(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Carroll County Maryland

Maryland Steam Historical Society | PHOTOS

By Brian Krista
Apr 17, 2021

Pictures from the Maryland Steam Historical Society's Spring Crank Up at the Upperco Carnival Grounds on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Chris Knight of Finksburg oil parts of a 1912 Witte 8hp engine.

A pair of interested spectators watch as John Kozak of Reisterstown works to start his 1920s Superior oilfield engine.

A vendor's selection of oil cans are displayed.

Zach Stranix of Jefferson, Pa. takes his 2-year-old daughter Olivia for a ride on a 1974 Cub Cadet.

People check out an exhibitor's selection of gas powered motors.

Aubrie Huber, 5, of White Hall affectioniately shows off her Simplicity 725 tractor.

Brian Bowman of Manchester works on getting the gears of his International Harvester 3hp Vertical Famous engine spinning.

Three-year-old Case Huber of White Hall, under the guidance of his father Travis Huber, steers a Speedex tractor into their show lot.

A line of old tractors are seen.

John Kozak of Reisterstown works with his hands, manipulating the controls of a 1920s Superior oilfield engine.

People ride a John Deere tractor through the Upperco Carnvial Grounds.