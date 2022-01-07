xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Snow blankets Carroll Friday | PHOTOS

Wind-blown snow covers the neighborhood along West Green Street in Westminster Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2022.
(Dylan Slagle)

By
Jan 07, 2022
An overnight snowstorm left Carroll blanketed in snow, in many places for the first time in the new year, Friday morning.
(Dylan Slagle)
Tim Gordon shovels snow from the sidewalk on East Main Street in Westminster after snow fell overnight Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)
Augustine Alfaro shovels snow from the sidewalk on East Main Street in Westminster after snow fell overnight Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)
Bob Lennon uses a tractor to clear snow from the driveway of his law firm on East Main Street in Westminster after snow fell overnight Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)
Carroll County Schools workers Jandell Haines, left, and Kelly Cheeks clear walkways outside Westminster West Middle School as windblown snow continues to drift Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)
A Carroll County plow truck clears residential streets in Westminster after snow fell early Friday, Jan 7, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)
Wind-blown snow covers the neighborhood along West Green Street in Westminster Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)
Carroll County Schools workers Kelly Cheeks and Jandell Haines clear walkways outside Westminster West Middle School as windblown snow continues to drift Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)
