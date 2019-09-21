Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Maryland Wine Festival By Brian Krista Sep 21, 2019 | 3:48 PM Pictures from the Maryland Wine Festival at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster on Saturday, September 21. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Football: FSK vs. Winters Mill Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County Tug of War for Special Olympics By Brian Krista Sep 20, 2019 Apple Harvest at Valley View Orchard Century vs Winters Mill girls soccer Carroll County Football 2019 Passing Leaders (through Week 2) Carroll County Football 2019 Rushing Leaders (through Week 2) Francis Scott Key Homecoming Parade Two-alarm fire in Hampstead Liberty vs South Carroll boys soccer