Mention Lucky Stars Country Kennels
  • Honorable Mention Misty Ridge Animal Resort
  • Honorable Mention We’ve Gone To the Dogs

LICENSED DAY CARE CENTER

  • Winner New Beginnings Christian Learning
  • Honorable Mention Carroll Child Care and Learning Center Inc
  • Honorable Mention Celebree School of Westminster
  • Honorable Mention Little People’s Place

LOCAL INSURANCE AGENCY

  • Winner Bollinger & Brooks Construction, Inc.
  • Honorable Mention Erie Insurance
  • Honorable Mention Passauer & Miller Insurance
  • Honorable Mention Tim Hopkins - State Farm Insurance Agent

MASSAGE

  • Winner The Spa on West Main
  • Honorable Mention Baltimore Sports Recovery
  • Honorable Mention Bello Hair & Nails
  • Honorable Mention Restore Therapy Spa

MORTGAGE COMPANY

  • Winner Farmers & Merchants
  • Honorable Mention Bank of America
  • Honorable Mention PNC Bank

NAIL SALON

  • Winner Bello Hair & Nails
  • Honorable Mention Artistic Edge Salon and Spa
  • Honorable Mention Citron Organic Nail Lounge
  • Honorable Mention The Spa on West Main

ORTHODONTIC CARE

  • Winner PSJ Orthodontics
  • Honorable Mention Carroll County Dental Associates (Dr. Fallahi)
  • Honorable Mention Carroll County Dental Specialists
  • Honorable Mention Mt. Airy Children’s Dental Associates, David M. Hasson, DMD and Associates

PET GROOMING

  • Winner Buddy’s Place Dog Grooming LLC
  • Honorable Mention Fancy Paws Grooming Salon
  • Honorable Mention Happy Dog Grooming Salon
  • Honorable Mention Norma’s K-9 Designs, LLC.

PHYSICAL THERAPY

  • Winner Prime Physical Therapy
  • Honorable Mention LifeBridge Health Physical Therapy
  • Honorable Mention Pivot Physical Therapy
  • Honorable Mention Therafit Rehab

PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER

  • Winner Frozen in Time Photography
  • Honorable Mention Kelly Heck
  • Honorable Mention Madeline Serio
  • Honorable Mention Sarah Wockenfuss Photography

REAL ESTATE AGENCY

  • Winner REMAX Solutions
  • Honorable Mention Atlas Premier Realty
  • Honorable Mention Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty | Westminster
  • Honorable Mention Fales Realty

REAL ESTATE AGENT

  • Winner Chris Ciccarelli - Berkshire Hathway
  • Honorable Mention Edward Treadwell
  • Honorable Mention Jeannette Hitchcock
  • Honorable Mention Stanley Groves

RENTAL CENTER

  • Winner Ben’s Rentals
  • Honorable Mention Rental Solutions and Events

SIGN SHOP

  • Winner Maryland Print House
  • Honorable Mention Ink Splash Vehicle Wraps, Signage & Apparel
  • Honorable Mention Shannon-Baum Signs
  • Honorable Mention Woodland Signs

TANNING SALON

  • Winner Dani K Gym & Wellness
  • Honorable Mention Hollywood Tans
  • Honorable Mention Hotspot Tan
  • Honorable Mention Malibu Tan

TATTOO PARLOR

  • Winner Little Vinnies Tattoos
  • Honorable Mention Bullets Ink
  • Honorable Mention House of Madness
  • Honorable Mention Westminster Tattoo Company

TOWING COMPANY

  • Winner Top Notch Towing & Recovery, Inc.
  • Honorable Mention A&D Auto Parts and Towing
  • Honorable Mention Green’s Garage & Towing
  • Honorable Mention Leckron’s Towing & Storing

TRAVEL AGENCY

  • Winner Dreamers Travel
  • Honorable Mention AAA Westminster Store
  • Honorable Mention Absolute Travel
  • Honorable Mention Cupcake Castles Travel, Agent Jamie OConnor
  • Honorable Mention Travel & Tours Unlimited Inc

VETERINARY CLINIC

  • Winner Airpark Animal Hospital Ltd
  • Honorable Mention Maryland Mobile Veterinary Clinic, LLC
  • Honorable Mention Rolling Hills Animal Hospital
  • Honorable Mention Westminster Veterinary Hospital

BEST SHOPPING

ANTIQUES

  • Winner Westminster Antique Mall
  • Honorable Mention Cotton & Co Vintage Boutique

AUTO DEALER - USED CAR SALES

  • Winner Hampstead Pre-Owned
  • Honorable Mention Jarboe Motors
  • Honorable Mention Koons Westminster Toyota
  • Honorable Mention United Used Cars Inc

