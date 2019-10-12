Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Fall Harvest Celebration By Brian Krista Oct 12, 2019 | 5:01 PM Pictures from the Fall Harvest Celebration at the Farm Museum on Saturday, October 12. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Westminster vs Winters Mill girls soccer Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County Elmer Wolfe field trip to New Windsor VFC Kindergarten students from Elmer Wolfe Elementary learn about fire safety from members of the New Windsor Volunteer Fire Company during a field trip for Fire Prevention Week on Friday, October 11. By Brian Krista Oct 11, 2019 Football: Century vs. Manchester Valley Liberty vs Manchester Valley Boys Soccer Piney Run watershed survey Carroll Christian vs FCA Bravehearts volleyball Soccer: Gerstell vs. Catholic Pets Available for Adoption - Week of October 7, 2019 Volleyball: Manchester Valley vs. Westminster Advertisement