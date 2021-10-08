xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Westminster vs Liberty boys soccer | PHOTOS

Westminster's Britton Henline, left, and Liberty's Sam Kashima battle for control of the ball during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Oct. 7, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Westminster vs Liberty boys soccer

By
Oct 07, 2021
Westminster vs Liberty boys soccer
Westminster goalie Riley Morsberger goes up tp make a save against Liberty during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Oct. 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Westminster vs Liberty boys soccer
Liberty's Jack Brumbalow makes a play on the play in front of Westminster's Jimmy Gogol during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Oct. 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Westminster vs Liberty boys soccer
Liberty's Ryan Smith (4) celebrates a first half goal with teammate Austin Wadlington and Josh Eckles (behind) during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Oct. 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Westminster vs Liberty boys soccer
Liberty's Jordan Devincent sends a shot on goal during a boys soccer game against Westminster at Liberty High School on Oct. 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Westminster vs Liberty boys soccer
Westminster's Edwin Alfaro (12) celebrates a goal with teammates during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Oct. 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Westminster vs Liberty boys soccer
Westminster's Britton Henline, left, and Liberty's Sam Kashima battle for control of the ball during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Oct. 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Westminster vs Liberty boys soccer
Liberty goalie Hutton Steier secures the ball to make a save against Westminster during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Oct. 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Westminster vs Liberty boys soccer
Liberty's Austin Wadlington looks to change directions after taking control of the ball during a boys soccer game against Westminster at Liberty High School on Oct. 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Westminster vs Liberty boys soccer
Liberty's Sam Kashima, right, makes a play to take the ball away from Westminster's Jimmy Gogol during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Oct. 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Westminster vs Liberty boys soccer
Westminster's Jack Heefner, left, plays the ball away from Liberty's Jordan Devincent during a boys soccer game at Liberty High School on Oct. 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
