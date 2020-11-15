Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Warren Dorsey's 100th Birthday By Brian Krista Nov 15, 2020 at 5:23 PM Friends and family of Warren Dorsey celebrate with him on his 100th birthday, by his home in Frederick on Sunday, Nov. 15. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Hampstead Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County News Quarantine Cabaret Students in the Century Hight School Drama Club put together skits to be featured in the club's Quarantine Cabaret. Nov 11, 2020 Woodbine farmer, 89, to be featured on MPT Girls soccer: Gerstell vs. Catholic Veterans Welcome Home Pinning Ceremony Election Day 2020 in Carroll County Early in-person voting in Carroll County: Day 4 Diary of a Wimpy Kid Author Visits Sykesville Carroll gets ready for Halloween Advertisement