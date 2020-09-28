Readers choose Carroll’s Best for 2020 in food, services, shopping and events

Your votes are in! See how Carroll County Times readers voted in Carroll County’s Best 2020.
BEST DINING EXPERIENCE
BANQUET FACILITY
- Winner Antrim 1844
- Honorable Mention Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Greenmount Station
- Honorable Mention Liberatores Ristorante
CATERER
- Winner Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
- Honorable Mention Blue Bistro & Catering
- Honorable Mention Rocksalt Grille
- Honorable Mention Salerno’s Restaurant & Catering
FAMILY DINING
- Winner Rocksalt Grille
- Honorable Mention Fratellis Italian Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Mediterraneo
- Honorable Mention Oscar’s Alehouse
HAPPY HOUR
- Winner Rocksalt Grille
- Honorable Mention Greenmount Station
- Honorable Mention O’Lordan’s
- Honorable Mention Oscar’s Alehouse
NIGHT SPOT
- Winner 1623 Brewing Company
- Honorable Mention Maggie’s Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Rafael’s Restaurant
- Honorable Mention The Stables at Westminster
PATIO/DECK DINING
- Winner Rocksalt Grille
- Honorable Mention E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
- Honorable Mention O’Lordan’s
- Honorable Mention Rafael’s Restaurant
ROMANTIC DINING
- Winner Rocksalt Grille
- Honorable Mention Fratellis Italian Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Paradiso Ristorante
- Honorable Mention The Smokehouse Restaurant at Antrim 1844
WAIT STAFF/CUSTOMER SERVICE
- Winner Chick-fil-A
- Honorable Mention Basta Pasta Eldersburg
- Honorable Mention Fratellis Italian Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Rocksalt Grille
BEST RESTAURANTS/FOOD
BAGELS
- Winner Kismet Cafe
- Honorable Mention JeannieBird Baking Company
- Honorable Mention Panera Bread
- Honorable Mention Snickerdoodles Bakery & Coffee House
BAKERY
- Winner Bertucco’s Bakery
- Honorable Mention JeannieBird Baking Company
- Honorable Mention Snickerdoodles Bakery & Coffee House
- Honorable Mention Starry Night Bakery
BREAKFAST
- Winner Dutch Corner Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Baugher’s Restaurant
- Honorable Mention French Twist
- Honorable Mention JeannieBird Baking Company
BUFFET
- Winner Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Daughters Cafe of Hampstead
- Honorable Mention Johanssons Dining House
BURGERS
- Winner Oscar’s Alehouse
- Honorable Mention E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
- Honorable Mention Five Guys
- Honorable Mention Rafael’s Restaurant
CHINESE RESTAURANT
- Winner Forbidden City Chinese Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Asian Sakae
- Honorable Mention China Manor
- Honorable Mention Hunan Garden
COFFEE
- Winner Pork and Beans Store at Hahn’s of Westminster
- Honorable Mention Dunkin'
- Honorable Mention Furnace Hills Coffee
- Honorable Mention JeannieBird Baking Company
- Honorable Mention The French Twist Cafe
COLDEST BEER
- Winner 1623 Brewing Company
- Honorable Mention Greenmount Station
- Honorable Mention Oscar’s Alehouse
- Honorable Mention Pub Dog Brewing Company
CRAB CAKE
- Winner Fratellis Italian Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Basta Pasta Eldersburg
- Honorable Mention Maggie’s Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Rocksalt Grille
DELI
- Winner Big Belly Deli
- Honorable Mention Blue Bistro & Catering
- Honorable Mention Giulianova Inc
- Honorable Mention Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli
DESSERT
- Winner Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli
- Honorable Mention Bertucco’s Bakery
- Honorable Mention Fratellis Italian Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Starry Night Bakery
DINER
- Winner Baugher’s Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Dutch Corner Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Greenmount Station
- Honorable Mention Plum Crazy Diner
