(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County Maryland 2021 Carroll Biz Challenge | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle Aug 27, 2021 The Carroll Biz Challenge wrapped up with a live finale Thursday at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster. HOFFA Beans & Biscuit was awarded both people's choice and grand prize winner. (Dylan Slagle) Carroll Biz Challenge Masters of Ceremony Vince Buscemi, left, and Jon Weetman prepare to introduce the judges in the live finale of the 2021 Carroll Biz Challenge at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster Thursday, August 26, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Carroll Biz Challenge Judge Hlne Taylor throws an ax during a presentation by Moving Targets, on of the finalists in the Carroll Biz Challenge during the competition's finale at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster Thursday, August 26, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Carroll Biz Challenge Tom Herb, right, reacts to HOFFA Beans & Biscuit's grand prize win in the Carroll Biz Challenge during the competition's finale at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster Thursday, August 26, 2021. Behind him are partners. from left, Mike and Annie Mitchell and Carroll County Chamber of Commerce president Mike McMullin. HOFFA was also awarded the people's choice award. (Dylan Slagle) Carroll Biz Challenge Judges, from left, Joe Dominick, Kim Fernandez, Hlne Taylor and Dave Palmer consider the finalists in the Carroll Biz Challenge during the competition's finale at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster Thursday, August 26, 2021. Carroll Biz Challenge Hunter Hawes, center, embraces partners Mike Mitchell, left, and Tom Herb after HOFFA Beans & Biscuit won the grand prize win in the Carroll Biz Challenge during the competition's finale at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster Thursday, August 26, 2021. HOFFA was also awarded the people's choice award. (Dylan Slagle) Carroll Biz Challenge Partners, from left, Annie and Mike Mitchell and Tom Herb react to the announcement of HOFFA Beans & Biscuit's grand prize win in the Carroll Biz Challenge during the competition's finale at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster Thursday, August 26, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Carroll Biz Challenge Judge Hlne Taylor prepares to throw an ax during a presentation by Moving Targets, on of the finalists in the Carroll Biz Challenge during the competition's finale at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster Thursday, August 26, 2021. cc-carroll-biz-challenge-local-bucket Creators of Carroll County Biz Challenge finalist, Sedrick Porter and Jason Kingan have been friends since attending middle school together in Carroll County. The two have created "Local Bucket," a website connecting customers with local home service providers and freelancers. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Moving Targets Bob Wimmer, owner of Moving Targets, a mobile ax throwing service, on Friday, August 20, 2021. Moving Targets is a finalist in the Carroll County Biz Challenge. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) cc-hoffa-beans-biz-challenge Tom Herb, Michaël and Annie Mitchell are working together to compete in The Carroll Biz Challenge. The group founded the HOFFA Foundation and the HOFFA House, a sober living home for people recovering from addiction. They came up with a business plan for the HOFFA Beans and Biscuits Food Truck. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Erin Brothers, who started Brothers Ridge Cider is one of the finalists in the Carroll Biz Challenge. The company hopes to create hard cider from the Brothers family orchard near New Windsor. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Rudolph Girls Bookstore Nikki Rhodes, left, and Ali King get excited as they look through new inventory in preparation for the opening of their bookstore, Rudolph Girls Bookstore, in Westminster on Thursday, July 29, 2021. An opening is scheduled for August 13. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)