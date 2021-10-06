xml:space="preserve">
South Carroll vs Liberty girls soccer | PHOTOS

South Carroll's Lauren Chesney gets airborne to play the ball with her knee and keep it away from Liberty's Grace Young during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

By
Oct 05, 2021
Liberty and South Carroll during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
South Carroll's Lauren Chesney gets airborne to play the ball with her knee and keep it away from Liberty's Grace Young during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
South Carroll's Lauren Chesney gets airborne to play the ball with her knee and keep it away from Liberty's Grace Young during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty's Jordan Townsend gets set to put a shot on goal against South Carroll during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Liberty's Jordan Townsend gets set to put a shot on goal against South Carroll during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Madelyn Boyce, right, celebrates a first half goal with South Carroll teammate Maddie Witter during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Madelyn Boyce, right, celebrates a first half goal with South Carroll teammate Maddie Witter during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty's Samantha Tignor, right, and South Carroll's Avery O'Neill race after the ball during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Liberty's Samantha Tignor, right, and South Carroll's Avery O'Neill race after the ball during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty goalie Lauren Mondor slides to the ground to stop a scoring chance by South Carroll's Lucy Cherry during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Liberty goalie Lauren Mondor slides to the ground to stop a scoring chance by South Carroll's Lucy Cherry during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty's Kassie O'Hern gets set to send a shot towards the goal with South Carroll's Allie Schult chasing on the play during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Liberty's Kassie O'Hern gets set to send a shot towards the goal with South Carroll's Allie Schult chasing on the play during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Callie Chesney, right, sends the ball up the field and away from Liberty's Grace Young during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
South Carroll's Callie Chesney, right, sends the ball up the field and away from Liberty's Grace Young during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Allie Schult takes control of the ball as Liberty's Jordan Townsend pressure her from behind during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
South Carroll's Allie Schult takes control of the ball as Liberty's Jordan Townsend pressure her from behind during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty teammates rush to embrace Grace Young following a first half goal against South Carroll during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Liberty teammates rush to embrace Grace Young following a first half goal against South Carroll during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty's Grace Young tries head the ball in traffic towards South Carroll's goal during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Liberty's Grace Young tries head the ball in traffic towards South Carroll's goal during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
