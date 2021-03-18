xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Carroll County Cross Country | PHOTOS

Winters Mill teammates and sisters Kathryn, left, and Makenzie Hopkins lead the field at the start of the girls race during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
(Brian Krista)

By
Mar 17, 2021
Local runner compete during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Liberty's Trent Taylor leads the field in the boys race during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Liberty's Trent Taylor leads the field in the boys race during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Brian Krista)
The field of runners in the boys race take off at the start during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
The field of runners in the boys race take off at the start during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Winters Mill teammates and sisters Kathryn, left, and Makenzie Hopkins lead the field at the start of the girls race during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Izzy Lucas leads a group of fellow Liberty runners in the girls race during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Izzy Lucas leads a group of fellow Liberty runners in the girls race during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Winters Mill's Makenzie Hopkins competes in the girls race during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Winters Mill's Makenzie Hopkins competes in the girls race during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Winters Mill's Kathryn Hopkins traverses an incline on the course as she competes in the girls race during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Winters Mill's Kathryn Hopkins traverses an incline on the course as she competes in the girls race during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Winters Mill teammates and sisters Kathryn, left, and Makenzie Hopkins lead the field at the start of the girls race during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Brian Krista)
Liberty's Davis Trump competes in the boys race during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Liberty's Davis Trump competes in the boys race during a cross country meet at Liberty High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Brian Krista)