FAST FOOD
- Winner Chick-fil-A
- Honorable Mention Burger King
- Honorable Mention Five Guys
- Honorable Mention Taco Bell
FRIED CHICKEN
- Winner Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Baugher’s Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Friendly Farm Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Royal Farms
HOT WINGS
- Winner Buffalo Wild Wings
- Honorable Mention E W Beck’s Restaurant & Pub
- Honorable Mention Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
- Honorable Mention Upper Deck
ICE CREAM
- Winner Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli
- Mention J J Hoffmans Creamery
- Honorable Mention The Cow
- Honorable Mention The Sundae Shack
ITALIAN RESTAURANT
- Winner Fratellis Italian Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Basta Pasta Eldersburg
- Honorable Mention Liberatores Ristorante
- Honorable Mention Mediterraneo
MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- Winner Papa Joe’s Mexican Restaurant
- Honorable Mention CINCO DE MAYO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND BAR
- Honorable Mention Los Aztecas
- Honorable Mention LunaZul
MILKSHAKE
- Winner Hoffman’s Ice Cream & Deli
- Honorable Mention Chick-fil-A
- Honorable Mention J J Hoffmans Creamery
- Honorable Mention The Cow
PIT BBQ
- Winner Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
- Honorable Mention Char’d Barbecue
- Honorable Mention MISSION BBQ
- Honorable Mention Smoky’s BBQ
PIZZA
- Winner Genova’s To Go
- Honorable Mention Classico Pizzeria
- Honorable Mention Ledo Pizza
- Honorable Mention Mediterraneo
SALAD BAR
- Winner Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Giant Food
- Honorable Mention Molli’s Cafe
- Honorable Mention Weis Markets
SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
- Winner Rocksalt Grille
- Honorable Mention Captain Dan’s Crabhouse
- Honorable Mention Fratellis Italian Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Maryland Mallet Restaurant & Smokehouse Pub
STEAK RESTAURANT
- Winner Texas Roadhouse
- Honorable Mention Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Michael’s of Hampstead
- Honorable Mention The Smokehouse Restaurant at Antrim 1844
STEAMED CRABS
- Winner Blue Point Crab House
- Honorable Mention Captain Dan’s Crabhouse
- Honorable Mention Maryland Mallet Restaurant & Smokehouse Pub
- Honorable Mention Steamin Mad Crabs
SUBS
- Winner Genova’s To Go
- Honorable Mention Big Belly Deli
- Honorable Mention Firehouse Subs
- Honorable Mention Original Pizza
- Honorable Mention Roberto’s Pizza
SUSHI
- Winner J & Y Sushi Restaurant
- Honorable Mention Asian Sakae
- Honorable Mention Katana’s
- Honorable Mention Sushi Q5
TEA ROOM
- Winner The Kate Pearl Tea Room
- Honorable Mention Linens & Lace Tea Room
- Honorable Mention Sweet Simplici-Tea
- Honorable Mention tCUP cafe
BEST SERVICES
ACCOUNTING OFFICE
- Winner Sturgill & Associates LLP
- Honorable Mention Hull Company Accountants, Inc.
- Honorable Mention Jones, Lakin & Company, CPAs, PC
- Honorable Mention My Tax Lady
AUTO BODY REPAIR
- Winner Mudgett’s Auto Body Repair
- Honorable Mention Staley’s Body Shop Inc.
- Honorable Mention Caples Car Care
- Honorable Mention Joe’s Garage
AUTO GLASS REPAIR
- Winner Westminster Auto Glass
- Honorable Mention Clear Choice Auto Glass
- Honorable Mention Safelite AutoGlass
- Honorable Mention Westminster Glass & Mirror Inc
AUTO SERVICE CENTER
- Winner Caples Car Care
- Honorable Mention Barnes Service Center
- Honorable Mention Joe’s Garage
- Honorable Mention Lee’s Automotive
BANK
- Winner PNC Bank
- Honorable Mention BB&T
- Honorable Mention Farmers & Merchants
- Honorable Mention New Windsor State Bank
BARBER SHOP
- Winner Rhoten’s Barber Shop
- Honorable Mention HeadMasters Grooming Salon for Men
- Honorable Mention Krysztof’s Barber Shop
- Honorable Mention Nana and Pop’s Barbershop
CAR WASH
- Winner Westminster Car Wash & Detailing
- Honorable Mention Duke’s Car Wash Westminster
- Honorable Mention Keith’s Car Wash
