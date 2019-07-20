Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Grist Mill at Union Mills Homestead By Brian Krista Jul 20, 2019 | 2:54 PM Inside the Shriver grist mill at Union Mills Homestead on Saturday, July 20. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Big A Throwers Open Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County News Camp C.O.P.S. By Dylan Slagle Jul 17, 2019 Taneytown Terrier Trials Reese Carnival Youth diving competition in Mount Airy | PHOTOS Herbology opens in Westminster All about drones Critter camp 2019 South Carroll football camp