Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Liberty Reservoir Fire Roads By Brian Krista Aug 15, 2019 | 2:07 PM Photos of fire roads with access to Liberty Reservoir in Carroll County. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Flying Feet Running Club Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County News Pets Available for Adoption - week of August 12, 2019 11:46 AM Animals from this Year's County Fairs Carroll County Fall Practices Best of 2019 Carroll County carnivals Nonagenarians mark 80th Westminster High School reunion Painting in the park Hampstead fire company carnival Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day