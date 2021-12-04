(Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Carroll County Maryland 2A/1A state championship football South Carroll vs. Dunbar | PHOTOS Dec 04, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Dunbar Poets defeated the South Carroll Cavaliers, 38-6, in the MPSSAA 2A/1A Football Championship, Saturday December 4, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Dunbar defeats South Carroll Dunbar’s Robert Smith stops South Carroll’s Caleb Blum on a run in the first quarter. The Dunbar Poets defeated the South Carroll Cavaliers, 38-6, in the MPSSAA 2A/1A Football Championship, Saturday December 4, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) Dunbar defeats South Carroll Dunbar’s Warren Smith Jr. celebrates a big defensive play in the first quarter. South Carroll coach Mike Kraus tells his team "We're here to win" prior to the game.
Dunbar's Tristan Kenan has a 38-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Dunbar's Tristan Kenan has a 48-yard-run in the first quarter. South Carroll's Logan Miller gains a few yards on a run the first quarter.
Dunbar's Kristan Spriggs tackles South Carroll's quarterback Ryan Barnard on a 4th and five in the first quarter. South Carroll fans prior to the game.
Dunbar quarterback Devin Roche has a 28 yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Dunbar's Donte Lee catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Dunbar's Robert Smith returns an interception in the second quarter. South Carroll's AJ Rodrigues on a run in the second quarter.
Dunbar's Aaron Charles, left, and Gerliaer Ervin celebrate a fourth quarter interception by Ervin.
Down big in the fourth quarter South Carroll batch watches as the game slips away. Dunbar's Warren Smith Jr. pressures South Carroll quarterback Ryan Barnard into throwing a fourth quarter interception.
South Carroll's AJ Rodrigues gains 11 yards on a run in the first quarter.
Dunbar's Deshawn Parks has a big catch and run for a touchdown in the second quarter. Dunbar's Tony Hart catches a 14-yard pass but is short on fourth and fifteen in the fourth.
Dunbar coach Lawrence Smith at the start of the third quarter.
South Carroll's quarterback Ryan Barnard looks to pass in the third quarter. South Carroll's quarterback Ryan Barnard looks scrambles in the fourth quarter.
South Carroll quarterback Ryan Barnard picks up a first down on a fourth and three in the second quarter.
Dunbar's Deshawn Parks on a run in the third quarter. Dunbar quarterback Devin Roche runs in the third quarter.
South Carroll celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter.
The Dunbarette's dance team along with the marching band during halftime. Dunbar's Donte Smith runs in the second quarter.
Dunbar's Tony Hart catches a 14-yard pass but is short on fourth and fifteen in the fourth.
Dunbar's Tristan Kenan has a big fourth quarter run. Dunbar's Deshawn Parks has a big catch and run for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Dunbar quarterback Devin Roche picks up 8 yards on a run in the second quarter.
Down big in the fourth quarter South Carroll batch watches as the game slips away. Down big in the fourth quarter South Carroll batch watches as the game slips away.
Dunbar celebrates with the trophy.
South Carroll gets their second place trophy. South Carroll, right and Dunbar shake hands after the game.
Dunbar coach Lawrence Smith, center, gets a bath from players Aikeem Brown, left and Derrick Grant after the win.
Dunbar coach Lawrence Smith speaks to his team after the win. Dunbar coach Lawrence Smith, right, gets congratulated after the win.
Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott, left, presents Dunbar with the championship trophy.
Dunbar celebrates with the trophy. Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott, left, and Dunbar coach Lawrence Smith, right, congratulate the team.
Dunbar celebrates with the trophy.