Hagerstown residents Robin and Justin Williams and their daughter Wren (celebrating her 4th birthday) react to a near win on a ring toss game during opening night of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department Carnival on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department Carnival | PHOTOS

Pictures from opening night of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department Carnival on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Patrons spread across the lawn, listening to the entertainment during opening night of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department Carnival on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Patrons are seen on an amusement ride during opening night of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department Carnival on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Members of the band Twenty Dollar Prophet perform during opening night of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department Carnival on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Erik Gonzales and his children Jameson, 2, and Colton, 18 months, ride on a slide together during opening night of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department Carnival on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Children enjoy a ride on a coster during opening night of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department Carnival on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Sykesville sisters Piper, 12, and Danika Coy, 7, hold hands as they enjoy a ride on swings during opening night of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department Carnival on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

A view of the carnival grounds on opening night of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department Carnival on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Sykesville resident Michelle Winslow and her 16-month-old son Alex play with bubble while enjoying opening night of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department Carnival on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Skylar Mauzy, 7, of Sykesville smiles as she enjoys an amusement ride during opening night of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department Carnival on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