- Honorable Mention Reda’s Mobile Detailing
CARPET CLEANING
- Winner Perfectly Maid
- Honorable Mention Chem-Dry Advantage II
- Honorable Mention Hydro Clean
- Honorable Mention Jen’s Cleaning
CHIROPRACTIC OFFICE
- Winner Freedom Chiropractic & Rehab
- Honorable Mention Carroll Chiropractic and Sports Injury Center
- Honorable Mention K & S Chiropractic: Eldersburg Sykesville
- Honorable Mention Lewis Family Chiropractic
COMPUTER REPAIR
- Winner Carroll Computer Connection
- Honorable Mention Down the Street IT
- Honorable Mention Staples
- Honorable Mention Tomlin Technology, Inc
DAY SPA
- Winner The Spa on West Main
- Honorable Mention Bello Hair & Nails
- Honorable Mention Freestyle Hair & Body Spa
- Honorable Mention Restore Therapy Spa
DENTAL OFFICE
- Winner Finksburg Dental Associates & Carroll County Dental Associates
- Honorable Mention All Smiles Care
- Honorable Mention Ellis Hollie B DDS
- Honorable Mention Resh Family Dentistry
DRY CLEANER
- Winner Admiral West Cleaners
- Honorable Mention Avenue Tailor, Cleaners & Shoe Repair
- Honorable Mention C & C Cleaners & Tailors
- Honorable Mention Care Cleaners Westminster
EVENT/WEDDING PLANNER
- Winner Events by Lexi
- Honorable Mention Events by Michele
- Honorable Mention Katie Price Events
- Honorable Mention Montagu Meadows
EVENT/WEDDING VENUE
- Winner Montagu Meadows
- Honorable Mention Antrim 1844
- Honorable Mention Carroll County FarmMuseum
- Honorable Mention Martin’s Westminster
BEST EYE CARE
- Winner Center For Total Eye Care
- Honorable Mention Carroll Eye Care
- Honorable Mention Dr. Andrew Kessler (Carroll Vision Center)
- Honorable Mention Levin Eyecare - Westminister
FAMILY PHYSICIAN
- Winner Magass Family Medicine & Urgent Care
- Honorable Mention BW Primary Care
- Honorable Mention Carroll Primary Care, PA
- Honorable Mention Liberty Pediatrics and Family Medicine
FLORIST
- Winner The Cutting Garden Westminster
- Honorable Mention Flowers by Evelyn
- Honorable Mention Hutchinson’s Flowers Inc
- Honorable Mention Petals Flowers & Gifts LLC
FUNERAL HOME
- Winner Fletcher Funeral Home And Cremation Services, PA
- Honorable Mention Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
- Honorable Mention Eline Funeral Homes
- Honorable Mention Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel
HAIR SALON
- Winner The Spa on West Main
- Honorable Mention Artistic Edge Salon and Spa
- Honorable Mention Bello Hair & Nails
- Honorable Mention Elements of Style Salon & Day Spa
HEALTH/FITNESS CENTER
- Winner Downtown Yoga
- Honorable Mention Blackbird Crossfit
- Honorable Mention Dani K Gym & Wellness
- Honorable Mention Planet Fitness
HEATING/AIR CONDITIONING
- Winner Modern Comfort Systems, Inc.
- Honorable Mention A-Quality Heating & Air Conditioning
- Honorable Mention ColtLee Mechanical
- Honorable Mention Will Air LLC
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE
- Winner Perfectly Maid
- Honorable Mention Jen’s Cleaning
- Honorable Mention Mer-Maids
- Honorable Mention Polished, LLC
INDEPENDENT PHARMACY
- Winner Finksburg Pharmacy
- Honorable Mention Anchor Pharmacy
- Honorable Mention Family Pharmacy of Hampstead (a Healthmart Pharmacy)
- Honorable Mention McDougall’s Pharmacy
INVESTMENT CENTER
- Winner Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
- Honorable Mention Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Ben Rogers, AAMS®
- Honorable Mention NWSB Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank
- Honorable Mention Puckett & Sturgill Financial Group - LPL Financial Advisors
KENNEL
- Winner Airpark Animal Hospital Ltd
- Honorable Mention Lucky Stars Country Kennels
- Honorable Mention Misty Ridge Animal Resort
- Honorable Mention We’ve Gone To the Dogs
LICENSED DAY CARE CENTER
- Winner New Beginnings Christian Learning
- Honorable Mention Carroll Child Care and Learning Center Inc
- Honorable Mention Celebree School of Westminster
- Honorable Mention Little People’s Place
LOCAL INSURANCE AGENCY
- Winner Bollinger & Brooks Construction, Inc.
