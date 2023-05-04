Union Bridge voter guide 2023: Here’s where candidates for mayor and Town Council stand on the issues

Editor’s note: Baltimore Sun Media’s voter guides allow candidates to provide their background, policy and platforms on issues, in their own words, unedited. Any questions or feedback can be sent to cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com.

In the May 9 Union Bridge election, Mayor Perry Jones, Jr., is running uncontested for reelection and three candidates have been nominated for two seats on the Town Council.

Advertisement

The Town of Union Bridge has about 930 residents, according to the 2020 census.

The mayor of Union Bridge earns an annual salary of $2,400, and each of the five council members earns $960. Both the mayor and Town Council members earn another $40 for each special meeting they attend outside of the regular monthly meetings.

Advertisement

The election is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 9, at the Town Hall, 104 Locust St.

Mayoral candidate

Perry Jones

Age: 71

Occupation: automotive repair

Election experience: town council, mayor, county commissioner, mayor again.

Why are you running? Because I love my town and the people that live there and there is potential growth to see.

What is the most important issue in Union Bridge? Growth and water/sewer.

Where do you stand on growth and development in the town? Union Bridge needs to grow but we have to manage it so it does not impact those who have lived here all their life

Where do you stand on business growth in town? I am open to more business and industrial growth but it has to be managed.

Advertisement

Town Council candidates

Lou ELLEN Cutsail

Age: 62

Occupation: Retired after 23 years with Hillis-Carnes Engineering Associates.

Election experience: Council Person for the Town of Union Bridge for 17 years (2004-2021).

Why are you running? I am running for Council Person for the Town of Union Bridge to do the best I can for the residents and to help the town. I am no longer working and have more time to to spend for the town for which I will not be taking a salary, as I feel that money could be better used for the town.

What is the most important issue in Union Bridge? I feel that continuing to bring more businesses into the town limits would be an important issue for the town. More businesses means more income for the town and hopefully more jobs for the residents.

Where do you stand on growth and development in the town? Before residential growth can be accomplished, the wastewater treatment plant needs to be either upgraded or a new one built. I am all for upgrading the existing plant or building a new one, as long as the current residents do not have to pay for it. It is unfair to current residents to have to pay more for their water and sewer, and/or increase taxes, if that is not needed for them. I feel that increased residential growth is good as long as it is done properly and without being a hardship to the current residents.

Advertisement

Where do you stand on business growth in town? I believe increased business growth would be good for the town and the residents, particularly if it means more jobs for the residents. More businesses brings in more tax money for the town and depending on the business, it might be possible to happen without putting a large burden on the wastewater treatment plant.

Bret Grossnickle

Age: 64

Occupation: Superintendent of Water Treatment for the City of Westminster

Election experience: 16 years as Councilman, 8 years as Mayor, 12 years as Planning & Zoning Commissioner for The Town of Union Bridge.

Why are you running? I have lived in or around Union Bridge my entire life (38 years as a property owner) and still wish to be involved with the decisions required to operate a small town. My experience in town government along with my 29 years in water treatment will be helpful as we negotiate the many challenges we now face.

What is the most important issue in Union Bridge? I’m sure there are more than one, but the wastewater treatment plant has needed an upgrade for many years and should be a top priority.

Advertisement

Where do you stand on growth and development in the town? I don’t subscribe to the proposition that if we don’t grow we will die. Having said that I believe some growth is inevitable and maybe desirable, so we should always be in the position to control how it occurs. We must be careful to ensure the existing residents won’t be required to pay more in taxes or fees to enable growth of any kind. Growth should pay for itself.

Where do you stand on business growth in town? Commercial and industrial growth should be encouraged as long as it doesn’t destroy the rural setting that makes Union Bridge unique.

Edgar Wentz

Age: 79

Occupation: Wantz Chevrolet

Election experience: 16 yrs.

Why are you running? Because to try to keep the taxes, water and sewage down for the amount of people in town.

Advertisement

What is the most important issue in Union Bridge? Trying to get new business in town.

Where do you stand on growth and development in the town? There is no growth at this time. Due to the sewer plant.

Where do you stand on business growth in town? Would like to get more business in town.