AUTO DEALER -NEW CAR SALES

  • Winner Koons Westminster Toyota
  • Honorable Mention Crouse Ford
  • Honorable Mention Heritage Honda Westminster
  • Honorable Mention Len Stoler Automotive

AUTO PARTS

  • Winner Advance Auto Parts
  • Honorable Mention AutoZone Auto Parts
  • Honorable Mention Carquest Auto Parts - Hampstead Auto Parts
  • Honorable Mention NAPA Auto Parts - Carroll Motor Supply Company

BATTERY SHOP

  • Winner Battery Warehouse
  • Honorable Mention Interstate Battery System

BICYCLE SHOP

  • Winner Race Pace Bicycles
  • Honorable Mention Patapsco Bicycles
  • Honorable Mention White’s Bicycles

BUTCHER

  • Winner Bullock’s Country Meats & Farm Market
  • Honorable Mention Local Homestead Products LLC
  • Honorable Mention Miller’s Food Market Inc
  • Honorable Mention Wagner Meats, LLC

CELL PHONE STORE

  • Winner Verizon
  • Honorable Mention AT&T Store
  • Honorable Mention Target

COLLECTIBLES STORE

  • Winner Westminster Antique Mall
  • Honorable Mention Lupton’s Sports Collectibles
  • Honorable Mention Mendy’s Baseball Memorabilia

COMPUTER RETAILER

  • Winner Staples
  • Honorable Mention Caouette Micro Computers LLC

CONSIGNMENT SHOP

  • Winner Cultivated
  • Honorable Mention Cotton & Co Vintage Boutique
  • Honorable Mention NESAP Thrift Store
  • Honorable Mention White Rabbit Thrift Boutique at Carroll Hospital

CONVENIENCE STORE

  • Winner Wawa
  • Honorable Mention Little George’s Pizzas, Subs & Groceries
  • Honorable Mention Royal Farms
  • Honorable Mention Sheetz #652

CRAFTS STORE

  • Winner Michaels
  • Honorable Mention Photo Scraps

DEPARTMENT STORE

  • Winner Boscov’s
  • Honorable Mention Cultivated
  • Honorable Mention HomeGoods
  • Honorable Mention Kohl’s
  • Honorable Mention Target

DRUG STORE

  • Winner CVS
  • Honorable Mention Finksburg Pharmacy
  • Honorable Mention Target
  • Honorable Mention Walgreens

FORMAL WEAR

  • Winner Country View Tuxedo & Wedding Accessories and Gift Shop
  • Honorable Mention Love It! at Stella’s Bridal & Fashions
  • Honorable Mention LUX Boutique

JEWELRY STORE

  • Winner Shipley’s Fine Jewelry
  • Honorable Mention DK Jewelers
  • Honorable Mention Miki’s Treasures
  • Honorable Mention Pomeroy Jewelers

LIQUOR STORE

  • Winner Rite Aid Liquors
  • Honorable Mention College Square Liquors
  • Honorable Mention House of Liquors
  • Honorable Mention Total Discount Liquors

MUSIC STORE

  • Winner Coffey Music
  • Honorable Mention Hess Music
  • Honorable Mention Menchey Music Service, Inc.

PET SHOP

  • Winner Bowmans Feed & Pet
  • Honorable Mention Pet Valu
  • Honorable Mention Petco
  • Honorable Mention PetSmart
  • Honorable Mention The Mill of Hampstead

SPORTING GOOD STORE

  • Winner DICK’S Sporting Goods
  • Honorable Mention Play It Again Sports
  • Honorable Mention Run Moore
  • Honorable Mention Tri Sport Junction

SUPERMARKET

  • Winner Miller’s Food Market Inc
  • Honorable Mention ALDI
  • Honorable Mention Martin’s Food
  • Honorable Mention Weis Markets

THRIFT STORE

  • Winner White Rabbit Thrift Boutique at Carroll Hospital
  • Honorable Mention Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center
  • Honorable Mention NESAP Thrift Store
  • Honorable Mention Second Chances

TIRE DEALER

  • Winner Barnes Service Center
  • Honorable Mention Bay Area Tire & Service
  • Honorable Mention BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Honorable Mention Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers

WINE SELECTION

  • Winner Total Discount Liquors
  • Honorable Mention College Square Liquors
  • Honorable Mention Cranberry Liquors
  • Honorable Mention Rite Aid Liquors

BEST THINGS PLACES

BED & BREAKFAST

  • Winner Antrim 1844
  • Honorable Mention Georges on York B&B
  • Honorable Mention Winchester Country Inn

BINGO

  • Winner Gamber & Community Fire Company
  • Honorable Mention Manchester Volunteer Fire Department
  • Honorable Mention Pleasant Valley Community Fire Department
  • Honorable Mention Reese Volunteer Fire Company

CARNIVAL

  • Winner Reese Volunteer Fire Company
  • Honorable Mention Gamber & Community Fire Company
  • Honorable Mention Hampstead Volunteer Fire Co
  • Honorable Mention Winfield & Community Fire Co