- Honorable Mention Erie Insurance
- Honorable Mention Passauer & Miller Insurance
- Honorable Mention Tim Hopkins - State Farm Insurance Agent
MASSAGE
- Winner The Spa on West Main
- Honorable Mention Baltimore Sports Recovery
- Honorable Mention Bello Hair & Nails
- Honorable Mention Restore Therapy Spa
MORTGAGE COMPANY
- Winner Farmers & Merchants
- Honorable Mention Bank of America
- Honorable Mention PNC Bank
NAIL SALON
- Winner Bello Hair & Nails
- Honorable Mention Artistic Edge Salon and Spa
- Honorable Mention Citron Organic Nail Lounge
- Honorable Mention The Spa on West Main
ORTHODONTIC CARE
- Winner PSJ Orthodontics
- Honorable Mention Carroll County Dental Associates (Dr. Fallahi)
- Honorable Mention Carroll County Dental Specialists
- Honorable Mention Mt. Airy Children’s Dental Associates, David M. Hasson, DMD and Associates
PET GROOMING
- Winner Buddy’s Place Dog Grooming LLC
- Honorable Mention Fancy Paws Grooming Salon
- Honorable Mention Happy Dog Grooming Salon
- Honorable Mention Norma’s K-9 Designs, LLC.
PHYSICAL THERAPY
- Winner Prime Physical Therapy
- Honorable Mention LifeBridge Health Physical Therapy
- Honorable Mention Pivot Physical Therapy
- Honorable Mention Therafit Rehab
PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER
- Winner Frozen in Time Photography
- Honorable Mention Kelly Heck
- Honorable Mention Madeline Serio
- Honorable Mention Sarah Wockenfuss Photography
REAL ESTATE AGENCY
- Winner REMAX Solutions
- Honorable Mention Atlas Premier Realty
- Honorable Mention Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty | Westminster
- Honorable Mention Fales Realty
REAL ESTATE AGENT
- Winner Chris Ciccarelli - Berkshire Hathway
- Honorable Mention Edward Treadwell
- Honorable Mention Jeannette Hitchcock
- Honorable Mention Stanley Groves
RENTAL CENTER
- Winner Ben’s Rentals
- Honorable Mention Rental Solutions and Events
SIGN SHOP
- Winner Maryland Print House
- Honorable Mention Ink Splash Vehicle Wraps, Signage & Apparel
- Honorable Mention Shannon-Baum Signs
- Honorable Mention Woodland Signs
TANNING SALON
- Winner Dani K Gym & Wellness
- Honorable Mention Hollywood Tans
- Honorable Mention Hotspot Tan
- Honorable Mention Malibu Tan
TATTOO PARLOR
- Winner Little Vinnies Tattoos
- Honorable Mention Bullets Ink
- Honorable Mention House of Madness
- Honorable Mention Westminster Tattoo Company
TOWING COMPANY
- Winner Top Notch Towing & Recovery, Inc.
- Honorable Mention A&D Auto Parts and Towing
- Honorable Mention Green’s Garage & Towing
- Honorable Mention Leckron’s Towing & Storing
TRAVEL AGENCY
- Winner Dreamers Travel
- Honorable Mention AAA Westminster Store
- Honorable Mention Absolute Travel
- Honorable Mention Cupcake Castles Travel, Agent Jamie OConnor
- Honorable Mention Travel & Tours Unlimited Inc
VETERINARY CLINIC
- Winner Airpark Animal Hospital Ltd
- Honorable Mention Maryland Mobile Veterinary Clinic, LLC
- Honorable Mention Rolling Hills Animal Hospital
- Honorable Mention Westminster Veterinary Hospital
BEST SHOPPING
ANTIQUES
- Winner Westminster Antique Mall
- Honorable Mention Cotton & Co Vintage Boutique
AUTO DEALER - USED CAR SALES
- Winner Hampstead Pre-Owned
- Honorable Mention Jarboe Motors
- Honorable Mention Koons Westminster Toyota
- Honorable Mention United Used Cars Inc
AUTO DEALER -NEW CAR SALES
- Winner Koons Westminster Toyota
- Honorable Mention Crouse Ford
- Honorable Mention Heritage Honda Westminster
- Honorable Mention Len Stoler Automotive
AUTO PARTS
- Winner Advance Auto Parts
- Honorable Mention AutoZone Auto Parts
- Honorable Mention Carquest Auto Parts - Hampstead Auto Parts
- Honorable Mention NAPA Auto Parts - Carroll Motor Supply Company
BATTERY SHOP
- Winner Battery Warehouse
- Honorable Mention Interstate Battery System
BICYCLE SHOP
- Winner Race Pace Bicycles
- Honorable Mention Patapsco Bicycles
- Honorable Mention White’s Bicycles
BUTCHER
- Winner Bullock’s Country Meats & Farm Market
- Honorable Mention Local Homestead Products LLC
- Honorable Mention Miller’s Food Market Inc
- Honorable Mention Wagner Meats, LLC
CELL PHONE STORE
- Winner Verizon
- Honorable Mention AT&T Store
- Honorable Mention Target
COLLECTIBLES STORE
