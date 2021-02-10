Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Maryland Carroll County Wrestling Championships By Brian Krista Feb 09, 2021 at 9:22 PM Picture from the Carroll County Wrestling Championships at Westminster High School on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Boys basketball: South Carroll vs. Liberty Advertisement Carroll County Carroll County Carroll County Indoor Track Championships Pictures of the Carroll County indoor track championships held on the outdoor track at Century High School on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. By Brian Krista Feb 6, 2021 St. Mary's vs. Gerstell girls basketball Westminster Administration Building Construction Carroll County Athletic League Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders 2021 Carroll County Athletic League Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders 2021 Century vs Liberty wrestling Francis Scott Key vs South Carroll boys basketball Carroll County gets second dose of vaccine into arms Advertisement