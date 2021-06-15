(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Carroll County Maryland Manchester Valley vs. Reservoir softball playoffs | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Jun 15, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Reservoir and Manchester Valley during a 3A state quarterfinal softball game at Reservoir High School on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Manchester Valley vs Reservoir softball Reservoir pitcher Kylee Gunkel delivers to a Manchester Valley batter during a 3A state quarterfinal softball game at Reservoir High School on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Manchester Valley vs Reservoir softball Reservoir's Maggie Frisvold sprints home to score the first run of a 3-run 1st inning against Manchester Valley during a 3A state quarterfinal softball game at Reservoir High School on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Manchester Valley vs Reservoir softball Manchester Valley's Erika Bitzel puts the tag on Reservoir's Madison Falby as she failed to gain third base during a 3A state quarterfinal softball game at Reservoir High School on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Manchester Valley vs Reservoir softball Manchester Valley shortstop Kasey Thomas ranges into the outfield to make a catch against a Reservoir batter during a 3A state quarterfinal softball game at Reservoir High School on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Manchester Valley vs Reservoir softball Reservoir pitcher Maggie Frisvold winds up in her delivery to a Manchester Valley batter during a 3A state quarterfinal softball game at Reservoir High School on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Manchester Valley vs Reservoir softball Manchester Valley's Jules Lynott takes aim at first base for a force out play during a 3A state quarterfinal softball game at Reservoir High School on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Manchester Valley vs Reservoir softball Reservoir infielders gather around pitcher Kylee Gunkel, center, as they celebrate an out against a Manchester Valley opponent during a 3A state quarterfinal softball game at Reservoir High School on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Manchester Valley vs Reservoir softball Manchester Valley's Alex Watts dives to second base but is unable to beat Reservoir runner Maddy Davis to record an out during a 3A state quarterfinal softball game at Reservoir High School on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Manchester Valley vs Reservoir softball Reservoir's Mia McGrath slides into home safely, scoring a run before the ball can reach Manchester Valley catcher Alex Carroll during a 3A state quarterfinal softball game at Reservoir High School on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Manchester Valley vs Reservoir softball Reservoir's Clare Andrews, right, celebrates after teammate Mia McGrath (10) scored a run to extend their lead over Manchester Valley during a 3A state quarterfinal softball game at Reservoir High School on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement