Union Bridge Duck Derby | PHOTOS

Duck Derby Stuck ducks are rescued from the Little Pipe Creek during the Dream Big Union Bridge Duck Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementDuck Derby Two-year-old Jacob Derr of New Windsor plays with his sister Mikayla in an inflatable duck during the Dream Big Union Bridge Duck Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementDuck Derby Two-year-old Jacob Derr of New Windsor plays in an inflatable duck during the Dream Big Union Bridge Duck Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementDuck Derby Brian Colussy works on rescuing stuck ducks on the Little Pipe Creek during the Dream Big Union Bridge Duck Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementDuck Derby Angelo Monteleone,right, and Cheri Thompson release hundreds of ducks into the Little Pipe Creek for the start of a race during Dream Big Union Bridge Duck Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementDuck Derby Jason Niver rides in his kayak behind the ducks, to ensure they all stay continue moving down stream on the Little Pipe Creek during Dream Big Union Bridge Duck Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementDuck Derby Rubber ducks are seen on a vendor table during Dream Big Union Bridge Duck Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementDuck Derby Two-year-old Jacob of New Windsor looks to join his older sister Mikayla in an inflatable duck during the Dream Big Union Bridge Duck Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementDuck Derby Jason Niver rides in his kayak behind the ducks, to ensure they all stay continue moving down stream on the Little Pipe Creek during Dream Big Union Bridge Duck Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementDuck Derby Cheri Thompson, left, and Angelo Monteleone release hundreds of ducks into the Little Pipe Creek for the start of a race during Dream Big Union Bridge Duck Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementDuck Derby Numbered ducks are seen floating down the Little Pipe Creek during Dream Big Union Bridge Duck Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementDuck Derby Jason Niver sends some ducks back in the right direction after freeing them from the banks of the Little Pipe Creek for Dream Big Union Bridge Duck Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)AdvertisementDuck Derby Kayakers follow the racing duck to ensure they continue flowing down stream on the Little Pipe Creek for Dream Big Union Bridge Duck Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)