The Reese Carnival was named best carnival in the 2019 Carroll's Best contest. (Brian Krista / Carroll County Times)

Results from the 2019 Carroll’s Best Readers Choice contest for things to do or places to go in Carroll County.

Best Bed & Breakfast

WINNER: Antrim 1844 Country House Hotel, Taneytown

HONORABLE MENTION: The Inn at Norwood, Sykesville

HONORABLE MENTION: Solace the Bed & Breakfast, Westminster

Best Carnival

WINNER: Reese Carnival, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Gamber Carnival, Gamber

HONORABLE MENTION: Winfield Carnival, Sykesville

Best Carroll County Event

WINNER: The Maryland Wine Festival, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Westminster Fallfest, Westminster

Best Carroll County Golf Course

WINNER: Oakmont Green, Hampstead

HONORABLE MENTION: The Links at Challedon, Mt. Airy

HONORABLE MENTION: Piney Branch Golf Club, Upperco

Best Community Park

WINNER: Piney Run Park, Sykesville

HONORABLE MENTION: Westminster City Park, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Westminster Community Pond (Duck Pond), Westminster

Best Fishing Hole

WINNER: Piney Run Park, Sykesville

HONORABLE MENTION: Liberty Reservoir, Eldersburg

HONORABLE MENTION: Westminster Community Pond (Duck Pond), Westminster

Best Local Art Gallery

WINNER: Carroll Arts Center, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Gizmos Art, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Gallery 99 – Ain’t That a Frame, Westminster

Best Place to Listen to Music

WINNER: The Stables at Westminster, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Rafael’s, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Maggie’s, Westminster

Best Place to Play Bingo

WINNER: Reese Firehall, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Gamber Firehall, Gamber

HONORABLE MENTION: Sykesville Fire Department, Sykesville

Best Summer Camp

WINNER: River Valley Ranch, Manchester

HONORABLE MENTION: Tristar Martial Arts, Eldersburg

HONORABLE MENTION: YMCA, Westminster

Best Swimming Pool

WINNER: Four Seasons Sports Complex, Hampstead

HONORABLE MENTION: Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club, Manchester

HONORABLE MENTION: South Carroll Swim Club, Westminster

Best Winery

WINNER: Old Westminster Winery & Vineyard, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Linganore Winecellars, Mt. Airy

HONORABLE MENTION: Black Ankle Vineyards, Mt. Airy

Best Assisted Living Facility

WINNER: Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Lorien Health Services, Mt. Airy & Taneytown

HONORABLE MENTION: Brightview Westminster Ridge, Westminster

Best Christmas Tree Farm

WINNER: Thomas Tree Farm, Manchester

HONORABLE MENTION: Pine Valley Farms, Sykesville

HONORABLE MENTION: Hirt Tree Farm, Westminster

Best Dance Studio

WINNER: Tami Gee’s Studio of Dance Inc., Finksburg

HONORABLE MENTION: Jump, Move, Dance, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Taneytown Dance Center LLC, Taneytown

Best Karate/Martial Arts School

WINNER: Tristar Martial Arts, Eldersburg

HONORABLE MENTION: Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Maryland, Finksburg

HONORABLE MENTION: Global Martial Arts Academy, Hampstead

Best Music Lessons

WINNER: Coffey Music, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Hess Music, Manchester

HONORABLE MENTION: Menchey Music Service, Inc., Westminster

Best Nursing Home

WINNER: Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Lorien Health Services, Mt. Airy & Taneytown

HONORABLE MENTION: Longview Nursing Home Inc, Manchester

Best Place for Birthday Parties

WINNER: Stratosphere Trampoline Park, Eldersburg

HONORABLE MENTION: Players Fun Zone, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Tristar Martial Arts, Eldersburg

Best Retirement Community

WINNER: Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Carroll Vista, Taneytown

HONORABLE MENTION: Integrace Fairhaven, Sykesville

Best Storage Facility

WINNER: ezStorage, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION: Lizzie’s Lockers, Hampstead

HONORABLE MENTION: 140 Mini Storage, Finksburg

