Results from the 2019 Carroll’s Best Readers Choice contest for things to do or places to go in Carroll County.
Best Bed & Breakfast
WINNER: Antrim 1844 Country House Hotel, Taneytown
HONORABLE MENTION: The Inn at Norwood, Sykesville
HONORABLE MENTION: Solace the Bed & Breakfast, Westminster
Best Carnival
WINNER: Reese Carnival, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Gamber Carnival, Gamber
HONORABLE MENTION: Winfield Carnival, Sykesville
Best Carroll County Event
WINNER: The Maryland Wine Festival, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Westminster Fallfest, Westminster
Best Carroll County Golf Course
WINNER: Oakmont Green, Hampstead
HONORABLE MENTION: The Links at Challedon, Mt. Airy
HONORABLE MENTION: Piney Branch Golf Club, Upperco
Best Community Park
WINNER: Piney Run Park, Sykesville
HONORABLE MENTION: Westminster City Park, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Westminster Community Pond (Duck Pond), Westminster
Best Fishing Hole
WINNER: Piney Run Park, Sykesville
HONORABLE MENTION: Liberty Reservoir, Eldersburg
HONORABLE MENTION: Westminster Community Pond (Duck Pond), Westminster
Best Local Art Gallery
WINNER: Carroll Arts Center, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Gizmos Art, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Gallery 99 – Ain’t That a Frame, Westminster
Best Place to Listen to Music
WINNER: The Stables at Westminster, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Rafael’s, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Maggie’s, Westminster
Best Place to Play Bingo
WINNER: Reese Firehall, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Gamber Firehall, Gamber
HONORABLE MENTION: Sykesville Fire Department, Sykesville
Best Summer Camp
WINNER: River Valley Ranch, Manchester
HONORABLE MENTION: Tristar Martial Arts, Eldersburg
HONORABLE MENTION: YMCA, Westminster
Best Swimming Pool
WINNER: Four Seasons Sports Complex, Hampstead
HONORABLE MENTION: Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club, Manchester
HONORABLE MENTION: South Carroll Swim Club, Westminster
Best Winery
WINNER: Old Westminster Winery & Vineyard, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Linganore Winecellars, Mt. Airy
HONORABLE MENTION: Black Ankle Vineyards, Mt. Airy
Best Assisted Living Facility
WINNER: Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Lorien Health Services, Mt. Airy & Taneytown
HONORABLE MENTION: Brightview Westminster Ridge, Westminster
Best Christmas Tree Farm
WINNER: Thomas Tree Farm, Manchester
HONORABLE MENTION: Pine Valley Farms, Sykesville
HONORABLE MENTION: Hirt Tree Farm, Westminster
Best Dance Studio
WINNER: Tami Gee’s Studio of Dance Inc., Finksburg
HONORABLE MENTION: Jump, Move, Dance, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Taneytown Dance Center LLC, Taneytown
Best Karate/Martial Arts School
WINNER: Tristar Martial Arts, Eldersburg
HONORABLE MENTION: Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Maryland, Finksburg
HONORABLE MENTION: Global Martial Arts Academy, Hampstead
Best Music Lessons
WINNER: Coffey Music, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Hess Music, Manchester
HONORABLE MENTION: Menchey Music Service, Inc., Westminster
Best Nursing Home
WINNER: Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Lorien Health Services, Mt. Airy & Taneytown
HONORABLE MENTION: Longview Nursing Home Inc, Manchester
Best Place for Birthday Parties
WINNER: Stratosphere Trampoline Park, Eldersburg
HONORABLE MENTION: Players Fun Zone, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Tristar Martial Arts, Eldersburg
Best Retirement Community
WINNER: Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Carroll Vista, Taneytown
HONORABLE MENTION: Integrace Fairhaven, Sykesville
Best Storage Facility
WINNER: ezStorage, Westminster
HONORABLE MENTION: Lizzie’s Lockers, Hampstead
Latest 2019 Carroll's Best
HONORABLE MENTION: 140 Mini Storage, Finksburg