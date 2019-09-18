Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Francis Scott Key Homecoming Parade By Brian Krista Sep 18, 2019 | 7:32 PM Pictures of Francis Scott Key High School's homecoming parade through Union Bridge on Wednesday, September 18. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Two-alarm fire in Hampstead Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County Sports Liberty vs South Carroll boys soccer By Brian Krista Sep 17, 2019 Cross country: South Carroll quad meet Pets Available for Adoption - Week of September 16, 2019 Adaptive Beekeeping Class Ninth Annual Day for Book Lovers Field Hockey: Liberty vs. South Carroll Mason-Dixon Invitational Volleyball Tournament Building on Faith 2019