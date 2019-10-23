Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Michael Connelly book tour | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Oct 22, 2019 | 8:21 PM New York Times bestselling author Michael Connelly speaks at Carroll Community College on the release date of the novel "The Night Fire" to kick off a national book tour Tuesday, Oct. 22 (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Corollary Bocce Ball Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County Sports 2019 Carroll County High School Golf Tournament Carroll County High School Golf Tournament, Links at Gettysburg, Saturday October 19, 2019. Football: South Carroll vs. Liberty Girls soccer: Liberty vs. Century Liberty vs South Carroll girls soccer McDaniel women's basketball practice Centenarian celebration German-American Day at McDaniel College Pets Available for Adoption - Week of October 15, 2019 Advertisement