- Winner Westminster Antique Mall
- Honorable Mention Lupton’s Sports Collectibles
- Honorable Mention Mendy’s Baseball Memorabilia
COMPUTER RETAILER
- Winner Staples
- Honorable Mention Caouette Micro Computers LLC
CONSIGNMENT SHOP
- Winner Cultivated
- Honorable Mention Cotton & Co Vintage Boutique
- Honorable Mention NESAP Thrift Store
- Honorable Mention White Rabbit Thrift Boutique at Carroll Hospital
CONVENIENCE STORE
- Winner Wawa
- Honorable Mention Little George’s Pizzas, Subs & Groceries
- Honorable Mention Royal Farms
- Honorable Mention Sheetz #652
CRAFTS STORE
- Winner Michaels
- Honorable Mention Photo Scraps
DEPARTMENT STORE
- Winner Boscov’s
- Honorable Mention Cultivated
- Honorable Mention HomeGoods
- Honorable Mention Kohl’s
- Honorable Mention Target
DRUG STORE
- Winner CVS
- Honorable Mention Finksburg Pharmacy
- Honorable Mention Target
- Honorable Mention Walgreens
FORMAL WEAR
- Winner Country View Tuxedo & Wedding Accessories and Gift Shop
- Honorable Mention Love It! at Stella’s Bridal & Fashions
- Honorable Mention LUX Boutique
JEWELRY STORE
- Winner Shipley’s Fine Jewelry
- Honorable Mention DK Jewelers
- Honorable Mention Miki’s Treasures
- Honorable Mention Pomeroy Jewelers
LIQUOR STORE
- Winner Rite Aid Liquors
- Honorable Mention College Square Liquors
- Honorable Mention House of Liquors
- Honorable Mention Total Discount Liquors
MUSIC STORE
- Winner Coffey Music
- Honorable Mention Hess Music
- Honorable Mention Menchey Music Service, Inc.
PET SHOP
- Winner Bowmans Feed & Pet
- Honorable Mention Pet Valu
- Honorable Mention Petco
- Honorable Mention PetSmart
- Honorable Mention The Mill of Hampstead
SPORTING GOOD STORE
- Winner DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Honorable Mention Play It Again Sports
- Honorable Mention Run Moore
- Honorable Mention Tri Sport Junction
SUPERMARKET
- Winner Miller’s Food Market Inc
- Honorable Mention ALDI
- Honorable Mention Martin’s Food
- Honorable Mention Weis Markets
THRIFT STORE
- Winner White Rabbit Thrift Boutique at Carroll Hospital
- Honorable Mention Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center
- Honorable Mention NESAP Thrift Store
- Honorable Mention Second Chances
TIRE DEALER
- Winner Barnes Service Center
- Honorable Mention Bay Area Tire & Service
- Honorable Mention BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Honorable Mention Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers
WINE SELECTION
- Winner Total Discount Liquors
- Honorable Mention College Square Liquors
- Honorable Mention Cranberry Liquors
- Honorable Mention Rite Aid Liquors
BEST THINGS PLACES
BED & BREAKFAST
- Winner Antrim 1844
- Honorable Mention Georges on York B&B
- Honorable Mention Winchester Country Inn
BINGO
- Winner Gamber & Community Fire Company
- Honorable Mention Manchester Volunteer Fire Department
- Honorable Mention Pleasant Valley Community Fire Department
- Honorable Mention Reese Volunteer Fire Company
CARNIVAL
- Winner Reese Volunteer Fire Company
- Honorable Mention Gamber & Community Fire Company
- Honorable Mention Hampstead Volunteer Fire Co
- Honorable Mention Winfield & Community Fire Co
CARROLL COUNTY EVENT
- Winner Maryland Wine Festival
- Honorable Mention Carroll Arts Center Peep Show
- Honorable Mention Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair
- Honorable Mention MREC Garden Party
COMMUNITY PARK
- Winner Piney Run Park
- Honorable Mention Christmas Tree Park
- Honorable Mention Leister Park
- Honorable Mention Westminster Community Pond
FISHING HOLE
- Winner Piney Run Park
- Honorable Mention Carroll County Agriculture Center
- Honorable Mention Lake Hashawha
- Honorable Mention Liberty Resevoir
GOLF COURSE
- Winner Island Green Family Fun Center
- Honorable Mention Oakmont Green Golf Course
- Honorable Mention Piney Branch Golf Course
- Honorable Mention The Links at Challedon
LOCAL ART GALLERY
- Winner Carroll Arts Center
PLACE TO LISTEN TO MUSIC
- Winner The Stables at Westminster
- Honorable Mention 1623 Brewing Company
- Honorable Mention Frankie’s Bar and Grill
- Honorable Mention Willet Family Farm
SUMMER CAMP
- Winner River Valley Ranch
- Honorable Mention ABC Care, Inc.
