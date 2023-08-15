Mount Airy artist, Lions Club and town officials collaborate to add colorful park off Main Street

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Artist and Mt. Airy resident, Matt Mercer designed and painted the state flag and state flower painting on the new parklet in Downtown Mount Airy. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Downtown Mount Airy now has a colorful new space to gather, take a break or eat lunch.

A small park opened this week off Main Street, featuring a mural with the bright red and yellow design of the Maryland state flag and two large Black-eyed Susans, the state flower, as well as benches and planter boxes.

Local artist Matt Mercer and Ashley Collier, the town’s director of community development, collaborated with town residents and businesses to transform a space once occupied by an old garage and storage shed between Veterans Way and Park Avenue into an attractive spot for people to rest after shopping on Main Street or to eat lunch from one of the town’s restaurants.

“My hope [is that] the parklet will inspire and entertain, make the community proud, and add a sense of welcoming,” Mercer said. “I felt very welcomed when I moved here; everybody is so friendly. I want the parklet to make people feel that way.”

Ross Contracting Inc., a local construction company specializing in demolition, earthwork, paving and site utilities, sealed cracks in the concrete left behind when the old storage shed was demolished. The company also added a small gravel pathway from the road to the site.

Framing the edges of the parklet are multiple planter boxes donated by the 4 County Lions Club. The design and assembly was completed over several weeks by Lions Club member David Gates and the planter box project was coordinated by Raymond Miller and Wendy Rimbey.

“This parklet ... offers a great showcase leading to our Main Street shops and businesses,” Mount Airy Mayor Larry Hushour said in an email. “It is an eye-catching feature that inspires reflection on Maryland and Mount Airy pride.”

Collier said the town wanted to open a parklet to create a space for recreation in the middle of downtown, and the idea was inspired by a pop-up park that came to town during pandemic shutdowns.

“Even though it’s not a green space, it’s still a recreation spot and a spot that fosters art and a sense of community,” Collier said.

The total cost of the parklet project was $2,600, according to Collier, and was funded by a grant from the Main Street Maryland Program, a revitalization initiative that aims to strengthen the state’s traditional main streets and neighborhoods.

Additional Main Street Maryland funds will be used for an art project and directional signage in the town, Collier said.

Collier said she hopes the parklet will “enrich our arts and culture for our small town and give a spot that the community can gather and have pride in their town.”