CARROLL COUNTY EVENT

  • Winner Maryland Wine Festival
  • Honorable Mention Carroll Arts Center Peep Show
  • Honorable Mention Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair
  • Honorable Mention MREC Garden Party

COMMUNITY PARK

  • Winner Piney Run Park
  • Honorable Mention Christmas Tree Park
  • Honorable Mention Leister Park
  • Honorable Mention Westminster Community Pond

FISHING HOLE

  • Winner Piney Run Park
  • Honorable Mention Carroll County Agriculture Center
  • Honorable Mention Lake Hashawha
  • Honorable Mention Liberty Resevoir

GOLF COURSE

  • Winner Island Green Family Fun Center
  • Honorable Mention Oakmont Green Golf Course
  • Honorable Mention Piney Branch Golf Course
  • Honorable Mention The Links at Challedon

LOCAL ART GALLERY

  • Winner Carroll Arts Center

PLACE TO LISTEN TO MUSIC

  • Winner The Stables at Westminster
  • Honorable Mention 1623 Brewing Company
  • Honorable Mention Frankie’s Bar and Grill
  • Honorable Mention Willet Family Farm

SUMMER CAMP

  • Winner River Valley Ranch
  • Honorable Mention ABC Care, Inc.
  • Honorable Mention Living History Camp
  • Honorable Mention The Hill Family YMCA

SWIMMING POOL

  • Winner Westminster Riding Club
  • Honorable Mention Coppermine 4 Seasons
  • Honorable Mention Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club
  • Honorable Mention Manchester Swimming Pool

WINERY

  • Winner Old Westminster Winery
  • Honorable Mention Black Ankle Vineyards
  • Honorable Mention Linganore Winecellars
  • Honorable Mention Serpent Ridge Vineyard

BEST HOME & GARDEN

CARPET/FLOORING COMPANY

  • Winner Traynor’s Floors & Carpet
  • Honorable Mention The Carpet Workshop
  • Honorable Mention Towne Pride Interiors

CHIMNEY CLEANING SERVICE

  • Winner Westminster Chimney Sweep
  • Honorable Mention Ash Away Chimney Services
  • Honorable Mention Miller’s Chimney Sweep

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

  • Winner Tim Kyle Electrical Service
  • Honorable Mention Brosenne Electric Service Inc
  • Honorable Mention Brothers Services Company
  • Honorable Mention Westminster Electrical Service

FENCING COMPANY

  • Winner CCC Fence
  • Honorable Mention Invisible Fence Brand of Carroll County
  • Honorable Mention The Mill of Hampstead
  • Honorable Mention Thor’s Hammer & Forge

FIREPLACE/HEARTH DEALER

  • Winner Tevis Home
  • Honorable Mention Ash Away Chimney Services

FURNITURE STORE

  • Winner KELLY + CO.
  • Honorable Mention Boscov’s
  • Honorable Mention Gavigan’s Furniture
  • Honorable Mention HomeGoods

GARDEN CENTER/NURSERY

  • Winner Bowman’s Home & Garden
  • Honorable Mention Bupperts/ Doran’s Chance Farm Inc.
  • Honorable Mention Local Homestead Products LLC
  • Honorable Mention Lowe’s Home Improvement

GRILL/BBQ DEALER

  • Winner Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
  • Honorable Mention Bowmans Home & Garden
  • Honorable Mention Harper’s Kitchens & Appliance
  • Honorable Mention Lowe’s Home Improvement

HARDWARE STORE

  • Winner Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Honorable Mention Carroll County True Value
  • Honorable Mention Green’s Ace Home Center
  • Honorable Mention The Home Depot

HOME HEATING OIL/PROPANE DEALER

  • Winner Tevis Energy
  • Honorable Mention A/1 Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.
  • Honorable Mention Southern States - Mount Airy Cooperative
  • Honorable Mention Suburban Propane

HOME REMODELING COMPANY

  • Winner JFJ & Sons Construction,
  • Restoration and Remodeling
  • Honorable Mention Brothers Services Company
  • Honorable Mention Realty FX Handyman Services
  • Honorable Mention S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows

HVAC CONTRACTOR

  • Winner Modern Comfort Systems, Inc.
  • Honorable Mention A/1 Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.
  • Honorable Mention Design Flow Heating & Cooling LLC
  • Honorable Mention Naylor Plumbing Heating & AC

KITCHEN REMODELER

  • Winner JFJ & Sons Construction,
  • Restoration and Remodeling
  • Honorable Mention Brothers Services Company
  • Honorable Mention Eldersburg Renovations
  • Honorable Mention P.A. Martin & Sons, LLC

LANDSCAPING SERVICE

  • Winner Precision Property Service
  • Honorable Mention Grasshopper Lawn and Landscape
  • Honorable Mention Linwood Lawn & Landscape
  • Honorable Mention Wakefield Valley Nursery

LAWN MOWER/TRACTOR DEALER

  • Winner Finch Services, Inc
  • Honorable Mention Liberty Discount Lawn Equipment
  • Honorable Mention Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Honorable Mention Rippeon Equipment Co

LAWN/GARDEN CENTER

  • Winner Bowman’s Home & Garden
  • Honorable Mention Dick’s Garden Center & Landscape Contractor
  • Honorable Mention Local Homestead Products LLC
  • Honorable Mention Lowe’s Home Improvement

LOCKSMITH

  • Winner Colonial Lock Service Inc

NEW HOME BUILDER

  • Winner Custom Construction of Carroll County
  • Honorable Mention Bob Ward New Homes At Carroll
  • Honorable Mention J.A. Myers Homes
  • Honorable Mention Ryan Homes at Caple Ridge

PAINTING CONTRACTOR

  • Winner Cutting Edge Custom Painting
  • Honorable Mention Witte Custom Painting

PAVING CONTRACTOR

  • Winner C J Miller Llc
  • Honorable Mention Astlin Concrete Contractors
  • Honorable Mention Bollinger and Brooks
  • Honorable Mention Deer Park Paving & Excavating

PEST CONTROL SERVICE

  • Winner Home Guard Termite, Pest, and Home Services
  • Honorable Mention Excello West Exterminating Co
  • Honorable Mention Fogle’s Pest & Termite
  • Honorable Mention Terminix

PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

  • Winner Tim Crews Plumbing
  • Honorable Mention Atlantic Blue Water Services
  • Honorable Mention Hochheiser Plumbing & Heating
  • Honorable Mention Mabe Plumbing LLC

POOL/SPA DEALER

  • Winner Gallagher Pools & Spas
  • Honorable Mention Carroll County Swimming Pools
  • Honorable Mention North Carroll Pools & Spas
  • Honorable Mention Waterworks Pools & Spas, Inc.

ROOFING CONTRACTOR

  • Winner DWM Roofing
  • Honorable Mention M. Cimino Contractors LLC
  • Honorable Mention Roof Right Inc.
  • Honorable Mention S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows

SEPTIC TANK CLEANING

  • Winner Fogle’s Septic Services
  • Honorable Mention Freedom Septic Service
  • Honorable Mention Fringer Septic Tank Cleaning
  • Honorable Mention Walsh Septic Service

WATER SOFTENING/CONDITIONING

  • Winner Atlantic Blue Water Services
  • Honorable Mention Apple Plumbing, Heating, & Air
  • Honorable Mention R & G Water Systems, Inc.
  • Honorable Mention Sterling Quality Water

BEST OTHERS

ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY

  • Winner Carroll Lutheran Village
  • Honorable Mention Brightview Westminster Ridge
  • Honorable Mention Golden Crest
  • Honorable Mention Lorien Taneytown

CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

  • Winner Zepp’s Christmas Tree Farm
  • Honorable Mention Hirt Tree Farm
  • Honorable Mention Pine Valley Farms (Sykesville Md)
  • Honorable Mention Thomas Tree Farm

DANCE STUDIO

  • Winner Tami Gee’s Studio of Dance Inc
  • Honorable Mention Jump, Move, Dance
  • Honorable Mention Savage Dance Co
  • Honorable Mention Taneytown Dance Center

KARATE/MARTIAL ARTS SCHOOL

  • Winner Tristar Martial Arts Academy
  • Honorable Mention Global Martial Arts & Fitness
  • Honorable Mention Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Maryland (Finksburg)
  • Honorable Mention Global Martial Arts Academy

MUSIC LESSONS

  • Winner Coffey Music
  • Honorable Mention Hess Music
  • Honorable Mention Jennifer Stetson’s Piano Studio
  • Honorable Mention Lydia’s Piano Studio
  • Honorable Mention Menchey Music Service, Inc.

NURSING HOME

  • Winner Carroll Lutheran Village
  • Honorable Mention Fairhaven
  • Honorable Mention Golden Crest
  • Honorable Mention Long View Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare

PLACE FOR BIRTHDAY PARTIES

  • Winner Players Fun Zone
  • Honorable Mention Mt. Airy Lanes
  • Honorable Mention Stratosphere
  • Honorable Mention Thunderhead Bowl & Grill

RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

  • Winner Carroll Lutheran Village
  • Honorable Mention Brightview Westminster Ridge Senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care
  • Honorable Mention Carroll Vista
  • Honorable Mention Fairhaven

STORAGE FACILITY

  • Winner ezStorage
  • Honorable Mention Lizzie’s Locker
  • Honorable Mention Melrose
  • Honorable Mention Twin Arch Self Storage