- Honorable Mention Living History Camp
- Honorable Mention The Hill Family YMCA
SWIMMING POOL
- Winner Westminster Riding Club
- Honorable Mention Coppermine 4 Seasons
- Honorable Mention Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club
- Honorable Mention Manchester Swimming Pool
WINERY
- Winner Old Westminster Winery
- Honorable Mention Black Ankle Vineyards
- Honorable Mention Linganore Winecellars
- Honorable Mention Serpent Ridge Vineyard
BEST HOME & GARDEN
CARPET/FLOORING COMPANY
- Winner Traynor’s Floors & Carpet
- Honorable Mention The Carpet Workshop
- Honorable Mention Towne Pride Interiors
CHIMNEY CLEANING SERVICE
- Winner Westminster Chimney Sweep
- Honorable Mention Ash Away Chimney Services
- Honorable Mention Miller’s Chimney Sweep
ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
- Winner Tim Kyle Electrical Service
- Honorable Mention Brosenne Electric Service Inc
- Honorable Mention Brothers Services Company
- Honorable Mention Westminster Electrical Service
FENCING COMPANY
- Winner CCC Fence
- Honorable Mention Invisible Fence Brand of Carroll County
- Honorable Mention The Mill of Hampstead
- Honorable Mention Thor’s Hammer & Forge
FIREPLACE/HEARTH DEALER
- Winner Tevis Home
- Honorable Mention Ash Away Chimney Services
FURNITURE STORE
- Winner KELLY + CO.
- Honorable Mention Boscov’s
- Honorable Mention Gavigan’s Furniture
- Honorable Mention HomeGoods
GARDEN CENTER/NURSERY
- Winner Bowman’s Home & Garden
- Honorable Mention Bupperts/ Doran’s Chance Farm Inc.
- Honorable Mention Local Homestead Products LLC
- Honorable Mention Lowe’s Home Improvement
GRILL/BBQ DEALER
- Winner Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse
- Honorable Mention Bowmans Home & Garden
- Honorable Mention Harper’s Kitchens & Appliance
- Honorable Mention Lowe’s Home Improvement
HARDWARE STORE
- Winner Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Honorable Mention Carroll County True Value
- Honorable Mention Green’s Ace Home Center
- Honorable Mention The Home Depot
HOME HEATING OIL/PROPANE DEALER
- Winner Tevis Energy
- Honorable Mention A/1 Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.
- Honorable Mention Southern States - Mount Airy Cooperative
- Honorable Mention Suburban Propane
HOME REMODELING COMPANY
- Winner JFJ & Sons Construction,
- Restoration and Remodeling
- Honorable Mention Brothers Services Company
- Honorable Mention Realty FX Handyman Services
- Honorable Mention S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows
HVAC CONTRACTOR
- Winner Modern Comfort Systems, Inc.
- Honorable Mention A/1 Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.
