Carroll County Public Library Summer Storytime | PHOTOS

Patsy Linville, library employee and summer reading team leader, leads children in a song during a Summer Storytime at the Eldersburg Branch of the Carroll County Public Library on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

By
Jun 29, 2021
Pictures from a Summer Storytime at the Eldersburg Branch of the Carroll County Public Library on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Amarachi Chukwuka-Eze, left, and Mackenzie Smith are joined by a room of other children and their families as they participate in a Summer Storytime at the Eldersburg Branch of the Carroll County Public Library on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Jaclyn Dragon of Sykesville watches as her 2-year-old son Barrett runs back to her with excitement his eyes, getting the opportunity to interact with a group of children during a Summer Storytime at the Eldersburg Branch of the Carroll County Public Library on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Paul and Karen Campognone interact with their 2-year-old grandkids Noah, left, and Jack as they take part in a Summer Storytime at the Eldersburg Branch of the Carroll County Public Library on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Kate Smith of Sykesville and her children Ethan, 2, and Mackenzie, 4, participate in a song during a Summer Storytime at the Eldersburg Branch of the Carroll County Public Library on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Patsy Linville, library employee and summer reading team leader, leads children in a song during a Summer Storytime at the Eldersburg Branch of the Carroll County Public Library on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Jaclyn Dragon of Sykesville plays with her 2-year-old son Barrett while participating during a Summer Storytime at the Eldersburg Branch of the Carroll County Public Library on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Jaclyn Dragon of Sykesville watches as her 2-year-old son Barrett runs back to her with excitement his eyes, getting the opportunity to interact with a group of children, during a Summer Storytime at the Eldersburg Branch of the Carroll County Public Library on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Samantha Powell of Sykesville looks on as her daughters Nora, 3, left, and Wren, 2, play at a station in the children's area of the Eldersburg Branch of the Carroll County Public Library on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Patsy Linville, library employee and summer reading team leader, leads children in a song during a Summer Storytime at the Eldersburg Branch of the Carroll County Public Library on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
