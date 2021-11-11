xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Turkeys at Chestnut Creek Farm | PHOTOS

A pair of Broad Breasted White turkeys drink water from a pail at Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Turkeys at Chestnut Creek Farm | PHOTOS

By
Nov 11, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Turkeys at Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Turkeys at Chestnut Creek Farm
A flock of Broad Breasted White turkeys are seen in their pen at Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
A flock of Broad Breasted White turkeys are seen in their pen at Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Turkeys at Chestnut Creek Farm
Jeff White, owner of Chestnut Creek Farm, is seen with a Broad Breasted White tom at the farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Jeff White, owner of Chestnut Creek Farm, is seen with a Broad Breasted White tom at the farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Turkeys at Chestnut Creek Farm
A Broad Breasted White tom at Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
A Broad Breasted White tom at Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Turkeys at Chestnut Creek Farm
A flock of Broad Breasted White turkeys move about their pen at Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
A flock of Broad Breasted White turkeys move about their pen at Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Turkeys at Chestnut Creek Farm
A Broad Breasted White hen scurries about its pen at Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
A Broad Breasted White hen scurries about its pen at Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Turkeys at Chestnut Creek Farm
Jeff White, owner of Chestnut Creek Farm, ushers a flock of Broad Breasted White turkeys out for feeding time at the farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Jeff White, owner of Chestnut Creek Farm, ushers a flock of Broad Breasted White turkeys out for feeding time at the farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Turkeys at Chestnut Creek Farm
A pair of Broad Breasted White turkeys drink water from a pail at Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
A pair of Broad Breasted White turkeys drink water from a pail at Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Turkeys at Chestnut Creek Farm
A flock of Broad Breasted White turkeys are seen in their pen at Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
A flock of Broad Breasted White turkeys are seen in their pen at Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Turkeys at Chestnut Creek Farm
Jeff White, owner of Chestnut Creek Farm, tends to a flock of Broad Breasted White turkeys in their pen in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Jeff White, owner of Chestnut Creek Farm, tends to a flock of Broad Breasted White turkeys in their pen in Westminster on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement