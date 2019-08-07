Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Carroll County Storm Damage By Brian Krista Aug 07, 2019 | 4:57 PM Damage following a strong thunderstorm in Carroll County on August 7. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS The Arc Summer Youth Employment PHOTOS Recruit-Her lacrosse workshop Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County News Basement fire on Oxwed Court Aug 7, 2019 Celebrating National Night Out throughout Maryland Former Opera House Printing building in Westminster Old-Fashioned Corn Roast Eternia Dreams Highlights of the 2019 Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair Talbot Run Equestrian Center