Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Westminster Fallfest Parade By Brian Krista Sep 26, 2019 | 8:55 PM Pictures of the Westminster Fallfest Parade on Thursday, September 26. Next Gallery PHOTOS Manchester Valley vs Century Boys Soccer Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County News Manchester Sheetz reopens following renovation Sep 26, 2019 McDaniel vs Gettysburg women's soccer Rock Steady Boxing Program Carroll County Dairy Farmers Reflections of Carroll's Past - September 2019 'Creepy Jason' at 'Ink Master' watch party |PHOTOS Manchester Valley vs Westminster girls soccer 4A-3A District 1 golf tournament