Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Wreaths Across America in Westminster By Brian Krista Dec 19, 2020 at 3:19 PM A Wreaths Across America ceremony at Meadow Branch Cemetery on Saturday, December 19, 2020. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS McCurley Magical Christmas Lights Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County News Busy Time of Year at Goodwill It's a busy time of year at Goodwill, the Westminster facility recently had an overflow of goods that couldn't be confined to the building itself. Dec 18, 2020 December snowstorm in Carroll County Carroll County Winter Sports Practices Whoville hairdos persevere through pandemic Tower's final hours Girls basketball: Springdale vs. Carroll Christian Working to keep schools safe Pleasant Grove UMC Builds Desks as Community Mission Advertisement