Just across the Carroll/Baltimore county line in the community of Granite lies a nondescript site that once played an outsize role in America’s Cold War History. Now the headquarters of the Maryland Wing Civil Air Patrol, the long-abandoned BA-79 Nike Missile Site along Hernwood Road once fielded dozens of nuclear-capable Nike-Hercules antiaircraft missiles protecting the Baltimore-Washington region from the threat of a Soviet Bomber attack. Members of the Civil Air Patrol, with help from volunteers in the community and beyond, are working to restore the launch site and preserve this little-known piece of Cold War history.