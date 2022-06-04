Union Bridge Fireman's Carnival | PHOTOS

Union Bridge Fireman's Carnival Visitors look over selections at the silent auction tables during the Union Bridge Fireman's Carnival on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementUnion Bridge Fireman's Carnival AdvertisementUnion Bridge Fireman's Carnival Members of the classic rock cover band Betting on Austin perform during the Union Bridge Fireman's Carnival on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementUnion Bridge Fireman's Carnival Taneytown residents Millea Mullinix, left, and Allen Speak test their aim and skills at a ring toss game during the Union Bridge Fireman's Carnival on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementUnion Bridge Fireman's Carnival Three-year-old Evelyn enjoys a bite of mint ice cream after stealing the sweet treat from her mother Brittany Schwartzbeck of Union Bridge during the Union Bridge Fireman's Carnival on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementUnion Bridge Fireman's Carnival Guests enjoy a performance by classic rock cover band Betting on Austin during the Union Bridge Fireman's Carnival on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementUnion Bridge Fireman's Carnival People gather for food and entertainment as they enjoy an evening at the Union Bridge Fireman's Carnival on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementUnion Bridge Fireman's Carnival Andrew Walters of Frederick makes a toss while playing a game of cornhole with Kenny Rippeon of Libertytown during the Union Bridge Fireman's Carnival on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)