- Honorable Mention Design Flow Heating & Cooling LLC
- Honorable Mention Naylor Plumbing Heating & AC
KITCHEN REMODELER
- Winner JFJ & Sons Construction,
- Restoration and Remodeling
- Honorable Mention Brothers Services Company
- Honorable Mention Eldersburg Renovations
- Honorable Mention P.A. Martin & Sons, LLC
LANDSCAPING SERVICE
- Winner Precision Property Service
- Honorable Mention Grasshopper Lawn and Landscape
- Honorable Mention Linwood Lawn & Landscape
- Honorable Mention Wakefield Valley Nursery
LAWN MOWER/TRACTOR DEALER
- Winner Finch Services, Inc
- Honorable Mention Liberty Discount Lawn Equipment
- Honorable Mention Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Honorable Mention Rippeon Equipment Co
LAWN/GARDEN CENTER
- Winner Bowman’s Home & Garden
- Honorable Mention Dick’s Garden Center & Landscape Contractor
- Honorable Mention Local Homestead Products LLC
- Honorable Mention Lowe’s Home Improvement
LOCKSMITH
- Winner Colonial Lock Service Inc
NEW HOME BUILDER
- Winner Custom Construction of Carroll County
- Honorable Mention Bob Ward New Homes At Carroll
- Honorable Mention J.A. Myers Homes
- Honorable Mention Ryan Homes at Caple Ridge
PAINTING CONTRACTOR
- Winner Cutting Edge Custom Painting
- Honorable Mention Witte Custom Painting
PAVING CONTRACTOR
- Winner C J Miller Llc
- Honorable Mention Astlin Concrete Contractors
- Honorable Mention Bollinger and Brooks
- Honorable Mention Deer Park Paving & Excavating
PEST CONTROL SERVICE
- Winner Home Guard Termite, Pest, and Home Services
- Honorable Mention Excello West Exterminating Co
- Honorable Mention Fogle’s Pest & Termite
- Honorable Mention Terminix
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
- Winner Tim Crews Plumbing
- Honorable Mention Atlantic Blue Water Services
- Honorable Mention Hochheiser Plumbing & Heating
- Honorable Mention Mabe Plumbing LLC
POOL/SPA DEALER
- Winner Gallagher Pools & Spas
- Honorable Mention Carroll County Swimming Pools
- Honorable Mention North Carroll Pools & Spas
- Honorable Mention Waterworks Pools & Spas, Inc.
ROOFING CONTRACTOR
- Winner DWM Roofing
- Honorable Mention M. Cimino Contractors LLC
- Honorable Mention Roof Right Inc.
- Honorable Mention S&K Roofing, Siding and Windows
SEPTIC TANK CLEANING
- Winner Fogle’s Septic Services
- Honorable Mention Freedom Septic Service
- Honorable Mention Fringer Septic Tank Cleaning
- Honorable Mention Walsh Septic Service
WATER SOFTENING/CONDITIONING
- Winner Atlantic Blue Water Services
- Honorable Mention Apple Plumbing, Heating, & Air
- Honorable Mention R & G Water Systems, Inc.
- Honorable Mention Sterling Quality Water
BEST OTHERS
ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY
- Winner Carroll Lutheran Village
- Honorable Mention Brightview Westminster Ridge
- Honorable Mention Golden Crest
- Honorable Mention Lorien Taneytown
CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
- Winner Zepp’s Christmas Tree Farm
- Honorable Mention Hirt Tree Farm
- Honorable Mention Pine Valley Farms (Sykesville Md)
- Honorable Mention Thomas Tree Farm
DANCE STUDIO
- Winner Tami Gee’s Studio of Dance Inc
- Honorable Mention Jump, Move, Dance
- Honorable Mention Savage Dance Co
- Honorable Mention Taneytown Dance Center
KARATE/MARTIAL ARTS SCHOOL
- Winner Tristar Martial Arts Academy
- Honorable Mention Global Martial Arts & Fitness
- Honorable Mention Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Maryland (Finksburg)
- Honorable Mention Global Martial Arts Academy
MUSIC LESSONS
- Winner Coffey Music
- Honorable Mention Hess Music
- Honorable Mention Jennifer Stetson’s Piano Studio
- Honorable Mention Lydia’s Piano Studio
- Honorable Mention Menchey Music Service, Inc.
NURSING HOME
- Winner Carroll Lutheran Village
- Honorable Mention Fairhaven
- Honorable Mention Golden Crest
- Honorable Mention Long View Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare
PLACE FOR BIRTHDAY PARTIES
- Winner Players Fun Zone
- Honorable Mention Mt. Airy Lanes
- Honorable Mention Stratosphere
- Honorable Mention Thunderhead Bowl & Grill
RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
- Winner Carroll Lutheran Village
- Honorable Mention Brightview Westminster Ridge Senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care
- Honorable Mention Carroll Vista
- Honorable Mention Fairhaven
STORAGE FACILITY
- Winner ezStorage
- Honorable Mention Lizzie’s Locker
- Honorable Mention Melrose
- Honorable Mention Twin Arch Self Storage