Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland The Today Show at Winters Mill By Brian Krista Sep 25, 2020 at 10:38 AM Pictures from a live broadcast of The Today Show at Winters Mill High School on Friday, Sept. 25. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Conditioning workouts in Carroll Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County News The Hair Company opens in Sykesville amid pandemic The Hair Company in Sykesville is open but is getting ready for its grand opening Friday.. By Dylan Slagle Sep 22, 2020 Back to the library in Carroll County Mini Golf Date Night hosted by Westminster-based Marriage and Relationship Education Center Together We Own It Hackney Haunts gets ready to open National Guard deployment ceremony in Westminster Census Ice Cream Social Carroll County Republican Central Committee Advertisement