‘Day by day’: Carroll County theater troupes learning to cope in a pandemic world

Like the hit song from its recent production of the musical “Godspell,” Small Town Stars Theatre Company in Hampstead has been taking things “Day by Day” since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close the show in March 2020.
Last weekend, the show finally went on.
“We had hoped to perform it later [in 2020] but that didn’t happen,” said Miranda Secula-Rosell, founder of the company. “We could keep the rights, but it had to be performed in 2021.”
Secula-Rosell admitted that concerns have crept up about the fate of her theater as the pandemic has dragged on.
“There were times when we would have a board meeting and get on Zoom and have nothing to say,” Secula-Rosell said. “It was really stressful and scary.”
Thankfully, she said, “Godspell” was not a huge financial burden, and even though the show was never performed in March 2020, the company still had money to work with.
“We held on ‘til things looked better and did ‘Puffs,’ a smaller show, in July,” said Secula-Rosell, adding that both “Puffs,” a retelling of the Harry Potter book series, and “Godspell,” have a cast of about 10 people.
Everyone, Secula-Rosell, said, has been happy to be back onstage performing this month.
“It’s not a huge musical with lots of people, but we’re still excited to be back,” Secula-Rosell, said. “I feel more alive than I have in a while.”
Spotlight Musical Theater for children and teens in Mount Airy was closed for 10 months before it reopened in July for summer camps, according to owner Karen Hilderbrand. In October, the group started rehearsals for a production of “Willy Wonka Jr.” set for March 2022.
“We’re just doing one production instead of two,” Hilderbrand said. “We’re all kind of adjusting to what we have to do. Knock on wood, we’ll be back onstage.”
Hilderbrand never doubted that she would reopen Spotlight after the pandemic-forced shutdowns in spring 2020, she just didn’t know when.
“Ten months is a very long time,” she said.
Players on Air’s production of “1776, A Musical” saw its opening day turn into closing day in March 2020, according to Laura-Beth Wonsala, executive director and founder of the South Carroll company.
“It was hard for a lot of us,” Wonsala said. “We had to do what the county wanted us to do, so we did.”
In July 2021, the group produced “Jesus Christ Superstar” with a cast of about 30 people, Wonsala said.
“It was just right,” Wonsala said. “Right around then, masks were not required. It was really exciting for the cast to take their masks off and do the show with expressions.”
Another show, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” followed in October and in December, the group hosted a production of “A Christmas Carol, the Musical.”
“Everyone was ready to get back to it,” Wonsala said. “The audience was great and very, very supportive.”
The future is less certain for Tree of Life Theatre Troupe, a youth group for ages 6 to 16 based in South Carroll since 1995.
“One snowball of chaos has become a blizzard of chaos,” said Michele Field, president of Tree of Life’s board. “It’s sad for us.”
The troupe canceled its summer camp programs in 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic and the lack of rehearsal space. Community churches, where they commonly practiced, have been closed to outside groups, Field said.
“Our focus is not so much the show but mentoring the kids, giving encouragement and letting them know they’re valuable,” Field said. “They also put on a darn good show, which is the icing on the cake.”
Many of the young people who have been with the troupe for several summers are aging out, Field said, as are the older teenagers who used to return to help with the camps.
“It’s been crazy not knowing what to do next,” Field said.