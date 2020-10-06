Advertisement Advertisement 2020 Carroll's Best Carroll County 2020 Carroll's Best restaurants, food and dining experiences Oct 06, 2020 at 9:00 AM Results from the 2020 Carroll's Best Readers Choice contest for best restaurants, food and dining experiences. Next Gallery PHOTOS 2019 Carroll's Best: Reader's picks for the best things to do and places to go in Carroll County Advertisement 2020 Carroll's Best 2020 Carroll's Best 2019 Carroll's Best restaurants, food and dining experiences Results from the 2019 Carroll's Best Readers Choice contest for best restaurants, food and dining experiences. Oct 4, 2019 Advertisement